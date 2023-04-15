</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark-ohaire/">Mark O'Haire</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-15">15 April 2023</time></li> <li>3 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown", "name": "Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown", "description": "Struggling Nottingham Forest host top-four chasing Manchester United on Super Sunday. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing the home side to keep things tig...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-15T14:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-15T15:04:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Struggling Nottingham Forest host top-four chasing Manchester United on Super Sunday. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing the home side to keep things tight at the City Ground. Forest capable of keeping things tight United missing Rashford in attack Red Devils too short to support Forest winless in nine Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis handed under-pressure head coach Steve Cooper his backing last week, but said "results and performances must improve immediately". There was no immediate bounce back from the out-of-form Reds as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, extending their winless streak to nine matches. The Tricky Trees shut out Villa in the first half, but fell short of keeping up the pace across the 90 minutes. Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jonjo Shelvey tested the hosts, but Forest mustered just two shots on-target across the contest, were architects of their own downfall, with Shelvey's fumbled clearance presenting Villa with the opener. The result saw Forest slip into the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with Cooper admitting his own side's error proved costly. He said, "To give that opening goal away and the way we gave it away, we can only blame ourselves. Even though we did respond well it felt like a day where a lot of things just didn't go our way. After defeat to Villa, Cooper also outlined how Renan Lodi and Gustavo Scarpa had been added to the injury list, while Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate had both limped off with hamstring problems during the game and are now considered doubtful. However, Serge Aurier and Ryan Yates could be back in contention for the weekend's fixture. United impress during Everton success Manchester United maintained their position inside the Premier League's top-four with a convincing 2-0 home triumph against Everton at Old Trafford last weekend. Erik ten Hag's team could easily have been out of sight by half-time with Jordan Pickford in inspired form for the Toffees between the sticks; the Red Devils fired in 21 first-half attempts at goal. Scott McTominay's well-taken effort before the interval and Anthony Martial's first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory. Ten Hag had overhauled his midfield for the match with Bruno Fernandes thriving in a deep-lying playmaker role with Jadon Sancho and Antony impressing wide with Christian Eriksen also back. Speaking post-match, ten Hag called for a more clinical edge to United's performances going forward. He said, "We have to be more clinical and more ruthless, and this game has to be finished by half time and we didn't. But it is still a very good performance, and it is still a big compliment to the team. Our expectations are high and we're always looking to improve." There was also late concern when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and the Man Utd hitman has now been confirmed as an injury absentee for a few weeks. Martial's return is therefore timely, whilst Wout Weghorst could also be utilised this weekend. Meanwhile, Casemiro makes his long-awaited return from domestic suspension on Sunday. Red Devils odds-on favourites Manchester United have won their last nine games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, beating the Tricky Trees three times already this season. The Red Devils have taken top honours in each of their last six Premier League meetings (scoring 3+ goals on each occasion), including their last league trip to the City Ground, an 8-1 mauling in 1999. Nottm Forest [6.00] are now winless in nine (W0-D3-L6) Premier League dates, failing to keep a clean sheet in that same sample. In fact, the Reds have failed to succeed in any of their last 23 league tussles when conceding (W0-D8-L15), whilst Steve Cooper's side are still looking for their first triumph against top-seven opposition this season (W0-D2-L8). Man Utd [1.65] have been reliant on their Old Trafford form with the Red Devils losing three of their last four away days in the Premier League. United have lost all six trips to the top-nine, although the visitors have posted W6-D2-L0 when travelling to teams in 10th and below. Man Utd have W10-D2-L0 against sides in 13th and below, keeping 10/12 shutouts. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-manchester-united/954401"] Forest can keep things competitive City Ground showdowns have tended to be relatively tight affairs with only five (33%) of 15 league fixtures here featuring Over 2.5 Goals [1.81] this season. Even so, nine (60%) of those encounters have paid out for Both Teams To Score [1.87] backers with the Tricky Trees managing to get on the scoresheet in 14 of their 15 home Premier League outings. Forest's ability to score should give them a good opportunity to stay competitive in this contest. Manchester United's matches away at sides outside of the top-nine have rarely caught fire - six of eight such dates produced a maximum of two strikes - and with the Red Devils missing key personnel in forward areas, a tight tussle could well be on the cards. Back Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Forest Over 0.5 Cards @ 1.98 1.98 The Tricky Trees have lost by more than a one-goal margin just once at home, with United winning by two strikes or more only once on their travels. With that in mind, a trip to the Bet Builder makes sense with Nottingham Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Nottingham Forest Over 0.5 Cards giving us a (1.98) option. We'll be paid out should the match end in any of the follow correct scores: 0-0, 1-1, 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 2-1, 0-1, 1-2, and should Forest collect a card, as they have done in every home game this season, as well as all bar one of their overall EPL encounters. This fixture also includes Betfair's popular Bet £5, Get £5 promotion - bet £5 on a Bet Builder from Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United, and you will be rewarded with a £5 free bet from Betfair.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Mark O'Haire", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/mark_ohaire" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280-thumb-1280x720-175105-thumb-1280x720-175294.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Erik Ten Hag - Man Utd"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Man Utd may struggle to see off Nottingham Forest comfortably </figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 16 Apr, 16:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United", "description" : "Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 16 April 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-04-16 16:30", "endDate": "2023-04-16 16:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "The City Ground", "address" : "The City Ground" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Nottingham Forest", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Manchester United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Nottingham%20Forest%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Tricky%20Trees%20can%20be%20competitive%20in%20City%20Ground%20showdown&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html&text=Nottingham%20Forest%20v%20Manchester%20United%3A%20Tricky%20Trees%20can%20be%20competitive%20in%20City%20Ground%20showdown" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Struggling Nottingham Forest host top-four chasing Manchester United on Super Sunday. Betfair writer Mark O'Haire is backing the home side to keep things tight at the City Ground.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Forest capable of keeping things tight</h3> </li> <li> <h3>United missing Rashford in attack</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Red Devils too short to support</h3> </li> <hr><h2><strong>Forest winless in nine</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Nottingham Forest</strong> owner Evangelos Marinakis handed under-pressure head coach <strong>Steve Cooper </strong>his backing last week, but said "results and performances must improve immediately".</p><p>There was no immediate bounce back from the out-of-form Reds as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, extending their winless streak to nine matches.</p><p>The Tricky Trees shut out Villa in the first half, but fell short of keeping up the pace across the 90 minutes. <strong>Brennan Johnson</strong>, <strong>Morgan Gibbs-White</strong> and <strong>Jonjo Shelvey </strong>tested the hosts, but Forest mustered just two shots on-target across the contest, were architects of their own downfall, with Shelvey's fumbled clearance presenting Villa with the opener.</p><p><img alt="Steve Cooper.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/4ff9d3ccb761cc419ad3d9cbba5763203417ab2b.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><blockquote> <p>The result saw Forest slip into the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with Cooper admitting his own side's error proved costly. He said, "To give that opening goal away and the way we gave it away, we can only blame ourselves. Even though we did respond well it felt like a day where a lot of things just didn't go our way.</p> </blockquote><p>After defeat to Villa, Cooper also outlined how <strong>Renan Lodi </strong>and <strong>Gustavo Scarpa </strong>had been added to the injury list, while <strong>Cheikhou Kouyate </strong>and <strong>Moussa Niakhate</strong> had both limped off with hamstring problems during the game and are now considered doubtful.</p><p>However, Serge Aurier and Ryan Yates could be back in contention for the weekend's fixture.</p><h2><strong>United impress during Everton success</strong></h2><p></p><p><strong>Manchester United</strong> maintained their position inside the Premier League's top-four with a convincing 2-0 home triumph against Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.</p><p><strong>Erik ten Hag</strong>'s team could easily have been out of sight by half-time with Jordan Pickford in inspired form for the Toffees between the sticks; the Red Devils fired in 21 first-half attempts at goal.</p><p><strong>Scott McTominay</strong>'s well-taken effort before the interval and <strong>Anthony Martia</strong>l's first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory. Ten Hag had overhauled his midfield for the match with <strong>Bruno Fernandes </strong>thriving in a deep-lying playmaker role with Jadon Sancho and Antony impressing wide with <strong>Christian Eriksen</strong> also back.</p><blockquote> <p>Speaking post-match, ten Hag called for a more clinical edge to United's performances going forward. He said, "We have to be more clinical and more ruthless, and this game has to be finished by half time and we didn't. But it is still a very good performance, and it is still a big compliment to the team. Our expectations are high and we're always looking to improve."</p> </blockquote><p>There was also late concern when <strong>Marcus Rashford </strong>was forced to leave the field and the Man Utd hitman has now been confirmed as an injury absentee for a few weeks.</p><p>Martial's return is therefore timely, whilst Wout Weghorst could also be utilised this weekend. Meanwhile, <strong>Casemiro</strong> makes his long-awaited return from domestic suspension on Sunday.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212263674%20"><strong>Red Devils odds-on favourites</strong></a></h2><p></p><p>Manchester United have won their last nine games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, beating the Tricky Trees three times already this season.</p><p>The Red Devils have taken top honours in each of their last six Premier League meetings (scoring 3+ goals on each occasion), including their last league trip to the City Ground, an 8-1 mauling in 1999.</p><p><strong>Nottm Forest</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.00</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> are now winless in nine (W0-D3-L6) Premier League dates, failing to keep a clean sheet in that same sample.</p><p>In fact, the Reds have failed to succeed in any of their last 23 league tussles when conceding (W0-D8-L15), whilst Steve Cooper's side are still looking for their first triumph against top-seven opposition this season (W0-D2-L8).</p><p><strong>Man Utd</strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.65</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> have been reliant on their Old Trafford form with the Red Devils losing three of their last four away days in the Premier League. United have lost all six trips to the top-nine, although the visitors have posted W6-D2-L0 when travelling to teams in 10<sup>th</sup> and below. Man Utd have W10-D2-L0 against sides in 13<sup>th</sup> and below, keeping 10/12 shutouts.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#D74C45;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Nottingham Forest</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Layer_1" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <g id="COLOURS_1_"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#AD2825;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1C52.3,40.2,43.6,32,43.6,32L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2 L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_179"> </g> <g id="Layer_178"> </g> <g id="Layer_177"> </g> <g id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_2_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Rounded_Stripe__x28_Medium_x29_"> </g> <g id="Shoulder_-_Stripe__x28_Double_x29_"> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9 C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#120F11;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Polo"> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9 l3.9-4c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1l0,0 c0,0-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M104.9,42.9c-1.4-0.7-2.6-1.4-3.9-2.1c0.9-0.9,1.9-1.8,2.8-2.7C104,39.6,104.3,41.2,104.9,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M101,40.7c-1.2-0.8-2.5-1.6-3.6-2.4c1-0.8,2-1.6,3-2.5C100.5,37.4,100.7,39.1,101,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M97.4,38.3c-1.2-0.9-2.3-1.8-3.4-2.8c1.1-0.7,2.2-1.4,3.2-2.2C97.1,35,97.2,36.6,97.4,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M94,33c-0.1,0.8-0.1,1.7-0.1,2.5c-1.1-1-2.2-2-3.1-3.2c1.2-0.6,2.3-1.1,3.4-1.8 C94.1,31.4,94.1,32.2,94,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M91.2,29.9c-0.2,0.8-0.3,1.7-0.4,2.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1.2-1.4-1.8c-0.5-0.6-0.9-1.2-1.3-1.9 c1.3-0.3,2.5-0.7,3.7-1.2C91.5,28.3,91.4,29.1,91.2,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.9,26.3c-0.2,0.4-0.3,0.8-0.5,1.2c-0.1,0.4-0.2,0.8-0.4,1.2c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.3-1.1-2 c-0.4-0.7-0.6-1.4-0.9-2.2c1.3,0,2.6-0.2,3.8-0.3C89.6,24.9,89.3,25.6,88.9,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M87.5,22.4c-0.2,0.3-0.5,0.7-0.7,1c-0.2,0.4-0.4,0.7-0.6,1.1c-0.3-0.7-0.4-1.5-0.6-2.2 s-0.3-1.5-0.4-2.2c1.3,0.2,2.6,0.4,3.9,0.5C88.5,21.1,88,21.7,87.5,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M85.2,20c-0.1-0.8-0.1-1.5-0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c1.2,0.4,2.5,0.8,3.7,1.1 C87.5,17.6,86.3,18.7,85.2,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M88.8,12.6c-1.4,0.8-2.4,1.8-3.7,2.9c0-0.7,0.1-1.3,0.1-2l1.6-1.9C87.5,12,88,12.3,88.8,12.6z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M125.2,42.9c1.4-0.7,2.6-1.4,3.9-2.1c-0.9-0.9-1.9-1.8-2.8-2.7C126.1,39.6,125.8,41.2,125.2,42.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M129.1,40.7c1.2-0.8,2.5-1.6,3.6-2.4c-1-0.8-2-1.6-3-2.5C129.6,37.4,129.4,39.1,129.1,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M132.7,38.3c1.2-0.9,2.3-1.8,3.4-2.8c-1.1-0.7-2.2-1.4-3.2-2.2C133,35,132.9,36.6,132.7,38.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M136.1,33c0.1,0.8,0.1,1.7,0.1,2.5c1.1-1,2.2-2,3.1-3.2c-1.2-0.6-2.3-1.1-3.4-1.8 C136,31.4,136,32.2,136.1,33z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M138.9,29.9c0.2,0.8,0.3,1.7,0.4,2.5c0.5-0.5,1-1.2,1.4-1.8c0.5-0.6,0.9-1.2,1.3-1.9 c-1.3-0.3-2.5-0.7-3.7-1.2C138.6,28.3,138.7,29.1,138.9,29.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.2,26.3c0.2,0.4,0.3,0.8,0.5,1.2c0.1,0.4,0.2,0.8,0.4,1.2c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.3,1.1-2 c0.4-0.7,0.6-1.4,0.9-2.2c-1.3,0-2.6-0.2-3.8-0.3C140.5,24.9,140.8,25.6,141.2,26.3z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M142.6,22.4c0.2,0.3,0.5,0.7,0.7,1c0.2,0.4,0.4,0.7,0.6,1.1c0.3-0.7,0.4-1.5,0.6-2.2 c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.5,0.4-2.2c-1.3,0.2-2.6,0.4-3.9,0.5C141.6,21.1,142.1,21.7,142.6,22.4z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M144.9,20c0.1-0.8,0.1-1.5,0.2-2.3c0-0.7,0-1.5,0-2.2c-1.2,0.4-2.5,0.8-3.7,1.1 C142.6,17.6,143.8,18.7,144.9,20z"></path> <path style="fill:#AD2825;" d="M141.3,12.6c1.4,0.8,2.4,1.8,3.7,2.9c0-0.7-0.1-1.3-0.1-2l-1.6-1.9C142.5,12,142.1,12.3,141.3,12.6 z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5l0,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0l0,0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1C138.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1s33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25C113.4,12,88.4,12,88.4,12z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1v0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1h6.6 h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9V13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2l0,0l0,0l0,0l0,0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> </g> <g id="OUTLINE"> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32s22.1-7.6,25-17.8 C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 s22.1-7.6,25-17.8C140,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1h0.1l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0V32l41-17.7h0.1l0.1-0.1l5.1-6L140.1,8.2 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1L84.5,14 l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1 C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1l0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2h0.1h0.1c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5 L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3 c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1h0.1h0.1l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70 c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> </g> <g id="Layer_180"> </g> <g id="Masks"> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </g> </svg> <h3>Manchester United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Sevilla</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brentford</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Real Betis</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United</strong> Sunday 16 April, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-manchester-united/954401">Full stats</a> </div> </div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989">Forest can keep things competitive</a></h2><p></p><p>City Ground showdowns have tended to be relatively tight affairs with only five (33%) of 15 league fixtures here featuring<strong> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212263613">Over 2.5 Goals</a></strong> <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.81</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> this season.</p><p>Even so, nine (60%) of those encounters have paid out for <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.212263673"><strong>Both Teams To Score</strong></a> <b class="inline_odds" title="5/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.87</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/6</span></b> backers with the Tricky Trees managing to get on the scoresheet in 14 of their 15 home Premier League outings.</p><p>Forest's ability to score should give them a good opportunity to stay competitive in this contest.</p><p>Manchester United's matches away at sides outside of the top-nine have rarely caught fire - six of eight such dates produced a maximum of two strikes - and with the Red Devils missing key personnel in forward areas, a tight tussle could well be on the cards.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Forest Over 0.5 Cards @ 1.98</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">1.98</a></div><p>The Tricky Trees have lost by more than a one-goal margin just once at home, with United winning by two strikes or more only once on their travels.</p><p>With that in mind, a trip to the<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989"><strong> Bet Builder</strong></a> makes sense with <strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989">Nottingham Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Nottingham Forest Over 0.5 Cards</a></strong> giving us a (<a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989"><strong>1.98</strong></a>) option.</p><p>We'll be paid out should the match end in any of the follow correct scores: 0-0, 1-1, 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 2-1, 0-1, 1-2, and should Forest collect a card, as they have done in every home game this season, as well as all bar one of their overall EPL encounters.</p><p>This fixture also includes Betfair's popular <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-man-utd/32236989"><strong>Bet £5, Get £5 promotion</strong></a> - bet £5 on a Bet Builder from Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United, and you will be rewarded with a £5 free bet from Betfair.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mark's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 68 pts<p>Returned: 70.81 pts</p><p>P/L: +2.81 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 10 Get 2 on Accas or Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a <strong>£2 free bet </strong>when you spend £10 on<strong> football accas or Bet Builders </strong>this week. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=SBKB10G2120423FB">You must opt-in</a>. <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3>
<ul class="related_entries">
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-arsenal-betting-tips-back-gunners-17-2-Bet-Builder-130423-1063.html">West Ham v Arsenal: Back Gunners to bounce back with this 17/2 Bet Builder</a>
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/2e4e42b2272248593f3a5543ba5793e902134cd0.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/2e4e42b2272248593f3a5543ba5793e902134cd0.jpg" loading="lazy">
</article>
</li> <li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city-v-leicester-city-tips-Haaland-keeps-the-hammer-down-at-13/8-110423-834.html">Manchester City v Leicester City: Haaland keeps the hammer down at 13/8</a>
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/PepGuardiola.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/PepGuardiola.jpg" loading="lazy">
</article>
</li>
<li>
<article>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-up-to-7-2-140423-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders up to 7/2</a>
<img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Erik Ten Hag Manchester United clap 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Erik%20Ten%20Hag%20Manchester%20United%20clap%201280.jpg" loading="lazy">
</article>
</li>
</ul> href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-this-weekend-priced-from-11-10-to-a-14-1-bet-builde-130423-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets this weekend priced from 11/10 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/03/salah-liverpool-2023-thumb-1280x720-180093-thumb-1280x720-180663.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/assets_c/2023/03/salah-liverpool-2023-thumb-1280x720-180093-thumb-1280x720-180663.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa-v-newcastle-in-form-strikers-can-land-8/1-bet-builder-130423-719.html">Aston Villa v Newcastle: In-form strikers can land 8/1 Bet Builder</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Unai Emery Villa.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/football/Unai%20Emery%20Villa.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a <section class="story-extra">
<nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;">
<header class="block__header"><h4>More Football</h4></header> sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/the-2023-aintree-grand-national-result-how-much-have-i-won-140423-200.html">The 2023 Aintree Grand National Result: How much have I won?</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-v-arsenal-betting-tips-back-gunners-17-2-Bet-Builder-130423-1063.html">West Ham v Arsenal: Back Gunners to bounce back with this 17/2 Bet Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-up-to-7-2-140423-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders up to 7/2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html">Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-free-bet-offers-extra-places-a-rachael-blackmore-superboosts-and-more-for-the-big-day-at-aintree-140423-205.html">Grand National 2023: Free bet offers, extra places and a Rachael Blackmore Superboost for the big day at Aintree </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: <nav class="breadcrumb__navigation">
<ol>
<li>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/">Home</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a>
</li>
<li>
<a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a>
</li>
<li>
Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown
</li>
</ol>
</nav> "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html", "name": "Nottingham Forest v Manchester United: Tricky Trees can be competitive in City Ground showdown" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--secondary"> <h3>More from Betfair</h3> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling</a> </li> </ul> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html">Join</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnottingham-forest-v-manchester-united-tips-tricky-trees-can-be-competitive-in-city-ground-showdown-120423-766.html">Log in</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" class="full_navigation__search"> <input type="text" name="q"> <input type="submit"> </form> </div> <form action="https://betting.betfair.com/search/" method="get" id="search_form" class="search_form"> <div> <label for="search">Search</label> <input type="text" id="search" aria-label="Search" name="q"> 