Nottingham Forest v Chelsea: Try Hudson-Odoi in 66/1 Bet Builder

Chelsea aren't trustworthy on the road yet

Madueke and Hudson-Odoi are in good goalscoring form

Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Saturday May 11, 17:30

Live on Sky Sports Main Event

Forest can secure survival

Despite the four-point deduction that keeps them still below the 30-point mark, Forest are within touching distance of survival.

With a superior goal difference to Luton (-18 v -29), 32 points is the magic number for Forest and they can get there by banking a win in their final City Ground outing of the campaign. A draw could be enough if Luton slip up earlier in the afternoon.

It's been pretty slim pickings though for Forest fans, who have witnessed their side win just eight of 36 Premier League games, five of those victories coming at home.

At least the latest win is fresh in the memory after a Callum Hudson-Odoi double and a third from skipper Ryan Yates secured a 3-1 win at relegated Sheffield United last weekend.

Blues still stuttering away from home

It's not exactly the highest bar but Chelsea ended the latest round of fixtures above Manchester United and now have a decent shot at finishing sixth.

Without doubt there's been a revival in recent months but their move up the table is due to results at Stamford Bridge where they've won their last four Premier League games by an aggregate of 17-3.

But filter out their away form and they're still a team that can't be trusted. While it can be spun into one defeat in five, four of those were draws and that includes 2-2s at Sheffield United and Brentford.

Chelsea have managed the same number of away wins as Everton (five) while they've conceded more on their travels (34) than second-bottom Burnley.

Scoring draw looks best bet

Forest won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Stamford Bridge despite enjoying just 24% possession. That was under Steve Cooper.

To repeat the feat with Nuno Espirito Santo and do the league double over the Blues for the first time since the late 70s under Brian Clough, Nottingham Forest are 13/53.60. Chelsea trade at 19/201.95 and The Draw 3/14.00.

With Forest wanting to put any relegation fears to bed and Chelsea a dodgy proposition on the road, there are legitimate grounds to back the hosts here.

But that Draw price looks tempting and with 0-0 looking highly unlikely with Chelsea in town, I'll play the Draw and Both teams to Score market at 10/34.33 on the Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Draw and Both teams to Score SBK 10/3

To back it up, Chelsea haven't kept a clean sheet in their last 14 Premier League away games.

Madueke preferred to Palmer

One reason why Chelsea aren't as good on the road is that Cole Palmer is far more potent at home.

That's a massive understatement to be honest and this is quite the stat: Palmer's last 16 goals for Chelsea have all come at Stamford Bridge. Yep, you read that right.

He may well get on the scoresheet yet again but the smart money says play him at home rather than 13/102.30 anytime in an away game.

It's a similar story with Nicolas Jackson, whose last five Premier League goals came in front of his home fans. His last away strike was well over two months ago.

But there is an opening with Noni Madueke, who has become a regular starter in recent weeks.

The 22-year-old has three goals in his last seven games and two of those were in away draws at Sheffield United and Aston Villa. He's 5/23.50 anytime.

For Nottingham Forest, Callum Hudson-Odoi may have a point to prove against his former team.

And his goal output is really pretty good. Since early February, the wide man has scored six times in 14 Premier League appearances. On those numbers a 9/25.50 anytime goal definitely appeals.

Both Madueke and Hudson-Odoi to score in a Draw pays an eye-catching 66/167.00.

Recommended Bet Back Draw, Noni Madueke to score and Callum Hudson-Odoi to score SBK 66/1

