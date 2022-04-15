Next Burnley Manager Odds: Big Sam favourite to become Clarets' saviour

Sam Allardyce is the 10/3 early favourite in the Next Permanent Burnley Manager market after Sean Dyche was surprisingly sacked on Friday morning.

Allardyce has been out of work since failing to save West Brom from relegation - the first and only time he's ever been relegated as a manager - at the end of the 2020-21 season.

Is Big Sam's phone about to ring?



We make him the favourite to take over at Burnley after Sean Dyche was sacked this morning. pic.twitter.com/BE71oikeVm -- Betfair (@Betfair) April 15, 2022

Allardyce has a known track record for coming into clubs late in the season and guiding them to safety, and in 2021 Pep Guardiola described him as a genuis for his ability to save clubs from relegation.

Tough on Dyche

The decision to sack Sean Dyche with just eight games remaining has come as a suprise given that he himself has saved Burnley from the drop on many occasions during his 10-year tenure.

Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League until his departure earlier today.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said it was "an incredibly difficult decision" to part company with the 50-year-old, but "we feel a change is needed".

Dyche's last game in charge was a 2-0 defeat to rock-bottom Norwich, leaving Burnley four points from safety and trading at 1.374/11 in the Relegation market on the Betfair Exchange.

Former Premier League managers in the frame

Other names being mentioned to potentially take over at Turf Moor include former Premier League managers Nuno Espirto Santo, 12/1, Rafa Benitez 16/1, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, 20/1 and Tony Pulis at 22/1, while current Derby boss Wayne Rooney is the joint third favourite at 12/1.

We'll have further reaction to Dyche's sacking and a more in-depth look at who could replace him later today.