Newcastle v Wolves: Goals may be sparse at St James' Park
Dave Tindall
12 March 2023
4:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-12">12 March 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Newcastle v Wolves: Goals may be sparse at St James' Park", "name": "Newcastle v Wolves: Goals may be sparse at St James' Park", "description": "Newcastle have hit a sticky patch and might find it hard work again when they host improved Wolves on Sunday, says Dave Tindall...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-wolves-goals-may-be-sparse-at-st-james'-park-100323-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-wolves-goals-may-be-sparse-at-st-james'-park-100323-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-12T11:30:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-12T09:24:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Newcastle have hit a sticky patch and might find it hard work again when they host improved Wolves on Sunday, says Dave Tindall... Both sides are really struggling to find the net Backing 1-0 and 1-1 scorelines makes appeal Ruben Neves can help land a Bet Builder at [4.4] Newcastle need to find goals again It's been a reality check for Newcastle in the past few weeks with the Magpies failing to secure a first piece of silverware since 1969 and taking just two points from their last four Premier League games. They come into this one on the back of three straight 2-0 defeats although some context is needed. The losses were to Liverpool, Manchester United (Carabao Cup final) and Manchester City. The splutters had started with 1-1 draws against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League and, from looking settled in fourth, the Magpies have dropped to sixth. However, if they won their games in hand, Eddie Howe's men would move back into fourth above Liverpool and Tottenham so there's no reason for the Toon Army to feel too down. The main reason for the drop-off in form has been their loss of firepower. They drew blanks against Liverpool, City and United and have managed just five goals in their last eight games in all competitions. Callum Wilson has scored once in his last 14 appearances either side of the World Cup while Alexander Isak has managed only one in 10 since returning from injury. Wolves still have striking problem Wolves looked to be in huge trouble earlier in the season when they propped up the table but have racked up wins at a decent rate since Julen Lopetegui took over in November. Starting from Boxing Day, they've won five of their last 11 top-flight fixtures, the latest coming last weekend via a late winner from Adama Traore against lacklustre Spurs. Having taken just a single point from the previous three games - against Bournemouth, Fulham and Liverpool - it was a welcome win and kept them looking upwards towards mid-table. Those three points saw Wolves end last weekend in 13th place although still just five places above the drop zone. In short, there's still plenty of work to be done. One incredible and unwelcome stat for Wolves is that no striker has netted for the club in the Premier League for over a year. Diego Costa won't be able to break that sequence as the former Chelsea frontman is set to be out for a month after suffering a knee injury in the victory over Spurs. Magpies have failed to put away strugglers [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/954363/"] With home advantage and Wolves 14 points behind them in the Premier League, it's no surprise to see Newcastle just [1.68] to get back to winning ways despite their poor recent form. Wolves are [6.0] to return south with all three points while The Draw is [4.0]. Back in August, the two played out a 1-1 draw with Ruben Neves looking to have secured the points before Allan Saint-Maximin popped up with a 90th-minute equaliser. This looks a game Newcastle should win but here's a list of teams who have managed to take a point at St James' Park this season: Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds, West Ham. The latter trio are three of the Premier League's bottom five while Leeds and West Ham have won joint fewest points (six) on the road this season. Low scorelines could be best way to profit With Newcastle failing to put the ball in the net and Wolves being the joint-lowest scorers in the Premier League alongside Everton with just 19, it's easy to see why Under 2.5 Goals a clear favourite at [1.79]. Overs is [2.22]. Unders has landed in nine of Newcastle's last 10 matches in all comps and in each of Wolves' last four. Add in their 1-1 draw at Molineux and all the signs point to fewer than three goals. That's an option but I'm going to play a couple of correct scorelines. Back 1-1 Correct Score @ 8.4 Firstly, the 1-1 at [8.4] seems fair for a Newcastle team who struggle to score goals. That was the scoreline against both West Ham and Bournemouth last month. If Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds and West Ham can all hold Newcastle at St James', so can Wolves. In addition, four of Newcastle's last seven victories have been by a 1-0 margin - a reflection of both their lack of killer instinct and well-grooved defensive structure. Newcastle are [6.8] to win 1-0, a result they'd be more than happy to take. Back Newcastle 1-0 Correct Score @ 6.8 A 0-0? Maybe, but Wolves haven't had one of those since August so I'm happy to leave the goalless draw aside. Neves best Bet Builder option With both sides struggling to find a regular goalscorer, it's hard to get too excited about the Anytime/First Goal offerings. Instead, I'll look to the Cards markets and Ruben Neves. Back Ruben Neves to be Shown a Card and Under 2.5 Goals @ 4.4 The Wolves midfielder has nine yellows this season, the third most in the Premier League, and has picked up bookings in each of his last two games. He had three in row earlier this season so don't rule out another. One more would see him suspended but perhaps better to get it out of the way now so he's available for the run-in. Neves to be Shown a Card and Under 2.5 Goals pays [4.4] on the Bet Builder. That's easy to envisage in what should be a combative contest. Opta stat This match pits the team with the fewest goals conceded (Newcastle, 17) against the side with the joint fewest goals scored (Wolves, 19) in the Premier League this season. Wolves also have the lowest shot conversion rate this season (6.6%), while Newcastle have conceded just 6.6% of their shots faced this term (17/256) - a league-low.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Dave Tindall" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/EddieHoweHead1280.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Newcastle boss Eddie Howe"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Newcastle boss Eddie Howe</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sun 12 Mar, 16:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers", "description" : "Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers prediction and betting tips. Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
Sun 12 Mar, 16:30 The losses were to Liverpool, Manchester United (Carabao Cup final) and Manchester City.</p><p>The splutters had started with 1-1 draws against West Ham and Bournemouth in the Premier League and, from looking settled in fourth, the Magpies have <strong>dropped to sixth</strong>.</p><p>However, if they won their games in hand, Eddie Howe's men would move back into fourth above Liverpool and Tottenham so there's <strong>no reason for the Toon Army to feel too down</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>The main reason for the drop-off in form has been their loss of firepower. They drew blanks against Liverpool, City and United and have managed just five goals in their last eight games in all competitions.</p> </blockquote><p><span><strong>Callum Wilson</strong> has scored once in his last 14 appearances either side of the World Cup while <strong>Alexander Isak</strong> has managed only one in 10 since returning from injury.</span></p><h2>Wolves still have striking problem</h2><p></p><p><strong>Wolves</strong> looked to be in huge trouble earlier in the season when they propped up the table but have<strong> racked up wins at a decent rate</strong> since Julen Lopetegui took over in November.</p><p>Starting from Boxing Day, they've <strong>won five of their last 11 </strong>top-flight fixtures, the latest coming last weekend via a late winner from Adama Traore against lacklustre Spurs.</p><p>Having taken just a single point from the previous three games - against Bournemouth, Fulham and Liverpool - it was a <strong>welcome win</strong> and kept them looking upwards towards mid-table.</p><p>Those three points saw Wolves end last weekend in 13th place although still just five places above the drop zone. In short, there's still<strong> plenty of work to be done</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>One incredible and unwelcome stat for Wolves is that no<span> striker has netted for the club in the Premier League for over a year.</span></p> </blockquote><p><strong>Diego Costa</strong> won't be able to break that sequence as the former Chelsea frontman is set to be out for a month<span> after suffering a knee injury in the victory over Spurs.</span></p><h2>Magpies have failed to put away strugglers</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Sleeves_-_Thin_Edge_Hoops__x28_3_x29_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32 c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_3_7_"> <rect id="Right_3_21_" x="179.3" y="106.1" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -26.711 98.5522)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_3_21_" x="28.9" y="86.4" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -79.4811 87.0541)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_2_8_"> <rect id="Right_2_28_" x="180.2" y="107.9" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.4103 99.1185)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_2_28_" x="28" y="88.2" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -81.5892 87.2757)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_1_9_"> <rect id="Right_1_29_" x="181.1" y="109.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -28.1096 99.6847)" width="41.5" height="2"></rect> <rect id="Left_1_29_" x="27.2" y="90" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -83.6972 87.4972)" width="2" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <polyline style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="12.6,94.9 35,106.3 31.8,113.5 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline style="fill:#E7C54B;" points="217.4,94.9 195,106.3 198.2,113.5 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline points="55.5,191.1 67.3,192.8 66.5,222.2 54.4,222 54.8,203.5 "></polyline> <polyline points="174.4,191.1 162.6,192.8 163.4,222.2 175.4,222 175.1,203.5 "></polyline> <g id="Colour_Group_111_"> <path id="Right_19_" d="M180.2,38.5c-24.5-10.6-33.4-14.5-36.6-15.9l0.4-0.9c3.2,1.4,12.1,5.2,36.6,15.9L180.2,38.5z"></path> <rect id="Left_19_" x="47.9" y="29.6" transform="matrix(0.9177 -0.3973 0.3973 0.9177 -6.3701 29.4521)" width="39.9" height="1"></rect> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#E7C54B;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,4.6,1.7,9,4.6,12.7l6.8-2.7c-2.8-2.8-4.8-6.2-5.9-10h50 c-1.1,3.8-3.2,7.3-6,10.1l6.6,2.6v0.3c3.1-3.7,4.9-8.2,4.9-13L140.3,8z"></path> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="9.1,102.5 22.9,74.2 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Wolverhampton Wanderers</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Fulham</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Bournemouth</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Newcastle United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers</strong> Sunday 12 March, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-wolverhampton-wanderers/954363/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>With home advantage and Wolves 14 points behind them in the Premier League, it's no surprise to see <strong>Newcastle</strong> just <b class="inline_odds" title="4/6"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.68</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/6</span></b> to get back to winning ways despite their poor recent form.</p><p><strong>Wolves</strong> are <b class="inline_odds" title="5/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/1</span></b> to return south with all three points while The <strong>Draw</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="3/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">3/1</span></b>.</p><p>Back in August, the two <strong>played out a 1-1 draw </strong>with Ruben Neves looking to have secured the points before Allan Saint-Maximin popped up with a 90th-minute equaliser.</p><blockquote> <p>This looks a game Newcastle should win but here's a list of teams who have managed to take a point at St James' Park this season: Manchester City, Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds, West Ham.</p> </blockquote><p>The latter trio are <strong>three of the Premier League's bottom five</strong> while Leeds and West Ham have won joint fewest points (six) on the road this season.</p><h2>Low scorelines could be best way to profit</h2><p></p><p>With Newcastle failing to put the ball in the net and <strong>Wolves being the joint-lowest scorers</strong> in the Premier League alongside Everton with just 19, it's easy to see why <strong>Under 2.5 Goals</strong> a clear favourite at <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.79</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. <strong>Overs</strong> is <b class="inline_odds" title="6/5"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.22</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/5</span></b>.</p><p><strong>Unders</strong> has landed in <strong>nine of Newcastle's last 10 matches</strong> in all comps and in each of Wolves' last four. Add in their 1-1 draw at Molineux and all the signs point to fewer than three goals.</p><p>That's an option but I'm going to play a couple of <strong>correct scorelines</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back 1-1 Correct Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210563200" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">8.4</a></div><p>Firstly, the <strong>1-1</strong> at <b class="inline_odds" title="15/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">8.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">15/2</span></b> seems fair for a Newcastle team who struggle to score goals. That was the scoreline against both West Ham and Bournemouth last month.</p><p>If Crystal Palace, Bournemouth, Leeds and West Ham can all hold Newcastle at St James', so can Wolves.</p><p>In addition, <strong>four of Newcastle's last seven victories have been by a 1-0 margin</strong> - a reflection of both their lack of killer instinct and well-grooved defensive structure.</p><p><strong>Newcastle are <b class="inline_odds" title="6/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">6.8</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">6/1</span></b> to win 1-0</strong>, a result they'd be more than happy to take.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Newcastle 1-0 Correct Score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/football/market/1.210563200" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">6.8</a></div><p>A 0-0? Maybe, but Wolves haven't had one of those since August so I'm happy to leave the goalless draw aside.</p><h2>Neves best Bet Builder option</h2><p></p><p>With both sides struggling to find a regular goalscorer, it's hard to get too excited about the Anytime/First Goal offerings.</p><p>Instead, I'll look to the <strong>Cards markets</strong> and <strong>Ruben Neves</strong>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ruben Neves to be Shown a Card and Under 2.5 Goals @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-wolves/32141828?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">4.4</a></div><blockquote> <p>The Wolves midfielder has nine yellows this season, the third most in the Premier League, and has picked up bookings in each of his last two games.</p> </blockquote><p>He had three in row earlier this season so don't rule out another. One more would see him suspended but perhaps better to get it out of the way now so he's available for the run-in.</p><p><strong>Neves to be Shown a Card and Under 2.5 Goals</strong> pays <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">4.4</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> on the <strong>Bet Builder</strong>. That's easy to envisage in what should be a combative contest.</p><h2>Opta stat</h2><p></p><p>This match pits the team with the <strong>fewest goals conceded</strong> (Newcastle, 17) against the side with the joint <strong>fewest goals scored</strong> (Wolves, 19) in the Premier League this season. Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders
You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Fulham v Arsenal this weekend. You must opt-in. T&Cs apply. Recommended bets
0.5pts Newcastle and Wolves to draw 1-1 @ 8.4
0.5pts Newcastle to beat Wolves 1-0 @ 6.8
1pt Ruben Neves to be Shown a Card and Under 2.5 Goals on Bet Builder @ 4.4 