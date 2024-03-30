Next Liverpool Manager: Amorim goes odds-on as Alonso commits to Leverkusen

Xabi Alonso rules himself out of Liverpool job

Ruben Amorim the new 4/6 1.67 favourite

Brighton boss De Zerbi second favourite at 11/2 6.50

Ruben Amorim is the new odds-on favourite to become the next permanent Liverpool manager after long-time market leader Xabi Alonso committed his future to Bayer Leverkusen.

The Sporting CP manager is 4/61.67 to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after Alonso declared that he has unfinished business with Leverkusen, who look set to win the German Bundesliga this season.

Amorim remains tight-lipped

Amorim's stock has risen sharply in recent years after leading Sporting CP to the Portuguese title in 2021 as well as winning the Taca da Liga (the League Cup) in the same year and again in 2022.

Sporting are currently top of the Primeira Liga table and are strong favourites to win another title under the 39-year-old.

However, Amorim refused to speculate on the rumours linking him to the Liverpool job, saying, "Right now, I'm focused on Sporting. I'm very proud to be Sporting's coach. We're focused on winning titles. You'll see in the end.

"I have a contract and I'm very happy here. That's the most important thing, more than contracts, I'm very happy here."

Amorim is believed to have a release clause in his contract which Liverpool could activate for around £13m according to reports on Saturday.

De Zerbi casts doubts over Brighton future

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is the 11/26.50 second favourite to take over at Anfield after he cast doubt over his future on the south coast on Saturday afternoon.

De Zerbi refused to rule himself out of putting himself forward for the Liverpool job, hinting that all is not well at Brighton.

"I want to speak with my club, I have a contract but the problem is not the contract - the problem is to find the same plan, the same target, the same vision for the future.", he said on the eve of the Seagulls' game at Anfield on Sunday.

"For me, I have not decided yet what is my future, because I have the contract, but anyway I want to speak with Tony (Bloom), my club, to understand their plan, to understand his plan, the Tony plan. Then we take the decision together, without problems."

Julian Nagelsmann is the only other manager in the market at under 14/115.00, with the German currently available to back at 15/28.50 to be the next Liverpool boss.

