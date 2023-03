Both teams near top for games going under 2.5 goals

Gibbs-White has a shot on target in five of six at home

Back an 13/1 Bet Builder on Gibbs-White & Bruno

Get a Free £2 Bet Builder on all Premier League games this weekend

Forest do their best work at home

It's now five games without a win for Forest and although they're still 14th they're just two points outside the relegation zone in what's a cluttered bottom half of the table where just five points separates 12th and last.

Steve Cooper's side do their best work at the City Ground though, with 20 of their 26 points coming at home, and they come into the game on a nine-game unbeaten home stretch.

Forest have never beaten Newcastle in the Premier League though in nine attempts, which is their longest winless run in the competition, and they'll need to improve from their defeat at Spurs to keep their head above water.

Newcastle look to press top four claims

Eddie Howe praised Newcastle's character after they ended their own five-game winless run with a late 2-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, and they're still well in the top four race sitting in fifth - four points off Spurs, with two games in hand.

They've not won on the road in the Premier League since Boxing Day though, and have scored just once in their last four road trips in the league - losing three of those in the process.

The Magpies are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time in 2023, and haven't lost to a newly-promoted side in 13 games, so will hope to push their Champions League claims by continuing that streak.

Goals not expected

Newcastle are the odds-on favourites at 4/6 with Forest 9/2 to collect another three points at home, with the draw of interest at 14/5.

Only Liverpool and Man City have beaten the Magpies this season - they lead the league in draws while Forest have the joint-highest home stalemates so far.

If you fancy Forest to get something from this one it's highly likely to be a point.

It's also not particularly likely to have many goals in it, with under 2.5 goals a big fancy here at 8/11.

Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals & both teams to score 'No' 23/10

Neither of these two are heavy scorers - Forest have only scored 17 goals at home and Newcastle 16 away, while only four of Forest's home games have gone over 2.5 and only five of Newcastle's away fixtures.

Only 10 of Forest's 26 league games have seen both teams score, and given Newcastle's defence and both side's lack of goals then 4/5 on both teams failing to score again looks the way to go.

Options for a free £2 Bet Builder this weekend

With the free £2 Bet Builder offer on again, there are several player props to look at for inclusion in your multiples - Forest's man in form Brennan Johnson would be the obvious choice but for his injury, while Chris Wood can't play as he's on loan from Newcastle.

Without the young Welshman, Morgan Gibbs-White will have to try and be a bit more creative than usual - and he's already second on the team in terms of shots on target.

And Gibbs-White has been having a go more recently, with shots on target in seven of his last 10 overall, and five out of his last six at the City Ground, making his 6/4 for just a shot on target here very attractive.

With a Free £2 Bet Builder on offer this weekend on the Betfair Sportsbook, why not try this option for Forest v Newcastle... Back Gibbs-White & Schar 1+ shots on target, Guimaraes 2+ fouls @ 13/1

Miguel Almiron was the hero last time out for Newcastle as the club's surprising top scorer this season with 11 in the league - and he's an 11/4 anytime scorer chance behind Callum Wilson (7/5) and Alexander Isak (17/10).



Isak averages almost two shots on target per 90 minutes played during his short Newcastle career, so while 2/9 on him having one seems assured, maybe 11/10 on him to land 2+ shots on target is worth considering.

An outsider to hit the target worth looking at is Fabian Schar, who has had the third-most attempts on goal in the team and hit the target 10 times. He's 6/4 to hit the target here in what stacks up to be a scrappy game where set plays could play a part.

The scrappy nature and City Ground atmosphere should lead to a few fouls too, and with Joelinton suspended, step forward Bruno Guimaraes who has had multiple fouls in three of four, and is 5/4 to add to that record.