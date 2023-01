Fulham have won three of last four away games

Newcastle unbeaten at home in the league this season

Mitrovic averages over 1.5 shots on target per 90mins

Back Mitrovic & Willian 1+ shots on target with 2/1 Bet Builder

Two surprise sides in European push

Not many of us would have had this pegged as a battle between two European chasers at the start of the season, yet here we are with both Newacstle and Fulham flying high.

Only four points separates the two sides with Fulham well in contention for the Europa League after four straight wins, while Newacstle have their sights set even higher.

Backt-to-back draws have taken the edge off a bit, but the Magpies are still well in the Champions League hunt as well as reaching the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Eddie Howe now has the ultimate dream season within his grasp as pocketing a long-awaited trophy AND qualifying for the Champions League would have the Toon Army measuring Howe up for his statue outside St James' Park already.

Magpies proving hard to beat

One of just two unbeaten teams at home this season, Newcastle have only lost once overall - and that was to a last-second winners at Anfield, so it's a sizeable task Fulham face.

That's why they're 11/2 for an away victory ever though they've won three of their last four on the road and were unlucky to lose 2-1 at ten-man Man City thanks only to a pretty dodgy late pen for the hosts.

The Magpies have struggled for goals in three of this last four home games though, earning a couple of 1-0 wins and being held by Leeds - and Marco Silva's Fulham side have had back-to-back clean sheets on the road so could set out to frustrate them again.

Newcastle are well-fancied 1/2 favourites though and you'd expect they could find a way to win, but the 7/2 on the draw should be be overlooked and is tempting.

Turning to shots for Bet Builder

Swerving the outrights, let's do what many people do out in Newcastle and turn to the shots - but with the first one being a tidy 5/4 for 1+ shot on target from Willian.

He played in midweek but can hopefully line up again to build on the goal he scored in the win against former side Chelsea - even if that effort did take a huge deflection.

And then there's the return of Aleksandar Mitrovic from suspension to face his former team and who averages about 1.5 shots on target per 90 minutes played for Fulham this season.

The Cottagers won't be without threat against Newcastle even if the hosts should dominate the ball, and Mitrovic is a huge threat especially from set pieces.

Newcastle will fire a few shots in from all angles, but these two Cottagers can provide Fulham's main threat and give us a nice reward.