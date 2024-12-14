English Premier League

The 12 Boosts of Christmas: Get bigger Bet Builder odds this festive season

Mo Salah playing for Liverpool
Will you back Mo with the 12 boosts of Christmas?

Find out how you can get bigger odds on Premier League bet builders with Betfair this festive season and get tips from our experts for day one of the 12 boosts of Christmas...

This Christmas, Betfair are giving football punters the chance to boost their Premier League Bet Builder odds across 12 days of festive action.

Christmas is a crucial period in the English top-flight, as well as being a time for gifts, so there is no better moment for Betfair to present bettors with this fantastic offer.

Starting on Saturday 14 December, Betfair punters can use a Betboost token, which means improved odds, on the chosen 12 days of Christmas, helpfully highlighted in the calendar below.

12-Days-of-Boost-1080x1080 Calendar (1).jpg

You can claim 12 boost tokens for Premier League Bet Builders across the chosen days. Each token will allow you to Boost the winnings on your Bet Builder by up to 25%.

The Premier League is massively popular with football punters and Bet Builders are a brilliant way to combine selections to increase your odds. With these boosts you will get even better prices and could enjoy bigger winnings this Christmas.

With the 12 boosts of Christmas starting on Saturday 14 December, below are three Bet Builders that Betting.Betfair football tipsters are recommending for that day's action.

Three bet builder options for the first day of the 12 Boosts

Arsenal v Everton - Back 12/1 Gunners shot

Corners will be a talking point here, with Mikel Arteta's men scoring four from them in their last three outings and set-pieces are crucial too for the Toffees. A massive 57% of their goals have derived from corners and free-kicks and that's a league-high.

A terrible performance at Old Trafford aside, Everton have made themselves difficult to break down in recent months but if anyone can find a way through it's Martin Odegaard, and if anyone can supply the finishing touch it's Bukayo Saka. Since returning from injury last month the Norwegian has created seven chances for his English team-mate.

Recommended Bet

Back Odegaard to assist and under 2.5 goals

SBK12/1

Liverpool v Fulham - Back Salah to strike in 15/1 treble

Mo Salah should be foremost in our thoughts, the Egyptian King either scoring or assisting in 16 of his 20 starts this term. He has scored and assisted on seven occasions.

There is another remarkable feat to consider at the back, with Liverpool conceding every 248 minutes at Anfield in 2024/25.

For the visitors, Sasa Lukic is always good for a card, returning from suspension last week only to see yellow once again.

Recommended Bet

Back Salah to score or assist, Lukic to be shown a card, and Liverpool to win by exactly two goals

SBK15/1

Newcastle v Leicester - Back Bruno to fox Leicester in 9/4 bet

Leicester's improvement under Ruud van Nistelrooy has been immediate and impressive but here the Dutchman is without his starting number sixes in Wilfred Ndidi and Boubakary Soumare and that could prove costly.

The insurance the pair offer an otherwise porous rearguard has been crucial to the new coach's 3-box-3 set-up in possession. With lesser players installed there for the Foxes, expect Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes to take full advantage. The former boasts 21 progressive carries this season, the latter 96 progressive passes.

Meanwhile, only Wolves have won fewer corners in 2024/25 than the Foxes, their average on the road a meagre 3.2 per 90.

Recommended Bet

Back Bruno Guimaraes to be fouled 3 or more times and Leicester under 3.5 corners

SBK9/4

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

