Premier League Winner Liverpool, Spurs & Arsenal supported, Man City drift The destination of this season's Premier League title looks a two-horse race if the Exchange market is to be believed, with both Manchester City and Liverpool trading much shorter than any other team. However, following Liverpool's 3-1 win over City in the Community Shield on Saturday, Jurgen Klopp's men are now into 3.8514/5 to win the title having been matched at a high of 4.47/2. The Citizens are out to 1.774/5 from a low of 1.635/8. There has also been market support for the north London clubs, Tottenham halving in price from a high of 32.031/1 - now available to back at 16.015/1 - while Arsenal have come in from their high of 110.0109/1 to their current price of 34.033/1. Sportsbook PL Winner Odds

Premier League Top 4 Finish North London clubs backed, Manchester United friendless As well as being backed to win the title, both Tottenham and Arsenal have shortened considerably to finish in the top four this term and qualify for the following season's Champions League. The Gunners are the biggest movers, shortening to 2.89/5 from their high of 4.3100/30, while their north London rivals Spurs are now trading at 1.674/6 having been matched at 2.6413/8 when the market first opened. Going in the opposite direction, perhaps surprisingly, are Manchester United, who have been matched at a low of 2.35/4 to finish in the top four but are now trading at 3.185/40. Sportsbook Top 4 Finish Odds

Premier League Top 6 Finish Quartet of clubs being backed to break into top six Knocking one of the 'big six' clubs out of the top six in the table hasn't happened too often in recent seasons - just Leicester (twice) and West Ham are the only clubs to do so in the last six campaigns - but three clubs have been backed to mount a challenge this term, while a fourth has been supported at big odds to be a surprise package. It's perhaps no surprise to see moneybags Newcastle being backed to record a Top 6 Finish, the Magpies now trading at 3.814/5 from a high of 5.69/2. Also attracting support are West Ham and Aston Villa who can now be backed at 4.84/1 and 5.85/1 respectively, both from a high of 8.07/1. It will be some achievement for a newly-promoted club to finish in the top six but after their summer spending spree, Nottm Forest are the club being backed to do so, now trading at 28.027/1 from their initial price of 50.049/1 when the market opened. Sportsbook Top 6 Finish Odds

Premier League Relegation Cherries strongly fancied to go back down There are two main market movers in the Relegation market, both featuring newly-promoted clubs. Bournemouth are the team everyone wants to get with, backing the Cherries from a high of 1.774/5 down to just 1.528/15 to make an immediate return to the Championship. Going in the opposidte direction however is the aforementioned Nottm Forest who are seemingly looking much further up the table if the market is to be believed. Steve Cooper's men were initially vying for favouritism in the Relegation market and were matched at a low of 1.814/5, and although the odds suggest they may still struggle this term, the Tricky Trees are now trading at 2.427/5 for the drop. Everton are another club worhty of mention, Frank Lampard's men have been backed from a high of 6.611/2 down to 4.94/1 to be a big-name casualty this season. Sportsbook Relegation Odds

