Releagtion markets could well be on the move on Wednesday

Back Zaha in 13/2 Bet Builder vs his favourite side

Toney and Walcott offer up 5/1 tip

Outright Premier League Relegation Odds

Two Premier League games on Wednesday are not on TV and to some, may seem insignificant.

However, they are set to have a major impact on the sides at the bottom of the table in the Premier League relegation market.

Coming into these games, Palace are 5/1 for the drop sat in 12th, but are only three points above 18th and the dreaded drop zone.

Southampton, meanwhile, are the 1/2 odds-on favourites to be playing in the Championship next season.

Brighton v Crystal Palace Tips

Brighton (4/9) v Palace (7/1) v The Draw (7/2)

The form of each side could hardly be more different. Brighton did drop points at the weekend at Leeds - when they deserved to win - but they sit seventh in the Premier League and only nine points behind Spurs in fourth. Oh and they have three games in hand on them, too.

The Seagulls have also won three of their last four at home, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.

Palace, on the other hand, haven't won in any competition in 2023 (P11 D5 L6), and over the last 10 Premier League games of all sides have picked up five points, at least two fewer than any other team.

The only ray of sunshine as they travel to rivals Brighton is their recent record with the Seagulls. The Eagles are seven unbeaten in this fixture and have scored in each of the last 10 games versus Brighton. Sometimes rivarly trumps form.

That's enough for me to look at BTTS on the Betfair Exchange, as the form of Palace has this price boosted to 2.285/4. Both teams have scored in nine of the last 10 meetings and Brighton have shipped in three of the last five.

Back BTTS at the Amex @ 2.28

Brighton v Palace Bet Builder

Big games call for big players. And Wilf Zaha is just that. However, in what is usually a fixture full of tackles, fouls and cards, he is someone to look at. He committed three fouls (and was booked) in Palace's last away game at Villa, and i expect him to be truly fired up.

Palace have failed to have a shot on target in their last three games, two of which Zaha has started, but he may well be moved back to left wing here. I think he should have an old fashioned tussle with Joel Veltman, and they both form my Bet Builder selection here.

After all, against no other side has Wilf Zaha scored more goals against in his entire career than Brighton (8).

For Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister had four shots at the weekend, only hitting the target once (and scoring) but he really should have had another. His own personal xG was 0.69, the most of any Brighton player.

Back Veltman 2+ fouls, Zaha 1+ fouls, Zaha 1+ shots on target & Mac Allister 1+ shots on target @ 13/2

Southampton v Brentford Tips

Southampton (2/1) v Brentford (29/20) v The Draw (23/10)

Under Ruben Selles, Southampton have picked up seven points from a possible 12 (W2 D1 L1). Before him, their previous seven points came across a 12-game spell. The improvement is there to see.

They did lose in the FA Cup to League Two Grimsby, but Saints fans will not care if they do indeed survive.

However, they do sit bottom of the table despite picking up a point at Old Trafford on Sunday, and do remain the favourites for the drop come May.

Southampton boast the worst home form in the Premier League, but have recorded consecutive clean sheets. This one could be tough to call on the match odds market.

Brentford, meanwhile lost their 12 game unbeaten run at Everton after conceding in the opening minute. They did however generate an xG total of over 2.0 and missed three big chances.

They won't be the last side to suffer an away defeat to a Sean Dyche side.

In a random quirk, however, they have not won a Premier League midweek game (Tues, Wed, Thurs) since their promotion (P7 W0 D2 L5).

Southampton v Brentford Bet Builder

Theo Walcott - remember him - has started Southampton's last two Premier League games, and he's managed five shots in a win and a draw. Admittedly, four of those came against 10 man Manchester United, but he proved he is still a threat at this level. He also hit the target twice.

He's 4/7 to have another shot on target here, and forms part of the Bet Builder.

Only two players have committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Ivan Toney (41), and he averages 1.8 per 90. We can add him to commit 2+ in this one, as well as him also having a shot on target.

Finally, i will add in BTTS as is it such a huge game for bottom club Southampton, and Brentford are looking to bounce back from a first defeat in 13 games.