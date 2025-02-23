Premier League Bet Builder Tips: Five to back on Wednesday including 17/1 and 18/1 shots

Here are two in-form sides that should provide a few goals. No Premier League ground has seen more goals than the Gtech this season (54), although Bees fans have seen their team collect just a point from their last five home league games.

The Toffees have gone six unbeaten and have scored at least twice in five of those as David Moyes has brought an avalanche of goals with him since taking over. After Brentford stuck four past Leicester then both teams to score and over 3.5 goals looks the way to go here at 2/13.00.

Beto has been banging in the goals for Everton, scoring in each of his last four league games, and he's 11/43.75 to make it five in a row. He's also had at least two shots on target in each of those games so instead of the goal we'll back him to keep up that run at 2/13.00.

Recommended Bet Back Over 3.5 goals, Mbeumo goal or assist & Beto 2+ shots on target SBK 10/1

Who knows what we'll get from Man Utd this time after their crazy draw at Everton that kind of summed up just how wildly unpredictable they can be. Even against struggling Ipswich, I wouldn't be confident backing the hosts as 1/21.50 favourites.

The Tractor Boys got a 1-1 draw at Portman Road in November in the reverse fixture and they should have enough to ensure both teams to score lands at 4/61.67 given how disjointed United are at the back.

Bruno Fernandes is behind most of the creativity for Ruben Amorim, so we'll take him at 5/61.84 for a goal or assist as United would be wise to get him the ball at every opportunity.

But Liam Delap is the player I like here, in particular the 16/54.20 on him to have 2+ shots on target, which he's managed twice in his last four games and also in the reverse fixture. He's got more than enough pace and power to give United's defenders a nightmare.

Recommended Bet Back both teams to score, Delap 2+ shots on target & Fernandes goal or assist SBK 9/1

The Gunners can't really afford to make many more mistakes, with Liverpool so far out in front in the title race, but this should still be a tricky trip to the City Ground, despite Forest losing three of their last four.

Those defeats were all on the road though and on home turf they've lost just twice and are unbeaten in six. Nuno's side will no doubt look to make it tough for Mikel Arteta's side who are still missing a cutting edge up front.

So under 2.5 goals at 4/61.67 looks a good shout as Arsenal's defence is the best in the league.

It's 1/12.00 for both teams to get 2+ cards, as they did in the last meeting, and they could possibly get a few more as I can see this one being on the niggly side.

Given Arsenal's forward problems I'll back Martin Odergaard for a shot on target at 5/61.84 as he'll have try to make things happen, Callum Hudson-Odoi is a good price at 6/52.20 to hit the target as he has done the last four games.

Recommended Bet Back under 2.5 goals, both teams 2+ cards, Hudson-Odoi & Odegaard 1+ shot on target SBK 17/1

Spurs have been Man City's bogey team for a while, but I fancy Pep Guardiola's side to get a rare away win here at 21/202.05 as they definitely showed signs of life against Liverpool even if they were missing that cutting edge.

Ange Postecoglu's men have won three in a row to ease the pressure, but Brentford and Man Utd really should've got something from their games and even Ipswich can feel hard done to by losing 4-1 in the end.

Jeremy Doku was the brightest spot for City on Sunday but his final ball was bad, so the best way to back him is to take the 1/12.00 on him being fouled 2+ times, while Omar Marmoush also looked lively so we'll add him in for the same 2+ shots on target at 7/52.40 as he managed against Liverpool.

Dejan Kulusevski is the pick for Spurs thanks to his consistency of having at least one shot on target in eight of his last 11 outings yet is still a decent 1/12.00 to hit the target once against City.

Recommended Bet Back Man City win, Doku fouled 2+ times, Marmoush 2+ shots on target & Kulusevski 1+ shot on target SBK 18/1

It was a huge win for Liverpool on Sunday but they'll need to back it up against a Newcastle side that, on Saturday, was brilliant in the first-half against Forest but jittery and stagnant in the second. The Magpies are more than capable but as long as tiredness is not a factor then you have to back the hosts at 1/21.50.

After coming off the bench at City expect Cody Gakpo to start, and score at 17/102.70. The Dutchman has scored in his last seven games at Anfield and in nine of 10 on Liverpool's home turf.

Mohamed Salah is 10/111.91 to score, as he always seems to, but at 9/52.80 we'll back Alexander Isak to hit the net for the 22nd time this season, after grabbing a goal and assist in that pulsating 3-3 draw between these two at St James' Park.