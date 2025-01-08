Newcastle Betting: Toon target trophy & top four this season
Newcastle are one of the most in-form teams in the country and are in position to have a glorious season, but what exactly can they achieve? We look at the latest betting.
-
Newcastle 13/82.63 for a top four finish in the Premier League
-
Toon priced at 10/111.00 to win the FA Cup
-
Isak 7/18.00 to finish as top scorer
Magpies in flying form
It's now seven wins in a row in all competitions for Newcastle United with one foot in the Carabao Cup final and Alexander Isak banging in goals for fun - so how far can they go this season?
Eddie Howe's men are the in-form outfit in the Premier League as they showed by going to Arsenal and beating a full-strength Gunners side 2-0 in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.
Newcastle are now 7/42.75 to win the Carabao Cup.
One of those goals came from the red-hot Alexander Isak, who has scored in six of those seven straight wins and in eight of his last nine appearances. His 13 Premier League goals have fired him into Golden Boot contention where he's now 7/18.00 to finish as top scorer.
But as a team Newcastle have marched into position to have one of their best ever seasons, with a Champions League return and a long-awaited trophy in their sights.
Newcastle season betting
-
Premier League top four finish - 13/82.63
-
To win the Carabao Cup - 7/42.75
-
To win the FA Cup - 10/111.00
Newcastle haven't won a domestic trophy since the 1955 FA Cup, and a major trophy of any kind since the 1969 European Fairs Cup - that's if you discount the 2006 Intertoto Cup which, of course, you should.
Arsenal can't be counted out even in a second leg at St James' Park, while Liverpool or Tottenham would await at Wembley should Newcastle get through and there's no reason why the Magpies couldn't win a one-off game against anyone.
So that's a serious chance of silverware and breaking a frankly ridiculous trophy drought for a club the size of Newcastle.
Making the League Cup final may make the FA Cup a lesser target, but at 10/111.00 to win the FA Cup Newcastle are still well respected in that field given their quality - and they're being eased into the competition in the third round as Newcastle have a home tie against Bromley to start their campaign.
And then there's the Premier League, where Newcastle have shown some serious form with five straight wins, beating Aston Villa, Spurs and Man Utd, lifting them to fifth, just a point off Chelsea in the final Champions League spot.
You may expect some drop-off from Nottingham Forest, although it's not certain the way they've been playing, and Man City, a point behind Newcastle, will surely go on some sort of run sooner or later.
But Newcastle are flying and won't fear anyone right now - they're in position to have a glorious season if they can keep up the pace.
|# Teams
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|PTS
|xGF
|xGA
|xGD
|EXP
|FCST
|1 Liverpool
|19
|14
|4
|1
|47
|19
|46
|0
|0
|0
|2 Arsenal
|20
|11
|7
|2
|39
|18
|40
|0
|0
|0
|3 Nottm Forest
|20
|12
|4
|4
|29
|19
|40
|0
|0
|0
|4 Chelsea
|20
|10
|6
|4
|39
|24
|36
|0
|0
|0
|5 Newcastle
|20
|10
|5
|5
|34
|22
|35
|0
|0
|0
|6 Man City
|20
|10
|4
|6
|36
|27
|34
|0
|0
|0
|7 Bournemouth
|20
|9
|6
|5
|30
|23
|33
|0
|0
|0
|8 Aston Villa
|20
|9
|5
|6
|30
|32
|32
|0
|0
|0
|9 Fulham
|20
|7
|9
|4
|30
|27
|30
|0
|0
|0
|10 Brighton
|20
|6
|10
|4
|30
|29
|28
|0
|0
|0
|11 Brentford
|20
|8
|3
|9
|38
|35
|27
|0
|0
|0
|12 Tottenham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|42
|30
|24
|0
|0
|0
|13 Man Utd
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|28
|23
|0
|0
|0
|14 West Ham
|20
|6
|5
|9
|24
|39
|23
|0
|0
|0
|15 Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|9
|7
|21
|28
|21
|0
|0
|0
|16 Everton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|15
|25
|17
|0
|0
|0
|17 Wolves
|20
|4
|4
|12
|31
|45
|16
|0
|0
|0
|18 Ipswich
|20
|3
|7
|10
|20
|35
|16
|0
|0
|0
|19 Leicester
|20
|3
|5
|12
|23
|44
|14
|0
|0
|0
|20 Southampton
|20
|1
|3
|16
|12
|44
|6
|0
|0
|0
