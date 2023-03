Vieira sacked with Palace winless in 2023 in all comps

Roy Hodgson first in line at 5/4, Favre 11/2

Palace are chunky 9/2 to be relegated

Time's up for Patrick

Patrick Vieira has been sacked by Crystal Palace with the Eagles sat 12th in the Premier League and 9/2 to be relegated.

Palace haven't won any of their 12 games across all competitions in 2023 (D5 L7) and with only 11 games to go in the Premier League this season, the club have opted for a change.

Vieira has been at the club for 18 months and was lauded for his efforts last season, but they have now played a game more than many of the clubs beneath them and three points separate the Eagles and 18th placed Bournemouth .

Roy Hodgson 5/4 favourite

Former England manager Roy Hodgson is the early 5/4 favourite to return to his old club in what would surely be an end of season gig only.

Hodgson retired from the club before Vieira took over, but could he now be tempted out to help keep his old club safe?

Lucien Favre - the former Dortmund and Nice boss - is an early mover to 11/2 to land at Palace, which would follow a similiar pattern to Vieira, who also managed Nice before the Palace job.

Jesse Marsch is 15/2 having nearly picked up the Southampton job only last month, and Ralph Hassenhuttl is 9/1.

David Moyes is now the 11/10 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave following Vieira's dismissal.

Palace 9/2 for relegation, Southampton odds-on

Southampton and Palace - both who played and lost in midweek - have now played a game more than their rivals down the bottom heading into another massive weekend in the Premier League.

Southampton are now the odds-on favourites for the drop at 1/4, with Bournemouth 8/13 and Forest/Leeds both 6/4.

Crystal Palace are 12th in the Premier League but are 9/2 fo the drop due to the volume of teams between them are the drop zone, but they could well be in a much lower position come Sunday evening.

