Gunners' slim title chances priced at 9/1

Newcastle chasing repeat

Wilson's standout season after superb April

Arsenal kept their slim title hopes alive with a midweek victory over Chelsea, but now face one of their toughest remaining tests away from Newcastle United.

It was the Magpies who dented the Gunners' top-four hopes late last season with a 2-0 win, a result which the London side will be hoping to avoid.

They'll hope their comfortable midweek win will set them up well for the trip to St James' Park, though an injury concern over centre-back Gabriel isn't the ideal preparation.

Newcastle got a scare in their last game before coming from behind to beat Southampton for a third straight win and an eighth in nine outings.

They sit third in the table, with Manchester United missing a chance to overtake them when they lost to Brighon on Thursday.

Back to the 90s

The last time Newcastle won successive home games against Arsenal, it was they who were pushing for the title.

Kevin Keegan's Magpies were 2-0 victors in January 1996, making it three in a row at home to the Gunners, and ended that season second in the league.

2-0 was also the scoreline last season, with Bruno Guimarães sealing victory after a Ben White own goal put the side from the North East in front.

If Eddie Howe's men win again on Sunday, it will mean back-to-back home league victories over Arsenal for the first time in 27 years.

The 1995-96 season remains Newcastle's most successful in terms of Premier League victories, with 24 from their 38 games.

Four wins from the remaining five matches would bring their best return since then, though, while victory this weekend would match the 2011-12 tally of 19 victories when they narrowly missed out on a Champions League spot.

Bogey teams

The reverse fixture, in January of this year, ended goalless. If Howe's team can avoid defeat, it will be the first time since 2010-11 - and the famous 4-4 comeback under Alan Pardew - in which Arsenal have failed to beat Newcastle at least once in a league campaign.

Newcastle also have the chance to become one of only three teams to deny Arsenal even one win this term.

Manchester City did the league double over Mikel Arteta's men, while bottom side Southampton earned a pair of draws, including a recent 3-3 thriller in North London.

The stalemate at the Emirates Stadium was one of 11 draws for Newcastle this season, and only Brentford have recorded more. However, Howe's men haven't ended a game all square since being held 1-1 by Bournemouth on February 11.

Expect goals at St James' Park

Despite the last meeting ending scoreless, the recent form of both teams points towards goals at St James' Park.

Each of Arsenal's last seven outings have seen four or more goals scored, while there have been 28 goals in total across Newcastle's last six.

If the hosts are to claim all three points, Callum Wilson could be key.

The England international has five goals across his last three appearances, while his 15 in the league this season - at a rate of one every 103.7 minutes - makes him the team's leading scorer.

Wilson needs just two more goals to surpass Demba Ba as the player with the most Premier League goals in one season for the club since Alan Shearer's retirement in 2006.

Arsenal's leading scorer also has 15, with Gabriel Martinelli out in front, though Bukayo Saka is just one behind the Brazilian.

Newcastle United v Arsenal prediction

By the time Arsenal kick-off, they'll know whether Leeds have done them a favour against Manchester City. Regardless of the result at the Etihad Stadium, though, Arteta's men will want to end the campaign as strongly as possible.

With question marks over the visitors' back line, though, it's hard to see a clean sheet for the title challengers. This is especially true if Gabriel joins William Saliba on the sidelines.

We're looking at more than 3.5 goals, with Wilson anytime scorer and Saka 1+ shots on target. You can get odds of 7.45 on that bet builder with Betfair.

