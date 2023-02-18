</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James' Park

Paul Higham
18 February 2023
2:00 min read class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-higham/">Paul Higham</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-02-18">18 February 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James' Park", "name": "Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James' Park", "description": "Paul Higham thinks Mohamed Salah can maintain his solid scoring record against Newcastle, as Liverpool head to St James' Park for a tough game against the hi...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-18T14:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-18T08:25:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "Paul Higham thinks Mohamed Salah can maintain his solid scoring record against Newcastle, as Liverpool head to St James' Park for a tough game against the high-flying Magpies. Just four goals scored in Newcastle's last four home games Liverpool the last away team to win at St James' back in April Back Salah at 8/5 to score after 6 in 10 against Newcastle Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game &amp; get a free £5 Bet Builder Will Magpies go all-out at home? Newcastle haven't lost in the league since conceding a last-gasp Liverpool winner at Anfield back in August - going on to equal their record unbeaten run of 17 games since. The two teams have gone in opposite directions since but not the ones we expected, with the Magpies now sitting nine points above the Reds as genuine Champions League chasers. That Anfield defeat is the only league loss Eddie Howe's side have tasted this season, and even if draws have been a problem recently they're the most solid team in the league, with by far the best defensive record of only 13 goals against. [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool/954332"] Howe still goes safety first against the big teams so it'll be interesting to see if he goes a bit more front-foot and give an expectant crowd something to shout about early against a Liverpool side that've lost three in a row on the road - conceding three times in each. Derby win the latest Reds revival? The start of the Liverpool revival or yet another false dawn? That's the big worry for Jurgen Klopp after an encouraging derby victory over Everton is followed by this tough trip to Newcastle. The Reds are unbeaten in their last 12 against Newcastle though, including the last five at St James' Park, and are the last team to beat the Magpies at home back in April - that's the only home defeat Newcastle have tasted in 24 games. So maybe there fine record here can counteract their woeful away run - and this is perhaps the perfect test to prove if they really are back in business. Having the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino back to fitness will also be a help as Liverpool look to salvage the season. Would both sides take a draw? Newcastle are slight favourites at 31/20 with Liverpool priced at 9/5 - and the draw an interesting prospect at 12/5. The hosts lead the league with 11 draws, five at home, and they've had three straight stalemates as they struggle to conjure up enough attacking menace to partner their defensive excellence. Back the draw in Newcastle v Liverpool @ 12/5 It's unlikely that they truly open things up here, given how Liverpool stung Everton on the break - so they'll be safety-first again and look to pounce on the defensive mishaps that have plagued Liverpool's away days. It's a tough call on goals, as Liverpool's away games have been full of them while just four goals have been scored in Newcastle's last four home games. Overall 16 of the 25 goals have been scored in just three league games. So we'd maybe go under 2.5 goals at Evens and bank on Newcastle again keeping things tight with the possibility of a couple of goals sneaking in. Bet £5 get £5 on Newcastle v Liverpool Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool, so how about trying the below wager? Back Salah to score, Nunez 2+ shots on target, Joelinton 2+ fouls @ 14/1 Back Salah to strike again Newcastle have scored just three goals in six league games with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak finding the net. Top scorer Almiron is a definite starter but the outsider of the three to score at 10/3, with Howe only likely to start one of Wilson (17/10) or Isak (2/1) - who scored at Anfield in the reverse fixture. Mohamed Salah has scored six in last 10 league games against Newcastle and with Cody Gakpo settling in and Jota coming back from injury things could just be clicking back into place - making the 9/5 on him anytime look more than tempting. As the stats show if Salah gets enough of the ball then it usually results in a goal and Liverpool winning games. The stats also show Darwin Nunez has a better goals and assists rate per 90 minutes than Salah, so although he does need to just brush up on his finishing some of the criticism has been unfounded. Back Mohamed Salah to score @ 9/5 Nunez has had a shot on target in four of his last five and has had 2+ shots on target in eight of his last 16 games, and given another start here 8/5 on Nunez to have another 2+ shots on target is another pick of the prop bets. Another one for your Bet Builders is Joelinton to have 2+ fouls at 10/11, as the Brazilian is now the midfield enforcer on the team with 46 fouls in all competitions this season, including three at Anfield. He's a must for Bet Builders in a game that should have plenty of atmosphere, not too many goals but also plenty of effort.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Paul Higham" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/05/3210902cbda048af8c303e48162c3eb8cd4012b8-thumb-1280x720-155107.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Jurgen Klopp"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Jurgen Klopp hopes Liverpool have turned a corner</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Newcastle United vs Liverpool </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Sat 18 Feb, 17:30</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Newcastle United vs Liverpool", "description" : "Newcastle United vs Liverpool prediction and betting tips. Preview the English Premier League Season 2022/2023 match on 18 February 2023: ✓Head to Head Results ✓Newcastle United vs Liverpool ✓Line Ups & Stats", "startDate": "2023-02-18 17:30", "endDate": "2023-02-18 17:30", "url":"https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html", "location": { "@type": "Place", "name" : "St. James' Park", "address" : "St. James' Park" }, "homeTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Newcastle United", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } }, "awayTeam": { "@type": "SportsTeam", "sport": "Football", "name": "Liverpool", "memberOf": { "@type": "SportsOrganization", "name": "English Premier League Season 2022/2023" } } } </script> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Football Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/newcastle-v-liverpool\/32084584","entry_title":"Newcastle v Liverpool: Back Salah to score at St James\u0027 Park"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Newcastle%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Back%20Salah%20to%20score%20at%20St%20James%27%20Park&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-v-liverpool-betting-tips-preview-bet-builder-stats-160223-1063.html&text=Newcastle%20v%20Liverpool%3A%20Back%20Salah%20to%20score%20at%20St%20James%27%20Park" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Paul Higham thinks Mohamed Salah can maintain his solid scoring record against Newcastle, as Liverpool head to St James' Park for a tough game against the high-flying Magpies.</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong>Just four goals scored in Newcastle's last four home games</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liverpool the last away team to win at St James' back in April</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Back <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">Salah at 8/5 to score</a> after 6 in 10 against Newcastle</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Bet £5 on a Bet Builder in this game &<span> </span><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/sport">get a free £5 Bet Builder</a></strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><h2>Will Magpies go all-out at home?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Newcastle </strong>haven't lost in the league since conceding a <strong>last-gasp Liverpool winner at Anfield</strong> back in August - going on to equal their record unbeaten run of 17 games since.</p><p>The two teams have gone in opposite directions since but not the ones we expected, with the <strong>Magpies now sitting nine points above the Reds</strong> as genuine Champions League chasers.</p><p>That Anfield defeat is <strong>the only league loss Eddie Howe's side have tasted this season</strong>, and even if draws have been a problem recently they're the most solid team in the league, with by far the best defensive record of only 13 goals against.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8E1F28;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Bournemouth</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">West Ham United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Southampton</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Crystal Palace</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Fulham</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Newcastle United vs Liverpool</strong> Saturday 18 February, 17:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool/954332">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Howe still goes safety first against the big teams so it'll be interesting to see if he goes a bit more front-foot and give an expectant crowd something to shout about early against <strong>a Liverpool side that've lost three in a row on the road</strong> - conceding three times in each.</p><h2>Derby win the latest Reds revival?</h2><p></p><p>The start of the Liverpool revival or yet another false dawn? That's the big worry for<strong> Jurgen Klopp</strong> after an encouraging derby victory over Everton is followed by this tough trip to Newcastle.</p><p>The Reds are <strong>unbeaten in their last 12 against Newcastle</strong> though, including the last five at St James' Park, and are the last team to beat the Magpies at home back in April - that's the only home defeat Newcastle have tasted in 24 games.</p><p>So maybe there fine record here can counteract <strong>their woeful away run</strong> - and this is perhaps the perfect test to prove if they really are back in business.</p><p>Having the likes of <strong>Virgil van Dijk, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino</strong> back to fitness will also be a help as Liverpool look to salvage the season.</p><h2>Would both sides take a draw?</h2><p></p><p><strong>Newcastle are slight favourites</strong> at <strong>31/20</strong> with <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">Liverpool priced at 9/5</a> - and the draw an interesting prospect at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">12/5.</a></p><p>The <strong>hosts lead the league with 11 draws</strong>, five at home, and they've had three straight stalemates as they struggle to conjure up enough attacking menace to partner their defensive excellence.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back the draw in Newcastle v Liverpool @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">12/5</a></div><p>It's unlikely that they truly open things up here, given how <strong>Liverpool stung Everton on the break</strong> - so they'll be safety-first again and look to pounce on the defensive mishaps that have plagued Liverpool's away days.</p><p>It's a tough call on goals, as Liverpool's away games have been full of them while just four goals have been scored in Newcastle's last four home games. Overall <strong>16 of the 25 goals have been scored in just three league games.</strong></p><p>So we'd maybe go <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">under 2.5 goals at Evens</a> and bank on <strong>Newcastle again keeping things tight</strong> with the possibility of a couple of goals sneaking in.</p><blockquote> <h3><a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB180223" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Bet £5 get £5 on Newcastle v Liverpool</a></h3> <header> <p class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on<span> Newcastle v Liverpool</span><span>, so how about trying the below wager?</span></p> </header> <div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Salah to score, Nunez 2+ shots on target, Joelinton 2+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">14/1</a></div> </blockquote><h2>Back Salah to strike again</h2><p></p><p><strong>Newcastle have scored just three goals in six league games</strong> with Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak finding the net.</p><p><strong>Top scorer Almiron is a definite starter</strong> but the outsider of the three <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">to score at 10/3</a>, with Howe only likely to start one of Wilson (17/10) or Isak (2/1) - who scored at Anfield in the reverse fixture.</p><p><img alt="Thumbnail image for Mo Salah, Liverpool.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2023/01/41859ff868c9ff0be977e84d60d6a7fe8810c752-thumb-1280x720-174457.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p><strong>Mohamed Salah has scored six in last 10</strong> league games against Newcastle and with <strong>Cody Gakpo</strong> settling in and Jota coming back from injury things could just be clicking back into place - making the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-liverpool/954332/">9/5 on him anytime</a> look more than tempting.</p><p>As the stats show if <strong>Salah gets enough of the ball</strong> then it usually results in a goal and Liverpool winning games.</p><p>The stats also show <strong>Darwin Nunez has a better goals and assists rate per 90 minutes than Salah</strong>, so although he does need to just brush up on his finishing some of the criticism has been unfounded.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Mohamed Salah to score @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">9/5</a></div><p>Nunez has had a shot on target in four of his last five and has had <strong>2+ shots on target </strong>in eight of his last 16 games, and given another start here <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">8/5 on Nunez to have another 2+ shots on target</a> is another pick of the prop bets.</p><p>Another one for your <strong>Bet Builders</strong> is <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">Joelinton to have 2+ fouls at 10/11</a>, as the Brazilian is now the midfield enforcer on the team with 46 fouls in all competitions this season, including three at Anfield.</p><p>He's <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-liverpool/32084584?selectedGroup=1611933388">a must for Bet Builders</a> in a game that should have plenty of atmosphere, not too many goals but also plenty of effort.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PAUL’S 2022/23 SEASON P/L</h2> <p>Staked: 32pts <br> Returned: 47.25pts <br> P/L: +15.25pts <p> <strong>2021/22 SEASON P/L</strong> <br> Staked: 78pts <br> Returned: 119.92pts <br> P/L: +41.92pts </p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool this weekend. Bet £5 get £5 on Newcastle v Liverpool

Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when place a £5 Bet Builder on Newcastle v Liverpool, so how about trying the below wager?

Back Salah to score, Nunez 2+ shots on target, Joelinton 2+ fouls @ 14/1

Back Mohamed Salah to score @ 9/5

Recommended bets

Back the draw in Newcastle v Liverpool Liverpool priced at 12/5
Back Salah to score at 9/5 