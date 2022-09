I expect the title race to be a lot tighter this season

It's a crazy Premier League, there have been a lot of surprises. The favourites were Liverpool and City, but anything can happen.

More games are coming and I always say you know more around December, but now we've got the World Cup. So, everything is weird.

I think City and Liverpool are still the favourites, but you have so many others too including Tottenham, Arsenal, and Chelsea.

Although, it's really weird with Chelsea at the moment.

United can surprise people now if they keep fighting like the way they have been doing, they can be there.

Every team is tough, playing against Crystal Palace you're going to struggle, playing against Newcastle you're going to struggle, every game is going to be tough.

I don't think we will see a massive points difference, like the winner of the league won't be 20 points or 10 points in front, like in previous years.

It's going to be tough and it's difficult to say who's going to win the league. I keep saying what I said at the start of the season, Liverpool and City are the favourites.

Many great strikers in the Premier League, but one leads the way

It hurts me to say it, but Erling Haaland will be the top goalscorer.

He is a goal machine. It's like what Guardiola said when he scored a hat trick, it's not like it's something special, because that's what he's done all his career.

He is a monster. He is using his physique, he's a killer in front of goal, he does the right movements, he's sharp for someone tall and strong.

I think it would be really difficult to stop him. When he's going to play against central defenders who aren't bigger or stronger than him, they're going to have serious problems. He's like a cat.

Sometimes he disappears, but he's always involved in the game and you can see against Crystal Palace, it's not like he was involved that much, apart from three goals.

He got them back on track and that's why he's a number nine, and this is a real number nine.

City were winning the league without a striker, but in the Champions League they struggled, now I feel like they have no excuse.

When they lost that final against Chelsea, Guardiola decided to play without any striker, now this won't happen again.

Harry Kane will still be here, it's like when you get new toys, everybody forgets the old toys. I'm sure he'll want to win silverware, and for that they need their best goalscorer and he will be there.

Darwin Nunez has just come to a new league but when Liverpool win and he doesn't score I know he won't sleep. It's in their DNA.

I remember Van Nistelrooy, when we won a game 4-0, and at 4-0 he was picking up the ball and running to the centre to put the ball down because he wanted to score a goal.

After that game, he just took a shower and was angry, we'd just won 4-0.

Those guys are born for scoring goals. I know they say like yeah the most important thing is the team, no, they're trying to be humble.

The most important thing for them is that they are scoring goals. That's the truth.

Expect a surprise in the Champions League

The Champions League is even tougher. You get out of the group stage and anything can happen. It depends on the draw. You don't have the away goals rule anymore, so there's no advantage there. It's tough.

I'm going to surprise people. I will say the two finalists of this year's Champions League will be PSG and Bayern Munich.

World Cup will be unpredictable

Again, the World Cup is difficult to predict who is going to win. Of course, France are going to be the favourites, they won the last one. But everything can happen.

The French squad is the best in the world, but sometimes when you look too good you only have to look at what happened during the Euros against Switzerland.

We were winning 2-0, started dancing, thinking the game is finished and we lost on penalties. Everything can happen.

Argentina look good. I think Messi is dying to win the World Cup with his country to make sure people respect him the same way they respect Maradona.

There are a lot of big nations like Germany, Spain, Netherlands that can do well. There are also a lot of countries like Croatia that can create a surprise. So, it's difficult to say who is going to win.

It's a weird moment, what about the players playing in their league where they have to give everything, you have to count the injuries, playing in Qatar, will it be too hot?

I know there are many facilities to make sure the players aren't feeling the heat, but it's going to be tough. The detail will be important.

Don't say England too loud...

I haven't mentioned England on purpose, when you mention England they always get under pressure.

They always have good qualification games, they get top of their group but as soon as the tournament starts the press are on them and they feel that.

That's why I didn't mention them because I want England to be the surprise.

But of course, England can win the world cup, but I just don't want to mention them.

It was heart break for them to lose the Euros final to Italy on penalties. To see the fans celebrating in the streets was amazing.

I'm not English, but I'm always supporting England.

I was devastated and it really hurt me when England didn't win, but at the same time I was also happy for Italy, because they opened the door for me when I was 17-years-old.

The less we talk about England, the more they are going to surprise us and they can maybe win the World Cup.