Nottingham Forest v Burnley

Monday, 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Football

Englishman Ryan Yates has found himself as a regular starter this year for Steve Coopers Nottingham Forest who have enjoyed a solid start to this season and currently sit ninth in the table.

One thing is for sure, if Yates is on the pitch, he is always in the middle of the action from his central midfield role for Forest. He's notched up 12 tackles, eight fouls, 42 ground duels and four aerial duels so far this season.

At home to a Burnley side desperate for points, this will be a tough match with a lot of midfield possession on both sides. Forest, who have won their only home match so far this campaign will be looking to pick three more points up again on Monday evening from a physical clash with the Clarets.

Yates has arguably escaped a card or two so far this season and sits on just one yellow card for his tally so far, Monday night's match against Burnley, could well be number two.

Burnley's Josh Cullen has become a mainstay in the midfield for Burnley, playing 43 games for the Clarets last season in the Championship and picking up eight yellow cards in the process.

Burnley are yet to pick up any points in this year's Premier League campaign and while Nottingham Forest is far from a walk in the park, this is a week where they will be looking to take a much-needed point, or three, back up north come Monday evening.

This will be a tough and physical match with a lot of action going through the middle of the pitch and I'm expecting to see Cullen in the thick of the action for the entire 90 minutes.

As legs tire later on in the game, a wayward challenge is not an unlikely scenario and with Cullen only winning eight of his 21 ground duels so far this season, he could just be the culprit and find himself in the referee's book.

The match official - Robert Jones

The man officiating Monday night's game is Robert Jones. Jones hasn't always historically been a man to flash the cards as much as some, but so far this season, he has given out 20 yellows in four games, with no fixture seeing under four yellow cards.

This H2H has averaged 5.74 yellow cards per game over the years and we expect Monday night to be a similar affair, especially if Jones keeps putting his hand in his pocket as he has done so far this season.

