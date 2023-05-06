</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal
Tom Victor
06 May 2023
4:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-13-2-bet-builder-at-st-james-park-on-sunday-050523-1015.html", "datePublished": "2023-05-06T16:00:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-05-06T15:25:00+01:00", "articleBody": "In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews Newcastle v Arsenal as two of the Premier League's top three face off at St James' Park... Gunners' slim title chances priced at 9/1 Newcastle chasing repeat Wilson's standout season after superb April Arsenal kept their slim title hopes alive with a midweek victory over Chelsea, but now face one of their toughest remaining tests away from Newcastle United. It was the Magpies who dented the Gunners' top-four hopes late last season with a 2-0 win, a result which the London side will be hoping to avoid. They'll hope their comfortable midweek win will set them up well for the trip to St James' Park, though an injury concern over centre-back Gabriel isn't the ideal preparation. Newcastle got a scare in their last game before coming from behind to beat Southampton for a third straight win and an eighth in nine outings. They sit third in the table, with Manchester United missing a chance to overtake them when they lost to Brighon on Thursday. Back to the 90s [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/954441/"] The last time Newcastle won successive home games against Arsenal, it was they who were pushing for the title. Kevin Keegan's Magpies were 2-0 victors in January 1996, making it three in a row at home to the Gunners, and ended that season second in the league. 2-0 was also the scoreline last season, with Bruno Guimarães sealing victory after a Ben White own goal put the side from the North East in front. If Eddie Howe's men win again on Sunday, it will mean back-to-back home league victories over Arsenal for the first time in 27 years. The 1995-96 season remains Newcastle's most successful in terms of Premier League victories, with 24 from their 38 games. Four wins from the remaining five matches would bring their best return since then, though, while victory this weekend would match the 2011-12 tally of 19 victories when they narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot. Bogey teams The reverse fixture, in January of this year, ended goalless. If Howe's team can avoid defeat, it will be the first time since 2010-11 - and the famous 4-4 comeback under Alan Pardew - in which Arsenal have failed to beat Newcastle at least once in a league campaign. Newcastle also have the chance to become one of only three teams to deny Arsenal even one win this term. Manchester City did the league double over Mikel Arteta's men, while bottom side Southampton earned a pair of draws, including a recent 3-3 thriller in North London. The stalemate at the Emirates Stadium was one of 11 draws for Newcastle this season, and only Brentford have recorded more. However, Howe's men haven't ended a game all square since being held 1-1 by Bournemouth on February 11. Expect goals at St James' Park Despite the last meeting ending scoreless, the recent form of both teams points towards goals at St James' Park. Each of Arsenal's last seven outings have seen four or more goals scored, while there have been 28 goals in total across Newcastle's last six. If the hosts are to claim all three points, Callum Wilson could be key. The England international has five goals across his last three appearances, while his 15 in the league this season - at a rate of one every 103.7 minutes - makes him the team's leading scorer. Wilson needs just two more goals to surpass Demba Ba as the player with the most Premier League goals in one season for the club since Alan Shearer's retirement in 2006. Arsenal's leading scorer also has 15, with Gabriel Martinelli out in front, though Bukayo Saka is just one behind the Brazilian. Newcastle United v Arsenal prediction [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/954441/"] By the time Arsenal kick-off, they'll know whether Leeds have done them a favour against Manchester City. Regardless of the result at the Etihad Stadium, though, Arteta's men will want to end the campaign as strongly as possible. With question marks over the visitors' back line, though, it's hard to see a clean sheet for the title challengers. This is especially true if Gabriel joins William Saliba on the sidelines. We're looking at more than 3.5 goals, with Wilson anytime scorer and Saka 1+ shots on target. You can get odds of [7.45] on that bet builder with Betfair. This is a Bet 5 Get 5 game, meaning you can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches More than 3.5 goals, Wilson anytime scorer and Saka 1+ SOT @ 7.45 href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fnewcastle-united-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-13-2-bet-builder-at-st-james-park-on-sunday-050523-1015.html&text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20a%2013%2F2%20Bet%20Builder%20in%20Newcastle%20v%20Arsenal" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews Newcastle v Arsenal as two of the Premier League's top three face off at St James' Park...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Gunners' slim title chances priced at 9/1</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Newcastle chasing repeat</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Wilson's standout season after superb April</h3> <h3></h3> </li> <hr><p>Arsenal kept their slim title hopes alive with a midweek victory over Chelsea, but now face one of their toughest remaining tests away from Newcastle United.</p><p>It was the Magpies who dented the Gunners' top-four hopes late last season with a 2-0 win, a result which <strong>the London side will be hoping to avoid</strong>.</p><p>They'll hope their comfortable midweek win will set them up well for the trip to St James' Park, though an injury concern over centre-back Gabriel isn't the ideal preparation.</p><p>Newcastle got a scare in their last game before coming from behind to beat Southampton for a third straight win and <strong>an eighth in nine outings</strong>.</p><p>They sit third in the table, with Manchester United missing a chance to overtake them when they lost to Brighon on Thursday.</p><h2>Back to the 90s</h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> <div style="background-color: #b4152b;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ffffff; width: 9.0909090909091%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">20</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> <div style="background-color: #b4152b;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ffffff; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">6</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">14</div> <div style="background-color: #b4152b;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ffffff; width: 21.538461538462%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">51</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Newcastle United vs Arsenal</strong> Sunday 07 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/954441/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>The last time Newcastle won successive home games against Arsenal, it was they who were pushing for the title.</p><p>Kevin Keegan's Magpies were 2-0 victors in January 1996, making it <strong>three in a row at home to the Gunners</strong>, and ended that season second in the league.</p><p>2-0 was also the scoreline last season, with Bruno Guimarães sealing victory after a Ben White own goal put the side from the North East in front.</p><p>If Eddie Howe's men win again on Sunday, it will mean back-to-<strong>back home league victories over Arsenal for the first time in 27 years</strong>.</p><p><img alt="howe-newcastle.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/howe-newcastle.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The 1995-96 season remains Newcastle's most successful in terms of Premier League victories, with 24 from their 38 games.</p><p>Four wins from the remaining five matches would bring their best return since then, though, while victory this weekend <strong>would match the 2011-12 tally of 19 victories</strong> when they narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.</p><h2>Bogey teams</h2><p></p><p>The reverse fixture, in January of this year, ended goalless. If Howe's team can avoid defeat, it will be the first time since 2010-11 - and <strong>the famous 4-4 comeback under Alan Pardew</strong> - in which Arsenal have failed to beat Newcastle at least once in a league campaign.</p><p>Newcastle also have the chance to become one of <strong>only three teams to deny Arsenal even one win</strong> this term.</p><p>Manchester City did the league double over Mikel Arteta's men, while bottom side Southampton earned a pair of draws, including a recent 3-3 thriller in North London.</p><p>The stalemate at the Emirates Stadium was one of <strong>11 draws for Newcastle</strong> this season, and only Brentford have recorded more. However, Howe's men haven't ended a game all square since being held 1-1 by Bournemouth on February 11.</p><h2>Expect goals at St James' Park</h2><p></p><p>Despite the last meeting ending scoreless, the recent form of both teams points towards goals at St James' Park.</p><p>Each of Arsenal's last seven outings have seen four or more goals scored, while there have been <strong>28 goals in total across Newcastle's last six</strong>.</p><p>If the hosts are to claim all three points, Callum Wilson could be key.</p><p>The England international has five goals across his last three appearances, while his 15 in the league this season - <strong>at a rate of one every 103.7 minutes</strong> - makes him the team's leading scorer.</p><p>Wilson needs just two more goals to surpass Demba Ba as the player with the most Premier League goals in one season for the club since Alan Shearer's retirement in 2006.</p><p><strong>Arsenal's leading scorer also has 15</strong>, with Gabriel Martinelli out in front, though Bukayo Saka is just one behind the Brazilian.</p><h2>Newcastle United v Arsenal prediction</h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="Masks" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_79_"> <path id="_x36__40_" d="M173.5,222v-67.7l2.1,67.7H173.5z M174.2,45.3c3.6-5,12.1-13.1,12.3-13.3v0c-0.3-0.1-6-2.6-13-5.6v20 C173.7,46,173.9,45.6,174.2,45.3z"></path> <path id="_x35__43_" d="M160.5,222V20.7c-5.5-2.4-10.3-4.5-13-5.6V222H160.5z"></path> <path id="_x34__46_" d="M134.5,222V32.7c-3.7,2.4-8.1,4.2-13,5V222H134.5z"></path> <path id="_x33__49_" d="M95.5,32.7V222h13V37.7C103.6,36.9,99.2,35.1,95.5,32.7z"></path> <path id="_x32__52_" d="M69.5,20.7V222h13V15.1C79.8,16.2,75,18.3,69.5,20.7z"></path> <path id="_x31__71_" d="M56.5,26.3v20c-0.2-0.4-0.4-0.7-0.7-1.1c-3.6-5-12.1-13.1-12.3-13.3v0C43.8,31.8,49.5,29.4,56.5,26.3z M54.4,222h2.1v-67.7L54.4,222z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_11_"> <path id="Right_2_10_" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6c0,0-5.9,5.6-10,10.4l32.2,66.1L220.9,102.5z"></path> <path id="Right_1_10_" d="M169.5,60.2c-1.8,16.2,2.3,36.1,2.3,36.1l11.9,24.3l12.4-6.1L169.5,60.2z"></path> <path id="Left_2_10_" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,4-20,2.3-36.1L34,114.7L46.4,120.7z"></path> <path id="Left_1_10_" d="M53.5,42.4c-4.1-4.8-10-10.4-10-10.4L9.1,102.5l12.2,6L53.5,42.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_27_"> <rect id="Right_6_8_" x="179.9" y="104.7" transform="matrix(0.8988 -0.4384 0.4384 0.8988 -27.1572 98.936)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="41.5" height="7.1"></rect> <rect id="Left_6_8_" x="25.8" y="87.5" transform="matrix(0.4384 -0.8988 0.8988 0.4384 -80.8635 87.158)" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" width="7.1" height="41.5"></rect> </g> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.2l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.2c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.2,115,32.2z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="182.2" y1="117.6" x2="219.5" y2="99.4"></line> <line style="fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-miterlimit:10;" x1="47.9" y1="117.6" x2="10.7" y2="99.4"></line> <path d="M143.4,11.8C140,24.9,128.5,34.6,115,34.6s-25-9.7-28.4-22.8l-1.2,1.4C89.4,26.4,101.1,36,115,36s25.7-9.7,29.6-22.9 L143.4,11.8z"></path> </svg> <h3>Newcastle United</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="Polo" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#CE2035;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <path id="Right_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6 l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5 l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_12_"> <path id="Right_1_9_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M169.1,72.4c0.4,12.6,2.7,24,2.7,24l11.9,24.3l7.3-3.6L169.1,72.4z"></path> <path id="Left_3_5_" style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M46.4,120.7l11.9-24.3c0,0,2.3-11.3,2.7-23.7l-21.7,44.5L46.4,120.7z"></path> </g> <g id="Colour_Group_109_"> <path id="Right_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M144.5,20.3c-0.3,0.9-0.7,1.9-1.1,2.8c3.2,1.4,12,5.2,36.3,15.7 c0.8-0.8,1.5-1.6,2.2-2.3C156.5,25.5,147.7,21.7,144.5,20.3z"></path> <path id="Right_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,1-0.1,2.1-0.3,3.1 c2.6,1.1,11,4.8,39,16.9C185.6,32.8,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> <path id="Left_2_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M48.1,36.5c0.7,0.7,1.5,1.5,2.2,2.3c8.4-3.6,30.4-13.2,36.3-15.7 c-0.5-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.1-2.8C79.3,23,55.5,33.3,48.1,36.5z"></path> <path id="Left_1_3_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M84.5,14.2L84.5,14.2c0.1-0.1-41,17.7-41,17.7s0.9,0.9,2.3,2.3 c5.9-2.6,33.3-14.4,39-16.9C84.6,16.3,84.5,15.3,84.5,14.2z"></path> </g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M126.5,39.7h-2.3h-4.7v24.8h-8.8V39.7h-6.9l3.9-4 c0,0,2.1,0.8,7.3,0.8s8.2-1.1,8.2-1.1L126.5,39.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M146,18.6l-0.2-1.1c0-2.1-0.4-3.3-0.4-3.3s-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.2l-5-5.9H89.8l-5.1,6.1c0,0,0,0,0,0 s-5,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5c0,0-11.9-1.6-17.9-17.1c-0.1-0.2-0.1-0.3-0.2-0.4l0,0c0,0-1.3-3.6-1.2-6.2h53c0,0-1.1,5.8-1.7,7.5 c-6.1,14.6-17.5,16.2-17.5,16.2l3.3,8.5c16.9-9.3,20.1-19.7,20.3-25.5C146,18.6,146,18.6,146,18.6z"></path> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M126.3,40.7l0.4,0.6c-0.6,0.4-1.3,0.7-1.9,1.1l0.3,0.6c1.1-0.6,2.1-1.2,3.1-1.8l-0.4-0.6 c0.6-0.4,1.2-0.8,1.8-1.2l-0.4-0.6C128.3,39.5,127.3,40.1,126.3,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M131,37.6l0.4,0.6l-1.8,1.2l0.4,0.6c1-0.7,2-1.4,3-2.1l-0.4-0.6c0.6-0.4,1.1-0.9,1.7-1.3l-0.5-0.6 C132.9,36.2,132,36.9,131,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M136.8,32.9l-1.3,1.2l0.5,0.5l-1.7,1.4l0.5,0.6c0.9-0.8,1.8-1.6,2.7-2.4l-0.5-0.5 c0.5-0.5,1-1,1.5-1.5l-0.5-0.5C137.6,32,137.2,32.5,136.8,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M139.3,30l0.6,0.4c-0.5,0.5-0.9,1.1-1.4,1.7l0.5,0.5c0.4-0.4,0.8-0.9,1.2-1.4c0.4-0.5,0.7-1,1.1-1.5 l-0.6-0.4c0.4-0.6,0.8-1.2,1.1-1.9l-0.6-0.3C140.7,28.1,140,29.1,139.3,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M141.9,25.2l0.7,0.2l-0.4,1l-0.2,0.5l-0.3,0.5l0.6,0.3c0.3-0.5,0.5-1.2,0.7-1.7 c0.2-0.6,0.3-1.2,0.5-1.8l-0.7-0.2c0.2-0.7,0.3-1.4,0.5-2.1l-0.7-0.1C142.5,23,142.3,24.1,141.9,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.1,19.7l0.7,0.1c-0.1,0.7-0.2,1.4-0.4,2.1l0.7,0.1c0.2-1.2,0.4-2.4,0.6-3.6l-0.7-0.1 c0.1-0.7,0.1-1.4,0.2-2.2l-0.7,0C143.4,17.4,143.3,18.6,143.1,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M143.5,14.1l0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4-0.1,2.2l0.7,0c0.1-0.9,0.1-1.8,0-2.7l-1.6-1.8 C143.5,12.6,143.5,13.4,143.5,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M103.5,40.7l-0.4,0.6c0.6,0.4,1.3,0.7,1.9,1.1l-0.3,0.6c-1.1-0.6-2.1-1.2-3.1-1.8l0.4-0.6 c-0.6-0.4-1.2-0.8-1.8-1.2l0.4-0.6C101.5,39.5,102.4,40.1,103.5,40.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M98.7,37.6l-0.4,0.6l1.8,1.2L99.7,40c-1-0.7-2-1.4-3-2.1l0.4-0.6c-0.6-0.4-1.1-0.9-1.7-1.3l0.5-0.6 C96.8,36.2,97.7,36.9,98.7,37.6z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M93,32.9l1.3,1.2l-0.5,0.5l1.7,1.4L95,36.6c-0.9-0.8-1.8-1.6-2.7-2.4l0.5-0.5c-0.5-0.5-1-1-1.5-1.5 l0.5-0.5C92.2,32,92.6,32.5,93,32.9z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M90.4,30l-0.6,0.4c0.5,0.5,0.9,1.1,1.4,1.7l-0.5,0.5c-0.4-0.4-0.8-0.9-1.2-1.4 c-0.4-0.5-0.7-1-1.1-1.5l0.6-0.4c-0.4-0.6-0.8-1.2-1.1-1.9l0.6-0.3C89.1,28.1,89.7,29.1,90.4,30z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M87.8,25.2l-0.7,0.2l0.4,1l0.2,0.5l0.3,0.5l-0.6,0.3c-0.3-0.5-0.5-1.2-0.7-1.7 c-0.2-0.6-0.3-1.2-0.5-1.8l0.7-0.2c-0.2-0.7-0.3-1.4-0.5-2.1l0.7-0.1C87.2,23,87.5,24.1,87.8,25.2z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.6,19.7l-0.7,0.1c0.1,0.7,0.2,1.4,0.4,2.1l-0.7,0.1c-0.2-1.2-0.4-2.4-0.6-3.6l0.7-0.1 c-0.1-0.7-0.1-1.4-0.2-2.2l0.7,0C86.3,17.4,86.4,18.6,86.6,19.7z"></path> <path style="fill:#CE2035;" d="M86.2,14.1l-0.7,0c0,0.7,0,1.4,0.1,2.2l-0.7,0c-0.1-0.9-0.1-1.8,0-2.7l1.6-1.8 C86.3,12.6,86.2,13.4,86.2,14.1z"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M84.6,14.2c0,0-5.8,16.3,20,30l3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <g> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.5,14.2c0,0,5.8,16.3-20,30l-3.3-8.5"></path> </g> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M110.6,39.7"></path> <path style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M105.9,39.7"></path> <circle style="fill:none;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" cx="115.1" cy="39.9" r="1.7"></circle> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Arsenal</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Newcastle United</span> <span class="score">6</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Tottenham Hotspur</span></li> <li><span class="team">Aston Villa</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brentford</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">5</span> <span class="team">Newcastle United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">Arsenal</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Leeds United</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Newcastle United vs Arsenal</strong> Sunday 07 May, 16:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/newcastle-united-vs-arsenal/954441/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>By the time Arsenal kick-off, they'll know whether Leeds have done them a favour against Manchester City. Regardless of the result at the Etihad Stadium, though, Arteta's men will want to end the campaign as strongly as possible.</p><p>With question marks over the visitors' back line, though, <strong>it's hard to see a clean sheet for the title challengers</strong>. This is especially true if Gabriel joins William Saliba on the sidelines.</p><p>We're looking at more than 3.5 goals, with Wilson anytime scorer and Saka 1+ shots on target. You can get odds of 7.45 on that bet builder with Betfair.</p><hr><blockquote> <p><strong><em>This is a Bet 5 Get 5 game, meaning you can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on selected football matches</em></strong></p> </blockquote><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>More than 3.5 goals, Wilson anytime scorer and Saka 1+ SOT @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/newcastle-v-arsenal/32303142" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">7.45</a></div><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get 5 Bet 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can get a £5 free bet when you place a £5 Bet Builder on <strong>Newcastle v Arsenal</strong> this Sunday. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=B5G5BB070523">You must opt-in</a>. Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal Liverpool v Brentford: Salah and Toney can combine in near 50/1 Bet Builder
Man City v Leeds: Back inevitable Haaland goal in 4/1 Bet Builder
Tipman Tips' Premier League Booking Double: Back Casemiro and Aguerd at boosted 25/1 West Ham v Manchester United: Ten Hag's men to falter again
Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace More English Premier League </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" class="active "> English Premier League </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/team-guide/" class=" "> Team Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/transfers/" class=" "> Transfers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/bournemouth/" class=" "> AFC Bournemouth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/arsenal/" class=" "> Arsenal </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/aston-villa/" class=" "> Aston Villa </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brentford/" class=" "> Brentford </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/brighton/" class=" "> Brighton & Hove Albion </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/chelsea/" class=" "> Chelsea </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/crystal-palace/" class=" "> Crystal Palace </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/everton/" class=" "> Everton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fulham/" class=" "> Fulham </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-utd/" class=" "> Leeds United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leicester-city/" class=" "> Leicester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/liverpool/" class=" "> Liverpool </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-city/" class=" "> Manchester City </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/manchester-united/" class=" "> Manchester United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united/" class=" "> Newcastle United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/nottingham-forest/" class=" "> Nottingham Forest </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton/" class=" "> Southampton </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/tottenham-hotspur/" class=" "> Tottenham Hotspur </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/west-ham-united/" class=" "> West Ham United </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/wolves/" class=" "> Wolverhampton Wanderers </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/fantasy-premier-league/" class=" "> Fantasy Premier League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-betting-previews/" class=" "> Premier League Betting Guides </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" class=" "> UEFA Champions League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/" class=" "> English FA Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/" class=" "> Daily Acca </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bet of the Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/big-winners/" class=" "> Big Winners </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betfair-football-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Football Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/glenn-hoddle/" class=" "> Glenn Hoddle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/rivaldo/" class=" "> Rivaldo </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/" class=" "> EFL Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/" class=" "> EFL League One & League Two </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/efl-cup/" class=" "> EFL Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/europa-conference-league/" class=" "> UEFA Europa Conference League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/" class=" "> Euro 2024 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/" class=" "> Spanish LaLiga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/" class=" "> Italian Serie A </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/" class=" "> German Bundesliga </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/" class=" "> French Ligue 1 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/transfers/" class=" "> Latest Transfer News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/uefa-nations-league/" class=" "> UEFA Nations League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/manager-specials/" class=" "> Manager Specials </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/" class=" "> Women's Football </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-football/womens-super-league/" class=" "> Women's Super League </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/scottish-football/" class=" "> Scottish Premiership </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/internationals/" class=" "> Internationals </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Football Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/" class=" "> FIFA World Cup 2022 </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-euros-2022/" class=" "> Womens Euros 2022 </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6721517 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6721517 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6721517={pID:"6721517",width:"300",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6721517:window.ftClick_6721517,ftExpTrack_6721517:window.ftExpTrack_6721517,ft300x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft300x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6721517PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6721517); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6721517PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6721517"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6721517;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairFootballFlipbookBAU300x600/?"+ft6721517PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_300x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = Man City v Leeds: Back inevitable Haaland goal in 4/1 Bet Builder
Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets priced from 11/10 to a 12/1 Bet Builder in Spurs v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Brentford: Salah and Toney can combine in near 50/1 Bet Builder
Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1
Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Titans back in the groove Builder</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/sunday-premier-league-tipsheet-stats-and-bet-builders-to-7-1-040523-204.html">Sunday Premier League Tipsheet: Stats and Bet Builders priced up to 7/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket Betting Tips</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/gujarat-titans-v-lucknow-super-giants-ipl-tips-titans-back-in-the-groove-060523-194.html">Gujarat Titans v Lucknow Super Giants IPL Tips: Titans back in the groove</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> </div> <div Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/newcastle-united-v-arsenal-tips-how-to-back-a-13-2-bet-builder-at-st-james-park-on-sunday-050523-1015.html", "name": "Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back a 13/2 Bet Builder in Newcastle v Arsenal" } } ] } </script> </main> <div class="full_navigation" id="full_navigation"> <div class="full_nav_link full_navigation__toggle"><span></span></div> <nav class="full_navigation__menu full_navigation__menu--primary"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a 