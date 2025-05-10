Nottingham Forest v Leicester: Wood to strike first in 36/1 Bet Builder

Forest are fighting hard to make the top five and can win to nil

Relegated Leicester have scored just twice in their last six away games

Striker Chris Wood can spark a comfortable home win

Nottingham Forest v Leicester

Sunday 11 May, 14:15

Forest need big finish

There have been plenty of times this season when a snapshot of six-game Premier League form would have had Nottingham Forest right up there.

But ahead of the third-last round of top-flight fixtures, Nuno Espirito Santo's men are only mid-table in such a form guide. Two wins, three losses and a draw make them the 10th best team over the last half-dozen matches and from being short odds-on to secure a Champions League spot, Forest are now 8/52.60 for a Top 5 Finish.

It's not all over yet though and a fixture like this is exactly what they need. Forest go into the weekend in sixth spot and one place off that all-important top five.

But with the two teams above them - Newcastle and Chelsea - playing each other, a win here will put them back in a Champions League qualifying spot if there's a positive result at St James' Park.

After this, a trip to West Ham looks winnable so it could come down to their final game of the season - a potential decider against Chelsea at the City Ground.

Foxes falling apart

While Forest have everything to play for, Leicester just want the season to end. Their fate has been sealed and it's a hard sell to the players that pipping Ipswich (currently one point ahead) for 20th is worth pushing for.

It's hardly a surprise to recall that they lost 3-1 at home to Forest earlier in the season. But more eye-widening is that they've won just one of their last 18 away league games at the City Ground. Those are bogey-ground numbers.

The absolute positive spin is that Leicester won their latest Premier League game. The reality check is that it came against rock-bottom Southampton.

Clean sheet looks first way in

In the match market, it's just 1/31.33 Nottingham Forest, 17/29.50 Leicester and 4/15.00 The Draw

But there's a very obvious way to boost that - back Forest to win with a clean sheet which is odds-against at 6/52.20.

Forest have the joint-best home defensive record this season alongside Liverpool (both have conceded just 13). And Leicester have managed just 24 goals in their 35 Premier League matches.

Away from home, Leicester have lost five of their last six and scored just twice in that dreadful run. They've conceded 14 times across those games.

Wood can lead Forest Bet Builder blitz

There's certainly scope to have some fun with a Bet Builder if Forest, as expected, win this with something in hand.

Chris Wood netted twice in the 3-1 win over Leicester earlier this season and only Mo Salah, Alexander Isak and Erling Haaland have outscored him in the Premier League this term.

Wood needs one more to make it 20 league goals for the campaign - always a landmark for a striker - and as the first leg of a Bet Builder I'll back the Kiwi frontman to get the opener.

Morgan Gibbs-White hit the woodwork twice in Forest's recent 2-0 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City while bagged four in 10 earlier this season. This looks a great chance for the attacking midfielder to get on the scoresheet again.

I'll also take Anthony Elanga to set a goal up. Only five Premier League players have registered more assists than the Swede's nine in the current campaign.

Leicester have shipped a ridiculous, league-worst 42 goals on the road this season. It's reasonable to expect Wood, Gibbs-White and Elanga to cash in on Sunday.

