Premier League GW15 xG Stats Review: Freezing Foxes

Who is HOT?

Manchester City

Manchester City were cruise control against Watford last weekend, racking up a whopping 3.61 xGF on their way to a 3-1 success that means they go into GW16 top of the Premier League table.

That was their fifth straight league win, as they continue to excel defensively, averaging 0.69 xGA per game this season.

And, despite some big-named absentees in attack, their xGF process has started to fire at a consistent rate following a slow start.

The defending champions are again the team to beat in this Premier League season, and welcoming Wolves on Saturday, a City win this weekend looks high likely.

Liverpool

Liverpool left it very late to beat Wolves last week, but ultimately gained a deserved victory to move ahead of Chelsea and into second, with the Reds peppering their hosts goal (xG: WOL 0.13 - 2.65 LIV).

They continue to be an attacking juggernaut, as Klopp's side have averaged a whopping 2.76 xGF per game this season, but defensively they look assured too, allowing 1.06 xGA per game.

The Reds have won 10 of 15 league games this season, with nine of this wins coming with an accompanying shutout.

Steven Gerrard returns to Anfield with his new side, but with the Reds in the kind of form they are, a result for the club legend looks unlikely.

Who is WARM?

Aston Villa

Steven Gerrard's return to Anfield will be the talk of the town, but the way in which he has improved his new side in a short space of time should be vocalised more.

Villa had averaged 1.66 xGA per game under Dean Smith, in Gerrard's four games - which has featured games against Man City and Leicester - they have they have allowed 0.97 xGA per game.

A visit to Anfield is the biggest test yet for Gerrard's side, and a competitive display would be another sign of their improvement.

Who is COOL?

Brighton

Brighton are making a habit of drawing matches, with their last two 1-1 draws coming thanks to added-time equalisers after they had lost a player to injury having already made three subs.

They deserved a point in both outings at West Ham and Southampton, but have deserved wins in their last two home matches against Leeds and Newcastle based on xG.

Over the course of the season their attacking process has ground to a halt, which is why they are drawing a lot of matches.

Fortunately their defensive process has remained solid, meaning they haven't lost a lot of games, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them get a result at home to West Ham.

Who is COLD?

Leicester

Leicester are in a real rut. Their 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa was the fourth straight league game in which they have conceded two or more goals.

Since the 1st of November, they have been statistically the worst defensive team in the league, allowing allowing 2.34 xGA per game across their five outings.

Their attack hasn't been playing at a high enough level to bail them out either, generating just 1.31 xGF per game over that period, so every game is a dangerous one for the Foxes at the minute.

A hosting of struggling Newcastle could be the tonic to get their season going, but given the way they have defended, it isn't hard to see them slip up again.

