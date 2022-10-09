</iframe</noscript> <div id="fb-root"></div> <script async defer crossorigin="anonymous" src="https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/sdk.js#xfbml=1&version=v12.0&appId=<!-- fb_comments_id -->&autoLogAppEvents=1" nonce="AFTyuEPM"></script> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa Mike Norman
09 October 2022
3:00 min read "2022-10-09T11:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-10-09T12:11:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/GerrardVilla1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": " Nottingham Forest on a run of five straight league defeats Aston Villa unbeaten in three games Steven Gerrard's men are [2.24] to claim the points Mike Norman expects Philippe Coutinho to come good Forest thrashed at Leicester Nottingham Forest's miserable Premier League form continued when they were soundly beaten at Leicester last week, the 4-0 loss resulting in them dropping to the bottom of the table. Steve Cooper's men have lost five league games on the spin, conceding 18 goals in the process, and they are now clear favourites in the Betfair Exchange's Relegation market at [1.44]. Widely tipped to lose his job in midweek Cooper did the complete opposite by signing an extended contract, a surprising move that should ensure he's Forest's manager for the time being at least. It's a move that I don't quite understand. The majority of players at Cooper's disposal now weren't part of his promotion squad, they know only of a season of struggle where their manager has found it difficult to gel together a plethora of new signings. New contract or not, I doubt for one minute that Cooper will be immune from the sack if Forest are still in the relegation zone with a third of the season remaining. Back on home soil, Forest are desperate for a good result on Monday night, though worryingly, Opta tell us that they've conceded the most shots at goal (136), including shots on target (56), in the Premier League this season. Villa's season slowly improving After losing four of their first five league games, and pressure mounting on boss Steven Gerrard, Aston Villa are now on a three game unbeaten run that includes an excellent 1-1 draw with Manchester City. Villa then ground out a 1-0 win over Southampton in an utterly drab affair, before drawing 0-0 at Leeds last Sunday in a game where they had a one man advantage for almost all of the second half. While Gerrard will be delighted with one goal conceded in three games and two clean sheets on the spin, he has to be concerned with Villa's goal return. They've scored just six goals in eight games this season, only West Ham and Wolves have scored fewer. On the flip side, Villa's expected goals scored (xG) so far this term is similar to Mancheter United and Chelsea's who both sat in the top six of the table going into the weekend, suggesting that Villa's attack has the potential to turn chances into goals sooner rather than later. Philippe Coutinho is one player who will be looking to get among the goals, and having seen James Maddison play a similar role - and tear Forest to shreds - last week to where he'll play on Monday night, he should be licking his lips at the prospect of rediscovering his best form. Villa favourites to claim the points In the Match Odds Aston Villa can be backed at [2.24], the Draw at [3.5], and Nottingham Forest are the outsiders at [3.7]. Gerrard's men are yet to win on the road this season (D1, L3), so that has to be a concern, but on Monday night they will be facing the Premier League's most out of form team, and one that is conceding goals for fun. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-aston-villa/954194/"] Cooper's men have conceded eight goals in their last three games at the City Ground, but perhaps just as concerning is the number of chances that they are allowing their opponents. In four games in front of their own fans this term Forest have conceded 60 shots at goal with 22 of them being on target. That's an average of 15 shots per game with 5.5 shots on target. If a similar trend continues on Monday night, and with their improved defensive performances of late, I fancy Villa to take the points in a relatively low-scoring game. We can enhance Villa's win price to [3.0] by backing them to win with Under 3.5 Goals being scored in the match. Back Aston Villa Win &amp; Under 3.5 Goals @ 3.0 If you like your quirky stats then the last time Villa kept three clean sheets in a row, two of them also came against Southampton and Leeds, the two sides they've just managed shut-outs against. You can back an Aston Villa Win to Nil at around [4.0] if you fancy Gerrard's men to keep another clean sheet. Include Coutinho in a Bet Builder Philippe Coutinho is yet to score or assist this season but there's no denying his ability and it seems only a matter of time before he returns to the form he showed when first joining Aston Villa. The former Liverpool and Barcelona star was arguably Villa's best player in the 1-0 win over Southampton, and he again looked the most likely man to break the deadlock in the goalless draw with Leeds last week, hitting the crossbar with a second half volley. James Maddison was granted the freedom of Leicester when starring against Forest last week and if Cooper's men are in a similarly generous mood then Coutinho - who plays in almost an identical position to Maddison - could cause some damage. I'll include the Brazilian in a Bet Builder - Coutinho to score or assist during the game, Villa to avoid defeat, and Under 3.5 goals to be scored. Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa: Coutinho to shine against leaky hosts

Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa are looking for their first away league win

Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa
Monday 10 October, 8.00pm <li>Aston Villa unbeaten in three games</li> <li>Steven Gerrard's men are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b> to claim the points</li> <li>Mike Norman expects Philippe Coutinho to come good</li> </ul></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2>Forest thrashed at Leicester</h2><p></p><p>Nottingham Forest's miserable Premier League form continued when they were <strong>soundly beaten at Leicester</strong> last week, the 4-0 loss resulting in them dropping to the bottom of the table.</p><p><strong>Steve Cooper</strong>'s men have lost five league games on the spin, conceding 18 goals in the process, and they are now clear favourites in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.199545841">Betfair Exchange's Relegation market</a> at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/9"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.44</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/9</span></b>.</p><p>Widely tipped to lose his job in midweek Cooper did the complete opposite by <strong>signing an extended contract</strong>, a surprising move that should ensure he's Forest's manager for the time being at least.</p><p><img alt="1280 Steve Cooper Forest boss pre season 2022.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/1280%20Steve%20Cooper%20Forest%20boss%20pre%20season%202022.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>It's a move that I don't quite understand. The majority of players at Cooper's disposal now weren't part of his promotion squad, <strong>they know only of a season of struggle</strong> where their manager has found it difficult to gel together a plethora of new signings.</p><p>New contract or not, I doubt for one minute that Cooper will be <strong>immune from the sack</strong> if Forest are still in the relegation zone with a third of the season remaining.</p><p>Back on home soil, Forest are desperate for a good result on Monday night, though worryingly, Opta tell us that they've <strong>conceded the most shots at goal</strong> (136), including shots on target (56), in the Premier League this season.</p><h2>Villa's season slowly improving</h2><p></p><p>After losing four of their first five league games, and pressure mounting on boss <strong>Steven Gerrard</strong>, Aston Villa are now on a <strong>three game unbeaten run</strong> that includes an excellent 1-1 draw with Manchester City.</p><p>Villa then ground out a <strong>1-0 win over Southampton</strong> in an utterly drab affair, before drawing <strong>0-0 at Leeds</strong> last Sunday in a game where they had a one man advantage for almost all of the second half.</p><p>While Gerrard will be delighted with one goal conceded in three games and <strong>two clean sheets on the spin</strong>, he has to be concerned with Villa's goal return.</p><blockquote> <p>They've scored just <strong>six goals</strong> in eight games this season, only West Ham and Wolves have scored fewer.</p> </blockquote><p>On the flip side, Villa's <strong>expected goals scored</strong> (xG) so far this term is similar to Mancheter United and Chelsea's who both sat in the top six of the table going into the weekend, suggesting that Villa's attack has the potential to turn <strong>chances into goals</strong> sooner rather than later.</p><p><strong>Philippe Coutinho</strong> is one player who will be looking to get among the goals, and having seen James Maddison play a similar role - and tear Forest to shreds - last week to where he'll play on Monday night, he should be <strong>licking his lips</strong> at the prospect of rediscovering his best form.</p><h2>Villa favourites to claim the points</h2><p></p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203643135">Match Odds</a> Aston Villa can be backed at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.24</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>, the Draw at <b class="inline_odds" title="5/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/2</span></b>, and Nottingham Forest are the outsiders at <b class="inline_odds" title="11/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.7</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">11/4</span></b>.</p><p>Gerrard's men are yet to win on the road this season (D1, L3), so that has to be a concern, but on Monday night they will be facing <strong>the Premier League's most out of form team</strong>, and one that is conceding goals for fun.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#D74C45;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#BF4339;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Nottingham Forest</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#79003B;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#94BEE6;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#94BEE6;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Aston Villa</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span></li> <li><span class="team">Nottingham Forest</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Leeds United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Leicester City</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Manchester City</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Aston Villa</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa</strong> Monday 10 October, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/nottingham-forest-vs-aston-villa/954194/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Cooper's men have conceded eight goals in their last three games at the City Ground, but perhaps just as concerning is the <strong>number of chances</strong> that they are allowing their opponents.</p><p>In four games in front of their own fans this term Forest have conceded <strong>60 shots at goal</strong> with 22 of them being on target. That's an average of 15 shots per game with 5.5 shots on target.</p><p>If a similar trend continues on Monday night, and with their <strong>improved defensive performances</strong> of late, I fancy Villa to take the points in a relatively low-scoring game.</p><p>We can enhance Villa's win price to <b class="inline_odds" title="2/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">3.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">2/1</span></b> by backing them to win with <strong>Under 3.5 Goals</strong> being scored in the match.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Aston Villa Win & Under 3.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203643183" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.0</a></div><p>If you like your quirky stats then the last time Villa kept <strong>three clean sheets in a row</strong>, two of them also came against Southampton and Leeds, the two sides they've just managed shut-outs against.</p><p>You can back an <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.203643130">Aston Villa Win to Nil</a> at around <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b> if you fancy Gerrard's men to keep another clean sheet.</p><h2>Include Coutinho in a Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p><strong>Philippe Coutinho</strong> is yet to score or assist this season but there's no denying his ability and it seems only a matter of time before he returns to the form he showed when first joining Aston Villa.</p><p>The former Liverpool and Barcelona star was arguably Villa's best player in the 1-0 win over Southampton, and he again looked <strong>the most likely man to break the deadlock</strong> in the goalless draw with Leeds last week, hitting the crossbar with a second half volley.</p><p><img alt="Coutinho.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/Coutinho.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>James Maddison was granted the freedom of Leicester when starring against Forest last week and if Cooper's men are in a <strong>similarly generous mood</strong> then Coutinho - who plays in almost an identical position to Maddison - could cause some damage.</p><p>I'll include the Brazilian in a <strong>Bet Builder</strong> - Coutinho to score or assist during the game, Villa to avoid defeat, and Under 3.5 goals to be scored.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Philippe Coutinho to Score or Assist, Villa Win or Draw and Under 3.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/nottm-forest-v-aston-villa/31760561" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">3.62</a></div><p></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Mike's 2022/23 Profit/Loss</h2> <p>Staked: 13 pts<br>Returned: 13.94 pts<br>P/L: +0.94 pts<p>*Based on 2pts main bet, 1pt all other bets</p><p><strong>2021/22 P/L:</strong></p><p>Staked: 36 pts<br>Returned: 52.15 pts<br>P/L: +16.15 pts</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <div class="c-message_kit__gutter"> <div role="presentation" class="c-message_kit__gutter__right" data-qa="message_content"> <div class="c-message_kit__blocks c-message_kit__blocks--rich_text"> <div class="c-message__message_blocks c-message__message_blocks--rich_text" data-qa="message-text"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer" data-qa="block-kit-renderer"> <div class="p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper p-block_kit_renderer__block_wrapper--first"> <div class="p-rich_text_block" dir="auto"><span>You can get a <strong>£5 Free Bet</strong> when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder</strong> on selected Football matches this season. 