})(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player kicking ball - 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Daily Football Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Pep points 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Bet of the Day </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/daily-acca/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Ball in the net.220x146.jpg');"> <div><h4>The Daily Acca</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/stats/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Harry Kane England red shirt 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Football Stats</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/alexander-boyes/">Alexander Boyes</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-03-14">14 March 2023</time></li> <li>2:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford", "name": "Midweek Premier League Tips: Best bets for Brighton v Palace and Southampton v Brentford", "description": "In what is a huge week of sport with the Cheltenham festival and the UEFA Champions League, two Premier League matches cannot be forgotten as they could have...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/midweek-premier-league-tips-best-bets-for-brighton-v-crystal-palace-and-southampton-v-brentford-140323-1171.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/midweek-premier-league-tips-best-bets-for-brighton-v-crystal-palace-and-southampton-v-brentford-140323-1171.html", "datePublished": "2023-03-14T18:10:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-03-14T19:28:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/assets_c/2022/09/Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace-thumb-1280x720-163876.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In what is a huge week of sport with the Cheltenham festival and the UEFA Champions League, two Premier League matches cannot be forgotten as they could have a huge impact on the relgation race... Releagtion markets could well be on the move on Wednesday Back Zaha in 13/2 Bet Builder vs his favourite side Toney and Walcott offer up 5/1 tip Outright Premier League Relegation Odds Two Premier League games on Wednesday are not on TV and to some, may seem insignificant. However, they are set to have a major impact on the sides at the bottom of the table in the Premier League relegation market. Coming into these games, Palace are 5/1 for the drop sat in 12th, but are only three points above 18th and the dreaded drop zone. Southampton, meanwhile, are the 1/2 odds-on favourites to be playing in the Championship next season. Brighton v Crystal Palace Tips Brighton (4/9) v Palace (7/1) v The Draw (7/2) The form of each side could hardly be more different. Brighton did drop points at the weekend at Leeds - when they deserved to win - but they sit seventh in the Premier League and only nine points behind Spurs in fourth. Oh and they have three games in hand on them, too. The Seagulls have also won three of their last four at home, keeping a clean sheet in each victory. Palace, on the other hand, haven't won in any competition in 2023 (P11 D5 L6), and over the last 10 Premier League games of all sides have picked up five points, at least two fewer than any other team. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-crystal-palace/954168/"] The only ray of sunshine as they travel to rivals Brighton is their recent record with the Seagulls. The Eagles are seven unbeaten in this fixture and have scored in each of the last 10 games versus Brighton. Sometimes rivarly trumps form. That's enough for me to look at BTTS on the Betfair Exchange, as the form of Palace has this price boosted to [2.28]. Both teams have scored in nine of the last 10 meetings and Brighton have shipped in three of the last five. Back BTTS at the Amex @ 2.28 Brighton v Palace Bet Builder Big games call for big players. And Wilf Zaha is just that. However, in what is usually a fixture full of tackles, fouls and cards, he is someone to look at. He committed three fouls (and was booked) in Palace's last away game at Villa, and i expect him to be truly fired up. Palace have failed to have a shot on target in their last three games, two of which Zaha has started, but he may well be moved back to left wing here. I think he should have an old fashioned tussle with Joel Veltman, and they both form my Bet Builder selection here. After all, against no other side has Wilf Zaha scored more goals against in his entire career than Brighton (8). For Brighton, Alexis Mac Allister had four shots at the weekend, only hitting the target once (and scoring) but he really should have had another. His own personal xG was 0.69, the most of any Brighton player. Back Veltman 2+ fouls, Zaha 1+ fouls, Zaha 1+ shots on target &amp; Mac Allister 1+ shots on target @ 13/2 Southampton v Brentford Tips Southampton (2/1) v Brentford (29/20) v The Draw (23/10) Under Ruben Selles, Southampton have picked up seven points from a possible 12 (W2 D1 L1). Before him, their previous seven points came across a 12-game spell. The improvement is there to see. They did lose in the FA Cup to League Two Grimsby, but Saints fans will not care if they do indeed survive. However, they do sit bottom of the table despite picking up a point at Old Trafford on Sunday, and do remain the favourites for the drop come May. Southampton boast the worst home form in the Premier League, but have recorded consecutive clean sheets. This one could be tough to call on the match odds market. [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-brentford/954164/"] Brentford, meanwhile lost their 12 game unbeaten run at Everton after conceding in the opening minute. They did however generate an xG total of over 2.0 and missed three big chances. They won't be the last side to suffer an away defeat to a Sean Dyche side. In a random quirk, however, they have not won a Premier League midweek game (Tues, Wed, Thurs) since their promotion (P7 W0 D2 L5). Southampton v Brentford Bet Builder Theo Walcott - remember him - has started Southampton's last two Premier League games, and he's managed five shots in a win and a draw. Admittedly, four of those came against 10 man Manchester United, but he proved he is still a threat at this level. He also hit the target twice. He's 4/7 to have another shot on target here, and forms part of the Bet Builder. Only two players have committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than Ivan Toney (41), and he averages 1.8 per 90. We can add him to commit 2+ in this one, as well as him also having a shot on target. Finally, i will add in BTTS as is it such a huge game for bottom club Southampton, and Brentford are looking to bounce back from a first defeat in 13 games. <hr><h2>Outright Premier League Relegation Odds</h2><p></p><p><strong>Two Premier League games</strong> on Wednesday are not on TV and to some, may seem insignificant.</p><p>However, they are set to have a major impact on the sides at the bottom of the table in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Premier League relegation market</a>.</p><p>Coming into these games, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">Palace are 5/1 for the drop sat in 12th</a>, but are only three points above 18th and the dreaded drop zone.</p><p>Southampton, meanwhile, <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/10932509/relegation-2022-23/924.309442115">are the 1/2 odds-on favourites to be playing in the Championship next season</a>.</p><h2>Brighton v Crystal Palace Tips</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-crystal-palace/32148310">Brighton (4/9) v Palace (7/1) v The Draw (7/2)</a></p><p>The form of each side could hardly be more different. Brighton did drop points at the weekend at Leeds - when they deserved to win - but they <strong>sit seventh in the Premier League and only nine points behind Spurs in fourth</strong>. Oh and they have three games in hand on them, too.</p><p>The Seagulls have also <strong>won three of their last four at home</strong>, keeping a clean sheet in each victory.</p><p>Palace, on the other hand, <strong>haven't won in any competition in 2023 (P11 D5 L6)</strong>, and over the last 10 Premier League games of all sides have picked up five points, at least two fewer than any other team.</p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> <div style="background-color: #275dd2;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #014fb3; width: 42.857142857143%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">4</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> <div style="background-color: #275dd2;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #014fb3; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">7</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">15</div> <div style="background-color: #275dd2;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #014fb3; width: 48.387096774194%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Brighton and Hove Albion vs Crystal Palace</strong> Wednesday 15 March, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/brighton-and-hove-albion-vs-crystal-palace/954168/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>The only ray of sunshine as they travel to rivals Brighton is their recent record with the Seagulls. The <strong>Eagles are seven unbeaten in this fixture</strong> and have scored in each of the last 10 games versus Brighton. <strong>Sometimes rivarly trumps form.</strong></p><p>That's enough for me to look at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-crystal-palace-betting-32148310">BTTS on the Betfair Exchange</a>, as the form of Palace has this price boosted to <b class="inline_odds" title="5/4"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">2.28</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">5/4</span></b>. Both teams have scored in <strong>nine of the last 10 meetings </strong>and Brighton have shipped in three of the last five.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS at the Amex @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/en/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-crystal-palace-betting-32148310" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">2.28</a></div><h2>Brighton v Palace Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p>Big games call for big players. And <strong>Wilf Zaha</strong> is just that. However, in what is usually a fixture full of tackles, fouls and cards, he is someone to look at. He <strong>committed three fouls (and was booked)</strong> in Palace's last away game at Villa, and i expect him to be truly fired up.</p><p>Palace have failed to have a shot on target in their last three games, two of which Zaha has started, but he may well be moved back to <strong>left wing here</strong>. I think he should have an old fashioned tussle with <strong>Joel Veltman</strong>, and they both form my Bet Builder selection here.</p><blockquote> <p><strong>After all, against no other side has Wilf Zaha scored more goals against in his entire career than Brighton (8).</strong></p> </blockquote><p>For Brighton, <strong>Alexis Mac Allister</strong> had four shots at the weekend, only hitting the target once (and scoring) but he really should have had another. His own personal xG was 0.69, the most of any Brighton player.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Veltman 2+ fouls, Zaha 1+ fouls, Zaha 1+ shots on target & Mac Allister 1+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/brighton-v-crystal-palace/32148310" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">13/2</a></div><hr><h2>Southampton v Brentford Tips</h2><p></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-brentford/32148309">Southampton (2/1) v Brentford (29/20) v The Draw (23/10)</a></p><p>Under<strong> Ruben Selles</strong>, Southampton have picked up seven points from a possible 12 (W2 D1 L1). Before him, their <strong>previous seven points came across a 12-game spell</strong>. The improvement is there to see.</p><p>They did lose in the FA Cup to League Two Grimsby, but Saints fans will not care if they do indeed survive.</p><p>However, they do sit <strong>bottom of the table despite picking up a point at Old Trafford</strong> on Sunday, and do remain the favourites for the drop come May.</p><p>Southampton boast the worst home form in the Premier League, but have recorded consecutive clean sheets. This one could be tough to call on the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-brentford/32148309">match odds market.</a></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">1</div> <div style="background-color: #d80000;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 25%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">3</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">0</div> <div style="background-color: #d80000;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">0</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">4</div> <div style="background-color: #d80000;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ca161d; width: 30.769230769231%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">9</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Southampton vs Brentford</strong> Wednesday 15 March, 19:30</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/southampton-vs-brentford/954164/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><p>Brentford, meanwhile <strong>lost their 12 game unbeaten run at Everton</strong> after conceding in the opening minute. They did however generate an xG total of over 2.0 and missed three big chances.</p><p>They won't be the last side to suffer an away defeat to a Sean Dyche side.</p><p>In a random quirk, however, they have not won a Premier League midweek game (Tues, Wed, Thurs) since their promotion <strong>(P7 W0 D2 L5).</strong></p><h2>Southampton v Brentford Bet Builder</h2><p></p><p><strong>Theo Walcott</strong> - remember him - has started Southampton's last two Premier League games, and he's managed<strong> five shots in a win and a draw</strong>. Admittedly, four of those came against 10 man Manchester United, but he proved he is still a threat at this level.<strong> He also hit the target twice.</strong></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-brentford/32148309">He's 4/7 to have another shot on target</a> here, and forms part of the Bet Builder.</p><p>Only two players have committed more fouls in the Premier League this season than <strong>Ivan Toney (41)</strong>, and he averages 1.8 per 90. We can add him to commit 2+ in this one, as well as him also having a shot on target.</p><p>Finally, i will add in <strong>BTTS as is it such a huge game for bottom club Southampton</strong>, and Brentford are looking to bounce back from a first defeat in 13 games.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back BTTS, Walcott 1+ shot on target, Toney 1+ shot on target & Toney 2+ fouls @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/southampton-v-brentford/32148309" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">5/1</a></div><hr><p></p><p></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Bet 5 Get 5 on Bet Builders</h2> <p>You can earn a<strong> £5 free bet </strong>when you place a<strong> £5 Bet Builder </strong>on<strong> Real Madrid v Liverpool </strong>on Wednesday<strong>. href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-tips-for-wednesday-tony-calvin's-super-six-to-back-on-day-2-140323-166.html">Cheltenham Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's super six to back on Day 2</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-day-2-cheltenham-runners-unbeaten-hermes-allen-has-big-chance-in-ballymore-130323-9.html">Paul Nicholls Day 2 Cheltenham Runners: Unbeaten Hermes Allen has big chance in Ballymore</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing Tips and Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/cheltenham-news-from-day-1-tips-for-wednesday-15-march-140323-134.html">Cheltenham News: Farewell to the Queen, hello to the King, and the <h3 class="section_title" style="width: 100%; box-sizing: border-box;">Lay betting calculator</h3><div class="laybet_calculator"></div> 