Premier League Betting: Tottenham and Chelsea become firm title contenders

Tottenham ended the day on top of the Premier League table thanks to a tactically-disciplined performance in beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

Spurs got off to the perfect start when inside five minutes Son Heung-min broke City's high line and ran through on goal, collecting Tanguy Ndombele's pass before slotting the ball between Ederson's legs.

From that moment on it was pretty much a Jose Mourinho masterclass as he instructed his side to sit deep, block out Man City's usually incisive attacks, and restrict Pep Guardiola's men to crosses from wide.

City occasionally looked dangerous when they managed to pass the ball through Tottenham's block, and they did have the ball in the net midway through the first half, though Aymeric Laporte's goal was correctly ruled out when it was adjudged that Gabriel Jesus had handled the ball in the build up.

The second half was much more end-to-end, and although City enjoyed more possession it was Tottenham who looked the more dangerous when winning the ball and hitting the Citizens on the counter-attack, as demonstrated when scoring their second goal.

Spurs won possession in their own penalty area and played the ball to Harry Kane - who was outstanding on the day - in the middle of the park. The England striker turned and ran at the City defence, before playing a perfectly-weighted pass to Giovani lo Celso who fired the ball home just seconds after coming on as a substitute.

The 2-0 Correct Score was matched at a high of 46.045/1 In-Play, while the victory for Tottenham took them back to the top of the table, a position they held for just a few hours before the international break.

Stroll in the St James' Park for Blues

It was Chelsea who had gone top of the table themselves earlier in the day thanks to a 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James' Park.

In a totally dominant display - Frank Lampard's men enjoying 92% possession in one 10-minute spell during the first half - the Blues went ahead inside 10 minutes when Federico Fernandez turned the ball into his own net at the back post following Mason Mount's low cross.

Timo Werner wasted a few golden opportunities to double Chelsea's lead but the striker was the architect behind Tammy Abraham's goal when he produced a dazzling run and pass midway through the second half to assist his teammate.

Before Sunday's late game between Liverpool and Leicester, Chelsea were trading at around 6.411/2 in the Premier League Winner market, just behind Tottenham who have been cut to 6.05/1. Liverpool are the slight favourites at 3.412/5, just ahead of Man City at 3.613/5.

More misery for bottom sides

It's been another poor weekend for the relegation-threatened sides with West Brom, Fulham and Sheffield United all losing by single-goal margins.

Following Brighton's win at Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon a five-point gap opened up between the Seagulls in 16th, and the four teams below them in the table.

That gap was maintained when the Baggies were unfortunate to lose 1-0 at Manchester United in a game dominated by two controversial VAR penalty decisions, while the Cottagers missed a second-half penalty when losing 3-2 at home to Everton on Sunday afternoon; Dominic Calvert-Lewin adding another two goals to his already impressive tally this season for the Toffees.

Following West Brom's defeat the Blades lost 1-0 at home to West Ham meaning Chris Wilder's men sit rock bottom of the table having collected just one point from a possible 27 this season.

In the Relegation market Fulham can be backed at 1.341/3 to go down, while West Brom are also strongly fancied for the drop, trading at 1.42/5 with Sheff United also odds-on at 1.845/6.

Man United's much-needed win took them up to 10th in the table, three points behind Everton in sixth and one behind the Hammers in eighth. The Red Devils are available to back at 1.548/15 in the Top 6 Finish market, with the Toffees trading at around the 3.02/1 mark and West Ham at 12.011/1.