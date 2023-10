Man City suffer first league defeat of season

Controversy as Tottenham beat Liverpool

Luton record first win of the season

Manchester City have drifted from 4/111.36 to 8/151.52 to win the Premier League title after suffering their first league defeat of the season, just days after being knocked out of the EFL Cup.

Pep Guardiola's men went down 2-1 at Wolves despite enjoying nearly 70% possession and having 23 shots at goal.

Evern more remarkable about the outcome was that Wolves managed just a single shot on target, but scored twice thanks to Ruben Dias' own goal and a second half strike from Hwang Hee-chan, a player Guardiola had described as "the Korean guy" pre-match.

City remain top of the table but now enjoy just a single point advantage over north London rivals Tottenham and Arsenal in second and third, who beat Liverpool and Bournemouth respectably on a highly controversial afternoon.

PGMOL apologise for "significant human error"

The controversy came as Spurs beat the Reds at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after 10-man (at the time) Liverpool had a perfectly legitimate goal ruled out for offside.

Luis Diaz' first half strike was incorrectly ruled out by the assistant referee, but Darren England on VAR duty had assumed that the on-field decision was a goal, and therefore completed his check having seen that Diaz was clearly onside.

It was only seconds after the game had restarted that the VAR team realised the on-field decision was in fact offside, and therefore they should have intervened to overturn the decision.

Ange Postecoglou's men eventually ran out 2-1 winners thanks to a last gasp own goal from Joel Matip, this after Liverpool had been reduced to nine men following the first half dismissal of Curtis Jones and two bookable offences by Diego Jota midway through the second half.

Arsenal recorded a far more routine win, defeating Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium thanks to goals from Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Kai Havertz and Ben White.

In the Premier League Winner market both the Gunners and Liverpool can be backed at 5/15.80 and 6/16.80 respectively while Spurs are now clear fourth favourites for the title at 16/117.00.

Spurs are into 1/11.98 to record a Top 4 Finish.

To Win the Premier League:

- Man City 8/151.52

- Arsenal 5/15.80

- Liverpool 6/16.80

- Tottenham 16/117.00

- Newcastle 20/121.00

Joy for Villa, despair for United

Also shortening in the Top 4 Finish market - now available to back at 16/54.20 - are Aston Villa who thrashed Brighton 6-1 in the early kick-off.

The win keeps up Villa's 100% record on home soil this season and moved them up to fifth - level on points with the Seagulls - in the league table. Brighton are 23/10 to finsih in the top four this term.

Manchester United's poor start to the season continued as they went down 1-0 at home to Cyrstal Palace, just days after beating the same team 3-0 in the EFL Cup.

Erik ten Hag's men were disappointing throughout and can have few reasons for complaint after Joachim Andersen's only goal of the game.

United are now 10th in the table, fully seven points behind Liverpool in fourth, and can be backed at 7/24.40 to record a Top 4 Finish.

Also in the hunt to finish in the top four are Newcastle after Eddie Howe's men ran out routine 2-0 winners over Burnley. The Magpies can be backed at 5/42.24.

To record a Top 4 Finish:

- Arsenal 1/41.24

- Liverpool 2/51.39

- Tottenham 1/11.98

- Newcastle 5/42.24

- Brighton 23/10

- Aston Villa 16/54.20

- Man Utd 7/24.40

- Chelsea 11/26.40

Hatters out of relegation zone with win at Everton

Luton Town have drifted to 3/10 from 1/51.20 in the Relegation market after they recorded their first win of the season thanks to a 2-1 win at Goodison Park over a poor Everton team.

It's now Sheffield United who can be backed at 1/51.20 for the drop after they lost 2-0 at West Ham, a week after being thrashed 8-0 at home to Newcastle.

Everton are the third favourites for the drop at 17/10, just ahead of Burnley at 15/82.84 and Bournemouth at 11/53.15.

To be Relegated:

- Sheffield United 1/51.20

- Luton 3/10

- Everton 17/10

- Burnley 15/82.84

- Bournemouth 11/53.15

- Wolves 7/24.40