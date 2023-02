Just four goals scored in Newcastle's last four home games

Liverpool the last away team to win at St James' back in April

Back Salah at 8/5 to score after 6 in 10 against Newcastle

Will Magpies go all-out at home?

Newcastle haven't lost in the league since conceding a last-gasp Liverpool winner at Anfield back in August - going on to equal their record unbeaten run of 17 games since.

The two teams have gone in opposite directions since but not the ones we expected, with the Magpies now sitting nine points above the Reds as genuine Champions League chasers.

That Anfield defeat is the only league loss Eddie Howe's side have tasted this season, and even if draws have been a problem recently they're the most solid team in the league, with by far the best defensive record of only 13 goals against.

Howe still goes safety first against the big teams so it'll be interesting to see if he goes a bit more front-foot and give an expectant crowd something to shout about early against a Liverpool side that've lost three in a row on the road - conceding three times in each.

Derby win the latest Reds revival?

The start of the Liverpool revival or yet another false dawn? That's the big worry for Jurgen Klopp after an encouraging derby victory over Everton is followed by this tough trip to Newcastle.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 against Newcastle though, including the last five at St James' Park, and are the last team to beat the Magpies at home back in April - that's the only home defeat Newcastle have tasted in 24 games.

So maybe there fine record here can counteract their woeful away run - and this is perhaps the perfect test to prove if they really are back in business.

Having the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back to fitness will also be a help as Liverpool look to salvage the season.

Would both sides take a draw?

Newcastle are slight favourites at 31/20 with Liverpool priced at 9/5 - and the draw an interesting prospect at 12/5.

The hosts lead the league with 11 draws, five at home, and they've had three straight stalemates as they struggle to conjure up enough attacking menace to partner their defensive excellence.

It's unlikely that they truly open things up here, given how Liverpool stung Everton on the break - so they'll be safety-first again and look to pounce on the defensive mishaps that have plagued Liverpool's away days.

It's a tough call on goals, as Liverpool's away games have been full of them while just four goals have been scored in Newcastle's last four home games. Overall 16 of the 25 goals have been scored in just three league games.

So we'd maybe go under 2.5 goals at Evens and bank on Newcastle again keeping things tight with the possibility of a couple of goals sneaking in.

Back Salah to strike again

Newcastle have scored just three goals in six league games with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak finding the net.

Top scorer Almiron is a definite starter but the outsider of the three to score at 10/3, with Howe only likely to start one of Wilson (17/10) or Isak (2/1) - who scored at Anfield in the reverse fixture.

Mohamed Salah has scored six in last 10 league games against Newcastle and with Cody Gakpo settling in and Jota coming back from injury things could just be clicking back into place - making the 9/5 on him anytime look more than tempting.

As the stats show if Salah gets enough of the ball then it usually results in a goal and Liverpool winning games.

The stats also show Darwin Nunez has a better goals and assists rate per 90 minutes than Salah, so although he does need to just brush up on his finishing some of the criticism has been unfounded.

Nunez has had a shot on target in four of his last five and has had 2+ shots on target in eight of his last 16 games, and given another start here 8/5 on Nunez to have another 2+ shots on target is another pick of the prop bets.

Another one for your Bet Builders is Joelinton to have 2+ fouls at 10/11, as the Brazilian is now the midfield enforcer on the team with 46 fouls in all competitions this season, including three at Anfield.

He's a must for Bet Builders in a game that should have plenty of atmosphere, not too many goals but also plenty of effort.