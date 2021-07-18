Premier League 2021/22 Odds: Man City favourites with Liverpool next

As the new Premier League season approaches Manchester City are odds-on at 1.834/5 on the Betfair Exchange to retain their title with Liverpool backed to be their nearest challengers.

Pep Guardiola's men rediscovered their winning mojo in 2020/21 and they're a long way out in front in the betting for next season.

But Liverpool's late dash to finish in the top four has given bettors renewed confidence that Jurgen Klopp's side will mount a fresh challenge in the new season. The Reds are 6.611/2 to reclaim their crown.

Chelsea have been impressive since Thomas Tuchel took over for the second half of the campaign and are 7.06/1 in the outright betting.

The Blues beat Man City three times towards the end of last season, including in the Champions League final, but a late wobble in the league, including a final-day defeat at Aston Villa, may have given backers cause for concern.

Manchester United arguably surpassed expectations to finish second in 2020/21 but they are 9.617/2 to win the title in 2021/22.

After two-and-a-half seasons in the Old Trafford job, the upcoming campaign is the one when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be under pressure to mount a serious title challenge.

Spurs will need time to rebuild but Leeds could kick-on again

What about the outsiders? Tottenham will return with Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager and title odds of 48.047/1 reflect the likelihood that the new boss will need a bedding in period, as well as the uncertainty about Harry Kane's future, who is 4/7 to still be a Spurs player at the end of the transfer window and 6/5 to join Man City.

For Arsenal, last season was another campaign of inconsistency, so it's no surprise to see them out at 60.059/1.

It's however, a little harsh, that Leicester are 85.084/1 after another impressive season - albeit one that ended in final day failure to finish in the top four.

Leeds United 170.0169/1 enjoyed a brilliant first year back in the big time and finished ninth, thanks in part to a run of seven wins in their final 10 matches, which bodes well for this season.