What a season Kieran Trippier is having for Newcastle. The England and Toon full-back was rested in Newcastle's demolishing of Manchester United at Old Trafford in the League Cup in midweek and is expected to be recalled for this huge home clash with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Trippier has notched a huge six assists in just 10 league games so far this season, but more importantly, has picked up three yellow cards. Trippier is averaging 1.6 tackles per game, just over one foul per game committed as is fouled 1.26 times per game showing he is always in the thick of the action at either side of the field.

This is a tough game for Newcastle. Arsenal will have plenty of possession and attacks and Trippier is likely to be up against the tricky Brazilian Martinelli.

Leg 2 - Back Saka to score or assist

Bukayo Saka was rested in Arsenal's League Cup defeat to West Ham and will return to the Arsenal line-up for this match in which a win would put Mikel Arteta's men top of the league.

Saka has seven goal contributions in nine Premier League games this season and will be hoping to add to his tally here. Saka is priced at 8/52.56 here to score or assist, which is good value considering he has averaged a goal or assist every 107 minutes In the Premier League over the last two seasons.

Saka is averaging 1.4 shots per game so far this season but also takes penalties and corners which gives us a huge boost here. He has struggled for form away from home, however, so will hope to contribute here in this huge game against a formidable Newcastle side.

The match official - Stuart Attwell

The man in officiating Saturday evening at St James Park is Stuart Attwell. Atwell has awarded an average of 5.5 cards per game so far this season in the Premier League, and also shown one red.

This Booking Double has had a huge boost from 6/16.80 to 12/113.00 and can be found here.

