Next Chelsea Manager: Mckenna tops Blues shortlist but Brighton also interested

McKenna believed to be Chelsea's number one target

Ipswich boss also a lively candidate to join Brighton

Maresca, De Zerbi and Frank also in frame to join Blues

McKenna tops Chelsea's shortlist

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna is the 11/82.38 favourite to become the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager amid reports that the Blues have opened discussions with the 38-year-old with a view to naming Mauricio Pochettino's successor as early as next week.

Chelsea are believed to have a four-man shortlist but it appears that McKenna - who guided Ipswich from League One to the Premier League in successive seasons - is their number one choice.

The Northern Irishman is likely to reject an improved contract to tempt him to stay at Portman Road, and it is believed his current contract - that runs until 2027 - won't be a barrier to Chelsea should they need to pay Ipswich compensation to get their man.

McKenna himself is extremely ambitious and is understood to be keen to take the next step in his managerial career.

Chelsea may need to move fast however, as McKenna also heads the Next Permanent Brighton Manager market at just 5/42.25 after reports that the Seagulls are also interested in him becoming their new boss.

De Zerbi second fav to make Stamford Bridge switch

Former Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi is also rumoured to be on Chelsea's shortlist, with the Italian currently the 3/14.00 second favourite to move to Stamford Bridge.

It was initially thought that Bayern Munich would be the next destination for the 44-year-old, but with the Bundesliga giants looking set to appoint Burnley boss Vincent Kompany in a shock move, De Zerbi may choose to stay in the Premier League with a move to Chelsea or Manchester United - should they decide to sack Erik ten Hag - being most likely.

De Zerbi is 7/24.50 second favourite in the Next Permanent Manchester United Manager market, behind Pochettino who can be backed at 5/42.25.

Maresca and Frank also on Chelsea's radar

Enzo Maresca is the 6/17.00 third favourite in the Next Permanent Chelsea Manager market after guiding Leicester to the Championship title this season.

However, reports suggest that the Italian's main concern would be around restrictions placed on him in the transfer market following Chelsea's whirlwind spending in recent seasons and their aim to stay within Profitability & Sustainability Rules.

It is also rumoured that Brentford boss Thomas Frank 12/113.00 is on Chelsea's shortlist of potential new managers. The 50-year-old is said to have hinted that he'd be open to such a move in a recent interview in which he admitted he would consider leaving the Bees if a big club knocks on the door.

