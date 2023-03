Antonio Conte leaves Spurs via "mutual consent"

Stellini & Mason to see out the season

Nagelsmann the favourite to take over in the summer

Pochettino 3/1; Micheal Carrick 25s

Spurs remain 23/10 to qualify for Champions League

Ryan Mason overlooked

Unsurprisingly, Antonio Conte has failed to see out the season at Spurs. Somewhat surprisingly, his ex-assistant Cristian Stellini has remained in charge to oversee the final 10 Premier League games of the season, with the aid of Ryan Mason.

Mason had been as short as 1/9 at one stage to take over for the season last week, but those odds continued to drift when market support for Mauricio Pochettino came, before the sacking of Julian Nagelsmann from Bayern saw the young German propel to the top of the odds.

Nagelsmann was as short as 10/11 to take over this season last week.

However, he does head the Tottenham Manager for first game of EPL 2023/24 market, currently priced at 15/8 for the gig.

Will Pochettino return to Spurs?

Rumours continue to circulate that some Spurs players are keen to see Mauricio Pochettino return to the club next season and the Argentine is currently 3/1 to do so.

Pochettino spent over five years at the club between 2014 and 2019 and guided the club to their first ever Champions League final in 2019, but despite signing a contract until 2023, he left the club the following season.

Harry Kane had a fantastic relationship with Pochettino and any incoming manager will surely want assurances Kane will stay put at the club, however Pochettino is known to be great at building a deep squad and should Kane depart, he may well be the perfect man for the job.

The England captain is currently 4/7 to stay at Spurs, with Manchester United the 15/8 favourites to sign the striker this summer.

Liverpool priced ahead of Spurs for top four

Despite sitting above both Newcastle and Liverpool, Spurs are behind both sides in the odds for the top four market.

They are 23/10 to qualify for the Champions League, with Newcastle 11/10 and Liverpool 15/8.

Both sides do have games in hand on Spurs, but Liverpool would not be able to catch them purely by winning those two matches - the Reds are seven points behind Tottenham.

Newcastle, though, are just two behind with two games in hand also, and welcome Spurs to St James' Park later this season.

Brighton can be backed at 4/1 to leapfrog all the sides mentioned above, and also have Spurs to play next month. The Seagulls have three games in hand on Tottenham and sit seven points behind.