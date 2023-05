Newcastle kept just one clean sheet in 15

Brighton have second-most possession in the league & 8 away wins

Both sides in top three four corners won

Back a 20/1 four-fold on fouls at St James' Park

Big game worthy of big Bet Builders

Even as close as last year, Newcastle v Brighton on a Thursday night in May would've been a so-so game at the most, but this one looks a belter with both teams good to watch and both having something to play for.

Brighton battered Arsenal to end their title dreams and now look to dent Newcastle's Champions League hopes, as they continue to play catch-up to try and put themselves in European competition for the first time.

If they both play like they can, then it could be a corker, and when the stakes are this high then it's always time to crack out the big Bet Builders again - as we'll try and find another big winner.

Magpies strike back Bet Builder

Newcastle are Evens favourites, have only lost to Liverpool and Arsenal at home in the league this season and haven't lost back-to-back league games at St James' Park since October 2021.

Eddie Howe has also lost just three games to teams outside the traditional "big six" in 62 games in charge of the Magpies as his side have generally been the best of the rest in the Premier League.

They've scored 13 goals in their last four home wins and recently smashed both Spurs and Everton - who did Brighton 5-1 just two games ago - and the visitors could well suffer a hangover from their Emirates victory.

Newcastle also have just one clean sheet in their last 15 so if the hosts win here they'll have to outscore Brighton and hit them hard and early. And with these sides both in the top three in corners then expect plenty of those.

Back Newcastle to win, both teams to score & over 2.5 goals, plus over 11.5 corners 8/1

Seagulls still flying high Bet Builder

If Brighton play like they did at Arsenal then 5/2 on an away win will look an absolute steal! And it's not the first time as they've beaten Liverpool, Man Utd and Chelsea this season - and with eight away wins have more than anyone bar Man City and Arsenal.

Only the Gunners have more than their 33 away goals and they've kept eight clean sheets in 11 against Newcastle - suggesting a win to nil could be on the cards.

At 5/2 just for the win, we don't need to risk the clean sheet though, but can play on the fact Brighton will have more of the ball - they're second behind only Man City in terms of possession this season and if they'd had a top striker they could easily been a top four side.

Given they'll have plenty of the ball - centre back Levi Colwill at 10/11 for 90+ passes looks acceptable to back, with Lewis Dunk less so at 1/4. Colwill has 99 and 120 in his last two starts.

Brighton are also 10/11 to have 5+ shots on target, which they've managed in this last seven games and in 10 of their last 11.

Back Brighton to win, have 5+ shots on target & Colwill 90+ passes 11/1

Toon's attacking army Bet Builder

Leeds was a wobble but generally Newcastle have been playing well, and scoring goals so they will be a threat at home. Alexander Isak has gone off the boil a bit being pushed out wide to accommodate Callum Wilson.

So it's the Englishman, with seven goals in four games, that we'll back to be the most dangerous. He's 6/4 to score and the same price for 2+ shots on target, which is what we'll back just in case Brighton manage another clean sheet.

Fabian Schar has hit the target in his last two games, and is handy at set pieces, which could be crucial, so at 7/5 he's worth including along with Bruno Guimaraes who hit the target against Arsenal.

Finally, Allan Saint-Maximum could be just the spark Newcastle need and after hitting the target once in his last two substitute appearances, he can at least match that again here.

And note if Saint-Maximum starts then back him for 2+ shots on target at 13/5.

Wilson 2+ shots on target, Saint-Maximum, Schar & Guimaraes 1+ shots on target 18/1

Seagulls to strike Bet Builder

The Seagulls have spread their goals around this season - Alex Mac Allister remains their top scorer in the Premier League with 10 yet is a 4/1 shot to score anytime here. Newcastle could work out well for him though so we'll take him for a goal or assist at 23/10.

Kaoru Mitoma is a wonderful talent who just needs some serious work with his end product. He should give Trippier problems and is easily good enough for a shot on target.

Despite limping off at Arsenal, Julio Enciso is set to play and he's another serious talent Brighton have seemingly pulled from nowhere. He had two shots on target at Arsenal and 13/5 on him having another couple is just too tempting.

Back Mac Allister goal or assist, Enciso 2+ shots on target & Mitoma 1+ shot on target 16/1

A fouls four-fold Bet Builder

Brighton don't get a lot of cards, but they have given away double-digit fouls in their last four and seven of eight, while Newcastle have had 30 fouls in their last two games as results haven't gone their way.

So who to back? Well, Brighton gave Ben White all kinds of problems so Kieran Trippier, who gave away two fouls at Leeds, is a nice price at 5/4 for 2+ fouls here, while on the opposite side Dan Burn (6/4) gave two away against Arsenal who attack in a similar fashion out wide.

For Brighton, Pervis Estupinan is a must at 5/6 having been pinged four times for a foul against Arsenal, while Argentina's World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister could be going up against two Brazilians in Newcastle's midfield.