Betting suspened on Conte next PL manager to leave

Mason 1/5 to see out the season; Poch 6/1 to join now

Betting has been suspended on Antonio Conte leaving Tottenham as the Italian's post-match rant on Saturday looks to be the final straw in his Spurs saga.

Conte, whose contract is up at the end of the season, has long been tipped to leave the club in the summer, but he now looks set to depart with just 10 league matches to go.

The international break could be the perfect time for the club to get the Italian out, and a new face in.

Ryan Mason set for another role?

Ryan Mason was quickly backed into 1/9 to be the next Spurs manager, though it would purely be an end of season role.

As there are 10 Premier League games left, any manager overseeing 10 matches would settle the market, hence Mason's heavy odds-on price.

However, his odds have shifted slightly to 1/5, with Maurico Pochettino now 6/1 to be appointed Tottenham manager, in slightly from 9/1.

Ryan Mason has once before taken charge of Spurs when Jose Mourinho was sacked in April 2021, winning four and losing three of his seven games, including a 0-1 defeat in the League Cup final to Manchester City.

Tottenham's top four hopes

Spurs' chances of landing a top manager may depend on the competition they find themselves in next season.

They are currently fourth in the Premier League and remain 23/10 to finish in the Champions League spots this season. However, they have played more games than all of the teams around them.

Newcastle are two points behind with two games in hand, and are priced at evens to finish in the top four, whilst Liverpool - currently seven points behind but also with two games in hand - are 9/5.

Brighton, who are also seven behind Spurs but with three games in hand, are currently 5/1 to gatecrash the big boys.

Kane backed in for Old Trafford

Following the breaking news on Monday evening that time was certainly up for Conte, Harry Kane was backed in to 15/8 to join Manchester United this summer.

The England captain was 5/2 at the weekend to move to Old Trafford, but the further unrest at the club will surely be yet another factor in Kane finally wanting a move away.

Spurs are reported to want to extend Kane's contract. and Daniel Levy won't be selling cheap, but this could be Kane's final opportunity to move on and regularly challenge for trophies.

Bayern Munich are 16/1 to land Kane's signature, with the next best priced English club being Newcastle - at 20/1.

Kane has scored 21 Premier League goals this season, and sits seven behind Erling Haaland at the top of the charts.

He's 4/7 to remain at the club at the end of the Summer's transfer window.