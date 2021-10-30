Norwich v Leeds: Expect low scoring game between struggling sides

Rock bottom Norwich still search for first win

Norwich desperately need a win when they host Leeds on Sunday.

The Canaries have yet to record a victory since returning to the Premier League (P9 W0 D2 L7). Last weekend they lost 7-0 away at Chelsea, which was the fifth successive game in which they've failed to score.

Daniel Farke received a vote of confidence this week from the Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber. While the club's faith in their manager is laudable, you have to wonder if it's time for a change. Farke has twice taken Norwich into the Premier League, but his team were relegated without much of a fight in 2019-20 and look set to follow suit this season, with Norwich currently bottom of the Premier League.

Ben Gibson was sent off against Chelsea and now serves a suspension. Christoph Zimmermann and Todd Cantwell are both injured.

Injuries hampering Leeds

Leeds are also in need of a victory, as they look to avoid being sucked into the relegation zone.

Marcelo Bielsa's team have only won once in the Premier League this season (D4 L4). That leaves them in 17th place, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Since winning their first game against Watford at the start of the month, they have lost to Southampton and drawn with Wolves. Leeds were then beaten away at Arsenal in midweek in the EFL Cup. Injuries are mounting up for Bielsa and not helping their current form.

Luke Ayling, Robin Koch and Patrick Bamford are all out. Bielsa's options have been boosted with the likely return of Junior Firpo, Jamie Shackleton and Raphinha, who are all set to feature against Norwich.

Consider backing Leeds cautiously

Leeds are the 2.111/10 favourites, with Norwich at 3.7511/4 and the draw priced at 3.814/5.

Though Leeds only have the one win, that doesn't seem like an unrealistic price against Norwich. The Canaries have held Burnley and Brighton to goalless draws in recent weeks though, so it wouldn't be a bet without risk.

If backing Leeds, you might want to play cautiously and utilise the Draw No Bet market at 1.558/15. It's not the biggest price, but based on Norwich's results so far this season, seems a fairly safe investment.

Both teams struggling to score

Last season, Leeds games tended to guarantee goals, but that's not the case right now. In each of their last nine games across all competitions, Leeds have scored a maximum on one goal. In four of these matches they have drawn a blank completely.

Given Norwich's own scoring problems, under 2.5 goals looks big at 2.1211/10. Under 1.5 goals is tempting at 4.3100/30, with it landing in three of the last six games for Leeds and in two of Norwich's last three matches.

Another bet that looks generously priced is the 0-0 half-time draw at 3.412/5. Perhaps the pick of the low scoring bets though, is backing 'No' in the both teams to score market at 2.285/4.