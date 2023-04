Forest capable of keeping things tight

United missing Rashford in attack

Red Devils too short to support

Forest winless in nine

Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis handed under-pressure head coach Steve Cooper his backing last week, but said "results and performances must improve immediately".

There was no immediate bounce back from the out-of-form Reds as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Aston Villa, extending their winless streak to nine matches.

The Tricky Trees shut out Villa in the first half, but fell short of keeping up the pace across the 90 minutes. Brennan Johnson, Morgan Gibbs-White and Jonjo Shelvey tested the hosts, but Forest mustered just two shots on-target across the contest, were architects of their own downfall, with Shelvey's fumbled clearance presenting Villa with the opener.

The result saw Forest slip into the Premier League relegation zone on goal difference with Cooper admitting his own side's error proved costly. He said, "To give that opening goal away and the way we gave it away, we can only blame ourselves. Even though we did respond well it felt like a day where a lot of things just didn't go our way.

After defeat to Villa, Cooper also outlined how Renan Lodi and Gustavo Scarpa had been added to the injury list, while Cheikhou Kouyate and Moussa Niakhate had both limped off with hamstring problems during the game and are now considered doubtful.

However, Serge Aurier and Ryan Yates could be back in contention for the weekend's fixture.

United impress during Everton success

Manchester United maintained their position inside the Premier League's top-four with a convincing 2-0 home triumph against Everton at Old Trafford last weekend.

Erik ten Hag's team could easily have been out of sight by half-time with Jordan Pickford in inspired form for the Toffees between the sticks; the Red Devils fired in 21 first-half attempts at goal.

Scott McTominay's well-taken effort before the interval and Anthony Martial's first Premier League goal since December were enough to give United victory. Ten Hag had overhauled his midfield for the match with Bruno Fernandes thriving in a deep-lying playmaker role with Jadon Sancho and Antony impressing wide with Christian Eriksen also back.

Speaking post-match, ten Hag called for a more clinical edge to United's performances going forward. He said, "We have to be more clinical and more ruthless, and this game has to be finished by half time and we didn't. But it is still a very good performance, and it is still a big compliment to the team. Our expectations are high and we're always looking to improve."

There was also late concern when Marcus Rashford was forced to leave the field and the Man Utd hitman has now been confirmed as an injury absentee for a few weeks.

Martial's return is therefore timely, whilst Wout Weghorst could also be utilised this weekend. Meanwhile, Casemiro makes his long-awaited return from domestic suspension on Sunday.

Manchester United have won their last nine games against Nottingham Forest in all competitions, beating the Tricky Trees three times already this season.

The Red Devils have taken top honours in each of their last six Premier League meetings (scoring 3+ goals on each occasion), including their last league trip to the City Ground, an 8-1 mauling in 1999.

Nottm Forest 6.005/1 are now winless in nine (W0-D3-L6) Premier League dates, failing to keep a clean sheet in that same sample.

In fact, the Reds have failed to succeed in any of their last 23 league tussles when conceding (W0-D8-L15), whilst Steve Cooper's side are still looking for their first triumph against top-seven opposition this season (W0-D2-L8).

Man Utd 1.654/6 have been reliant on their Old Trafford form with the Red Devils losing three of their last four away days in the Premier League. United have lost all six trips to the top-nine, although the visitors have posted W6-D2-L0 when travelling to teams in 10th and below. Man Utd have W10-D2-L0 against sides in 13th and below, keeping 10/12 shutouts.

City Ground showdowns have tended to be relatively tight affairs with only five (33%) of 15 league fixtures here featuring Over 2.5 Goals 1.814/5 this season.

Even so, nine (60%) of those encounters have paid out for Both Teams To Score 1.875/6 backers with the Tricky Trees managing to get on the scoresheet in 14 of their 15 home Premier League outings.

Forest's ability to score should give them a good opportunity to stay competitive in this contest.

Manchester United's matches away at sides outside of the top-nine have rarely caught fire - six of eight such dates produced a maximum of two strikes - and with the Red Devils missing key personnel in forward areas, a tight tussle could well be on the cards.

Back Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Forest Over 0.5 Cards @ 1.98 1.98

The Tricky Trees have lost by more than a one-goal margin just once at home, with United winning by two strikes or more only once on their travels.

With that in mind, a trip to the Bet Builder makes sense with Nottingham Forest +2 Handicap, Under 3.5 Goals and Nottingham Forest Over 0.5 Cards giving us a (1.98) option.

We'll be paid out should the match end in any of the follow correct scores: 0-0, 1-1, 1-0, 2-0, 3-0, 2-1, 0-1, 1-2, and should Forest collect a card, as they have done in every home game this season, as well as all bar one of their overall EPL encounters.

This fixture also includes Betfair's popular Bet £5, Get £5 promotion - bet £5 on a Bet Builder from Nottingham Forest versus Manchester United, and you will be rewarded with a £5 free bet from Betfair.