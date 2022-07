Suggesting Gabriel Jesus to finish as the Premier League's Golden Boot winner might seem far-fetched to some, but let me have the floor first.

Gabriel Jesus is not Sergio Agüero. Nor was he brought to England by Pep Guardiola to be. While we're on it, he hasn't signed for Arsenal to be the next Thierry Henry, either; Eddie Nketiah is going to have to deal with that delusion after swapping to their new #14 shirt this summer.

In fact, the Brazilian at one stage dislodged his South American counterpart from the Manchester City XI, with Pep Guardiola opting to utilise the way Jesus seemed naturally to be more involved in City's play - both on and off the ball.

This led to rumours aplenty that Agüero and his boss had fallen out, and though Guardiola wouldn't be drawn into the subject at the time, he was quoted as saying a short while after Agüero's return to the side, "He's more involved in the game now. My feeling before was he was just waiting to score a goal. "There are no complaints about what he has done after the injury to Gabriel Jesus".

That injury to Jesus scuppered what was still a promising first six months for the Brazilian in the Premier League, who scored seven times and assisted four more in just 651 minutes of action, averaging a direct goal or assist every 59 minutes.

Haaland's arrival will be Arsenal's gain

Roll forward five-and-a-half seasons and Arsenal are signing a 25-year-old approaching his peak years with over 200 Premier League appearances to his name, whilst Roberto Firmino is the only Brazilian to score more goals in the competition's history than Jesus (58).

All for less money than what Arsenal themselves paid for Alexandra Lacazette in the summer of 2017.

We already know of Jesus' versatility, a player who has started over 20% of his Premier League matches on either the left or right wing, though Arsenal's new #9 shall be vying for the main central role alongside Nketiah, and the Brazilian should come out on top to play the lions share of the minutes.

With the creativity of Bukayo Saka on one side, Emile SmithRowe/Gabriel Martinelli on the other, plus Martin Ødegaard and fellow new signing Fábio Vieira in behind, Jesus is going to be presented with many chances to convert.

99 - Gabriel Jesus's 99 starts in the Premier League broken down by game position:



CF: 78 starts, 40 goals, 14 assists

RW: 15 starts, 9 goals, 8 assists

LW: 6 starts, 4 goals, 1 assist



Preference? pic.twitter.com/YGVwwytapd -- OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 25, 2022

Jesus the Redeemer

What is impressive about the young Brazilian is his appetite for the game, something that's forever abundantly clear when he crosses onto the pitch, but also when we look at the age in which he took the plunge to come to England (19). He then admitted his willingness to ply his trade out wide to allow more minutes for himself, and now, understanding Erling Haaland's arrival meant the right time to move down south - the boy just wants to play football.

At 23.022/1, bettors are gambling on Jesus to hit the ground running for the Gunners, who is taking on more bets to top the charts than Harry Kane 7.06/1, Cristiano Ronaldo 12.011/1, and even 2021-22 Golden Boot co-winners Mohamed Salah 5.59/2 and Son-Heung Min 11.010/1.

After finding the net six times in his final seven Premier League games last season, optimism is high within the market for Arsenal's new recruit, and I like the way the pendulum swings on this one. I haven't managed to convince myself he can lead the charts come May, but, I'm certainly not against an each way look at him in 2022-23, with Betfair paying up to four places.

Manager Mikel Arteta also knows his new striker all-too-well and the confidence and platform that will provide Jesus to flourish is another key factor in why, just maybe, the former Manchester City striker could have his most prolific season yet in English football.