Let's be honest, in season's gone by we've all looked into our own personal crystal ball and told our mates who will definitely win the title, named the three sides to definitely be relegated, and - if you're like me - noted down the final position from one to 20 of each side before a ball is even kicked. Norwich and Watford were guaranteed to fall at the first time of asking last season, if only I was able to back the double... well this season you can!

Betfair now gives you the opportunity to confidently predict multiple teams' fortunes all in the same bet, whether that to be relegated, finish inside the top 10, or, which sides can start dreaming of European football. You now have the luxury to combine odds in these markets and enhance your pre-season betting experience - let's get to work.

Moyes' Hammers to leave United red in the face

Having led West Ham to consecutive top seven finishes (6th in 20/21 & 7th last season), and a major European semi-final, David Moyes' resurrection of both his own career and the Hammers' fortunes has left the Scot with a new nickname of 'Moyessiah' amongst the East London faithful.

Frustratingly for the club, they did begin to stutter down the final stretch, with their thin squad and deep success in Europe colliding at the wrong time, falling just short of a Europa League finish on the final day of the season, two points behind a faltering Manchester United, something I expect to be reversed this coming campaign.

Having already signed Moroccan centre back Nayef Aguerd from Rennes, secured goalkeer Alphonso Areola's services for another five years, re-ignited their interest in set-piece specialist James Ward-Prowse and free agent Jesse Lingard, whilst also chasing Armando Broja from Chelsea, West Ham are bearing their teeth early. Should they succeed in adding the aforementioned trio, I predict them to be the leading contenders to gate-crash last season's top six, at the expense of Erik ten Hag and Manchester United.

Back West Ham for a top six finish @ 4.5

Eddie the Eagle will let Magpies soar

Finding two sides to worm their way into the elite pack of at the top of the Premier League table might sound tricky, but Newcastle's consistency in 2022 has given me optimism that they too are ready to pounce.

Since beating Leeds at Elland Road in late January in what was their first away league win last season, only Liverpool (47) won more points than the Magpies over the final four months of the campaign, earning the same number as title-winning Manchester City (37) - an astonishing turn around for a club that seemed destined for the Championship at Christmas time.

Eddie Howe's shrewd business in January propelled his Newcastle side up the table to finish 11th (and only two points from 9th), with the likes of Kieran Tripper, local lad Dan Burn and, most notably, Bruno Guimarães hitting the ground running to give the Geordie faithful a side to be proud of, and certainly some hope for a return to European football this time around.

We now know their pockets are deep, but yet again despite the links to every single footballer in existence, Newcastle are opting for a much-less dramatic style of business, already emphasised with the signing of England international Nick Pope for a cool £10m - a proven Premier League player who continuously kept old club Burnley in the top-flight season after season. The club are letting the fans get carried away with expectation, but they themselves are showing calm heads when needed most.

Newcastle's home league form since the turn of the year (P9 W7 D1 L1) was bettered only by Liverpool at Anfield and should they be able to maintain that throughout the 2022-23 campaign, they may well be battling it out with the weaker end of the top six throughout the Premier League next season.

St James' Park has once again become a place other sides will be happy only having to travel to once this season - A fortress.