Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Back Bruno & Gibbs-White in 13/1 Bet Builder <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-17">17 March 2023</time></li> <li>2 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Back Bruno & Gibbs-White in 13/1 Bet Builder", "name": "Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Back Bruno & Gibbs-White in 13/1 Bet Builder", "description": "Paul Higham doesn't expect too many goals at the City Ground, but still thinks there's enough value in an 11/1 Bet Builder as Nottingham Forest host Newcastl...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-17T15:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-17T10:05:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham doesn't expect too many goals at the City Ground, but still thinks there's enough value in an 11/1 Bet Builder as Nottingham Forest host Newcastle... Both teams near top for games going under 2.5 goals Gibbs-White has a shot on target in five of six at home Back an 13/1 Bet Builder on Gibbs-White &amp; Bruno Get a Free £2 Bet Builder on all Premier League games this weekend Forest do their best work at home It's now five games without a win for Forest and although they're still 14th they're just two points outside the relegation zone in what's a cluttered bottom half of the table where just five points separates 12th and last. Steve Cooper's side do their best work at the City Ground though, with 20 of their 26 points coming at home, and they come into the game on a nine-game unbeaten home stretch. Forest have never beaten Newcastle in the Premier League though in nine attempts, which is their longest winless run in the competition, and they'll need to improve from their defeat at Spurs to keep their head above water. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-newcastle-united/954373/"] Newcastle look to press top four claims Eddie Howe praised Newcastle's character after they ended their own five-game winless run with a late 2-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, and they're still well in the top four race sitting in fifth - four points off Spurs, with two games in hand. They've not won on the road in the Premier League since Boxing Day though, and have scored just once in their last four road trips in the league - losing three of those in the process. The Magpies are looking to win back-to-back league games for the first time in 2023, and haven't lost to a newly-promoted side in 13 games, so will hope to push their Champions League claims by continuing that streak. Goals not expected Newcastle are the odds-on favourites at 4/6 with Forest 9/2 to collect another three points at home, with the draw of interest at 14/5. Only Liverpool and Man City have beaten the Magpies this season - they lead the league in draws while Forest have the joint-highest home stalemates so far. If you fancy Forest to get something from this one it's highly likely to be a point. It's also not particularly likely to have many goals in it, with under 2.5 goals a big fancy here at 8/11. Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals &amp; both teams to score 'No' 23/10 Neither of these two are heavy scorers - Forest have only scored 17 goals at home and Newcastle 16 away, while only four of Forest's home games have gone over 2.5 and only five of Newcastle's away fixtures. Only 10 of Forest's 26 league games have seen both teams score, and given Newcastle's defence and both side's lack of goals then 4/5 on both teams failing to score again looks the way to go. Options for a free £2 Bet Builder this weekend With the free £2 Bet Builder offer on again, there are several player props to look at for inclusion in your multiples - Forest's man in form Brennan Johnson would be the obvious choice but for his injury, while Chris Wood can't play as he's on loan from Newcastle. Without the young Welshman, Morgan Gibbs-White will have to try and be a bit more creative than usual - and he's already second on the team in terms of shots on target. And Gibbs-White has been having a go more recently, with shots on target in seven of his last 10 overall, and five out of his last six at the City Ground, making his 6/4 for just a shot on target here very attractive. With a Free £2 Bet Builder on offer this weekend on the Betfair Sportsbook, why not try this option for Forest v Newcastle... Back Gibbs-White &amp; Schar 1+ shots on target, Guimaraes 2+ fouls @ 13/1 Miguel Almiron was the hero last time out for Newcastle as the club's surprising top scorer this season with 11 in the league - and he's an 11/4 anytime scorer chance behind Callum Wilson (7/5) and Alexander Isak (17/10). Isak averages almost two shots on target per 90 minutes played during his short Newcastle career, so while 2/9 on him having one seems assured, maybe 11/10 on him to land 2+ shots on target is worth considering. An outsider to hit the target worth looking at is Fabian Schar, who has had the third-most attempts on goal in the team and hit the target 10 times. He's 6/4 to hit the target here in what stacks up to be a scrappy game where set plays could play a part. The scrappy nature and City Ground atmosphere should lead to a few fouls too, and with Joelinton suspended, step forward Bruno Guimaraes who has had multiple fouls in three of four, and is 5/4 to add to that record.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie%20Howe%20in%20rain%201280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/Eddie Howe in rain 1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Eddie Howe"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Eddie Howe is looking to improve Newcastle's top four chances</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Fri 17 Mar, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United", "description" : "Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 17 March 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-03-17 20:00", "endDate": "2023-03-17 20:00", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "The City Ground", "address" : "The City Ground" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Nottingham Forest", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/nottm-forest-v-newcastle\/32161301","entry_title":"Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Back Bruno & Gibbs-White in 13\/1 Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Nottingham%20Forest%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Back%20Bruno%20%26%20Gibbs-White%20in%2013%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html&text=Nottingham%20Forest%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Back%20Bruno%20%26%20Gibbs-White%20in%2013%2F1%20Bet%20Builder" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham doesn't expect too many goals at the City Ground, but still thinks there's enough value in an 11/1 Bet Builder as Nottingham Forest host Newcastle...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Both teams near top for games going under 2.5 goals</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gibbs-White has a shot on target in five of six at home</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back an <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">13/1 Bet Builder</a> on Gibbs-White & Bruno</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">Get a Free £2 Bet Builder</a> on all Premier League games this weekend</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Forest do their best work at home</h2><p></p><p><strong>It's now five games without a win for Forest</strong> and although they're still 14<sup>th</sup> they're just two points outside the relegation zone in what's a cluttered bottom half of the table where just five points separates 12<sup>th</sup> and last.</p><p><strong>Steve Cooper's side do their best work at the City Ground </strong>though, with 20 of their 26 points coming at home, and they come into the game on a nine-game unbeaten home stretch.</p><p><strong>Forest have never beaten Newcastle in the Premier League</strong> though in nine attempts, which is their longest winless run in the competition, and they'll need to improve from their defeat at Spurs to keep their head above water.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#D74C45;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Nottingham Forest</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Nottingham Forest vs Newcastle United</strong> Friday 17 March, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-newcastle-united/954373/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2>Newcastle look to press top four claims</h2><p></p><p><strong>Eddie Howe praised Newcastle's character</strong> after they ended their own five-game winless run with a late 2-1 victory over Wolves last weekend, and they're still well in the top four race sitting in fifth - four points off Spurs, with two games in hand.</p><p><strong>They've not won on the road in the Premier League since Boxing Day</strong> though, and have scored just once in their last four road trips in the league - losing three of those in the process.</p><p>The Magpies are looking to <span class="highlight-back">win back</span>-to-back league games for the first time in 2023, and <strong>haven't lost to a newly-promoted side in 13 games</strong>, so will hope to push their Champions League claims by continuing that streak.</p><h2>Goals not expected</h2><p></p><p><strong>Newcastle are the odds-on favourites</strong> at 4/6 with Forest 9/2 to collect another three points at home, with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">the draw of interest at 14/5.</a></p><blockquote> <p><strong>Only Liverpool and Man City have beaten the Magpies</strong> this season - they lead the league in draws while Forest have the joint-highest home stalemates so far.</p> </blockquote><p><strong>If you fancy Forest</strong> to get something from this one it's highly likely to be a point.</p><p>It's also not particularly likely to have many goals in it, with <strong>under 2.5 goals</strong> a big fancy <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">here at 8/11.</a></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals & both teams to score 'No'</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">23/10</a></div><p>Neither of these two are heavy scorers - Forest have only scored 17 goals at home and Newcastle 16 away, while<strong> only four of Forest's home games have gone over 2.5 and only five of Newcastle's away</strong> fixtures.</p><p><strong>Only 10 of Forest's 26 league games</strong> have seen both teams score, and given Newcastle's defence and both side's lack of goals then <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">4/5 on both teams failing to score</a> again looks the way to go.</p><h2>Options for a free £2 Bet Builder this weekend</h2><p></p><p>With the <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">free £2 Bet Builder </a> offer on again, there are several player props to look at for inclusion in your multiples - <strong>Forest's man in form Brennan Johnson</strong> would be the obvious choice but for his injury, while <strong>Chris Wood can't play</strong> as he's on loan from Newcastle.</p><p>Without the young Welshman, <strong>Morgan Gibbs-White</strong> will have to try and be a bit more creative than usual - and he's already second on the team in terms of shots on target.</p><p>And <strong>Gibbs-White</strong> has been having a go more recently, with shots on target in seven of his last 10 overall, and<strong> five out of his last six at the City Ground, </strong>making his <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">6/4 for just a shot on target</a> here very attractive.</p><blockquote> <p>With a <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">Free £2 Bet Builder</a> on offer this weekend on the Betfair Sportsbook, why not try this option for Forest v Newcastle...</p> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Gibbs-White & Schar 1+ shots on target, Guimaraes 2+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/1</a></div> </blockquote><p><strong>Miguel Almiron was the hero</strong> last time out for Newcastle as the club's surprising top scorer this season with 11 in the league - and he's<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388"> an 11/4 anytime scorer </a>chance behind <strong>Callum Wilson (7/5) and Alexander Isak (17/10).</strong><br><strong></strong></p><p><strong>Isak averages almost two shots on target per 90 minutes</strong> played during his short Newcastle career, so while 2/9 on him having one seems assured, maybe <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">11/10 on him to land 2+ shots on target</a> is worth considering.</p><p><strong><img alt="Bruno Guimaraes.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Bruno%20Guimaraes.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></strong></p><p>An outsider to hit the target worth looking at is <strong>Fabian Schar</strong>, who has had the third-most attempts on goal in the team and hit the target 10 times. <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">He's 6/4 to hit the target</a> here in what stacks up to be a scrappy game where set plays could play a part.</p><p>The scrappy nature and City Ground atmosphere should lead to a few fouls too, and with Joelinton suspended, step forward <strong>Bruno Guimaraes</strong> who has had multiple fouls in three of four, and is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">5/4 to add to that record.</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Completely FREE £2 Bet on Premier League and FA Cup Bet Builders this weekend</h2> <p>The Betfair Sportsbook are giving customers a <strong>completely FREE £2 bet</strong> on Bet Builders on any Premier League or FA Cup Quarter-Final game this weekend. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CLAIM2BB190223">T&C's apply</a>.</p> <p></p> <p></p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301?selectedGroup=1611933388">Back HT draw, under 2.5 goals & both teams to score 'No' @ 23/10</a> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/nottm-forest-v-newcastle\/32161301","entry_title":"Nottingham Forest v Newcastle: Back Bruno & Gibbs-White in 13\/1 Bet Builder"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-newcastle/32161301">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Nottingham%20Forest%20v%20Newcastle%3A%20Back%20Bruno%20%26%20Gibbs-White%20in%2013%2F1%20Bet%20Builder&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-newcastle-betting-tips-back-bruno-gibbs-white-in-131-bet-builder-150323-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon Next Crystal Palace Manager Odds: Hodgson 5/4 to replace Patrick Vieira
Premier League Opta Stats: Eight bets to back priced from 8/5 to a 50/1 Spurs shout
The Daily Acca: A bad night for the favourites Premier League MD 27 Score Predictions: Seven bets from 5/1 to 14/1
Premier League Manager Markets Live: Roy Hodgson early favourite with Vieira sacked
Friday Football Tips: Take a shot at 11/1 Bet Builder More English Premier League 