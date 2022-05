Never has there been so much at stake on the final day of a Premier League season, with the title, relegation, top four and top six finishes all up for grabs on Sunday.

Optimistic Liverpool fans will be able to cash-out their ante-post ACCAs inplay if it looks like Stevie G's Aston Villa cannot do them a favour against Manchester City.

That includes one Betfair punter who is on the Liverpool quadruple at 3671/1 for £100 stake.

ACCAs, Bet Builders and potential for an 'Aguerooooo' moment

As it is the only time in the season we see a full slate of 10 Premier League games kicking off at the same time we will be seeing a lot of the "usual suspects" for final day ACCAs.

You know what we mean: 10 Home wins, 10 Away Wins, Both Teams to Score in all 10 games and the (dreaded) 10 Draws (currently a 7,353,915/1 shot).

Thanks to the phenomenal growth of Bet Builder - which you can use to bet multiples on one match - and new markets, we could be sweating just as much on Heung-min Son 'To Score or Assist' to complete a Bet Builder as much as on a last minute "Aguerooooo" type winner for Man City.

In terms of single day's trading, the last day of the season of EPL is unique but it will not break all wagering records. But we will see more Premier League ACCA business.

Without televised games staggered throughout the day - as you would get on any other Premier League weekend - there is not the opportunity for football fans to have as many bets as they may usually (the opening Saturday of the season and Boxing Day usually provide most volume).

Man Utd v Liverpool had most bets in 2021/22

Our highest game for volume this season was Newcastle v Man Utd, which was a standalone game on 27th December.

The game with the most bets was Manchester United v Liverpool on 24 October, with several punters on 5-0 in the Correct Score Market at 175/1.

With so much to be decided at the top and bottom of the table, football fans will be split on what games they bet on.

As Football Traders we are really looking forward to it. The best results for the outright book are Man City to win the title, Tottenham finishing fourth and Manchester Utd sixth, and Newcastle not getting Top 10. And finally, Leeds to avoid relegation at the expense of Burnley.