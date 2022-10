United average 2.9 cards a game this season

Three or more United cards is a good bet at 23/10

A Bruno Fernandes card and an Anthony goal pays out at 13.83 as a Bet Builder

Ten Hag making his mark

If there was an award for most improved team of the Premier League, United would be serious contenders for it.

After some initial teething problems where Erik ten Hag wasn't sure of his best XI and how exactly he wanted to set his team up, leading to a couple of poor early losses, they look right on track now.

The decision to leave out Harry Maguire looks the right one and the jibes about Lisandro Martinez and his height (or lack of it) seem out of place now because he's been aggressive, physical and pretty solid these last few weeks.

That said, Martinez will have to play alongside Victor Lindelof these next few matches with Raphael Varane out injured. So, it may take a game or so for them to get used to playing together.

Then there's Casemiro.

Anyone who thought he wanted one last big payday at a big club and not really care about the success of his move or the team's results before calling it a day, have been proved wrong already.

He's been disciplined and hard-working and you only need to look at his reaction after coming up with a vital goal at Chelsea last weekend to see how much it meant to him.

As for Ronaldo, well, it's pretty obvious he has no future at the club and that the sooner he leaves, the better it is for everyone.

But it will be interesting to see how much ten Hag actually uses him over these last few matches before the World Cup.

Moyes doing his thing

Another side who started slowly before gradually finding their feet.

David Moyes' isn't everyone's cup of tea and he'll still have nightmares about his time at today's opponents all those years ago. But he knows his way around a football club and is the sort of manager who normally gets he best out of the players he has.

Last time out they secured a decent win against a Bournemouth side who had been good on the road over the last few weeks.

But they were somewhat fortunate with the first goal. On another day it could well have been ruled out for handball in the build-up to it before Kurt Zouma got the faintest of touches to deceive the keeper.

They were also somewhat fortunate with the second, a penalty.

Yes, it probably was handball but pre-VAR there were hundreds of incidents like this a season that weren't given. But fairplay to Said Benrahma for putting it away with the minimum of fuss.

Michail Antonio is finding opportunities hard to come by but could get a recall here if Moyes wants a bit more pace out wide.

Strong stats to support a home win

The hosts are 1.748/11. There are good reasons to think that's a pretty decent price.

Opta tell us they've won each of their last four home games against the Hammers, who really don't enjoy travelling to Old Trafford.

The east Londoners have picked up just three points (from three draws) in their last fourteen visits here since that famous Carlos Tevez goal won them the game to keep them up all those years ago.

More historical Opta stats to suggest the visitors are up against it? Sure.

West Ham have lost more away matches here (21) than anywhere else, while they're United's second favourite side to host after Spurs, who they beat 24 times.

What about United's home form this season?

That opening day defeat to Brighton aside, it's mostly been good. It includes back-to-back home wins against strong opposition in Liverpool and Arsenal.

And a run of three straight home matches where they beat Nicosia in Europe, drew with Newcastle and then beat Tottenham (the famous Ronaldo walk-out incident) without conceding a single goal. Further evidence of their good home form is Thursday night's 3-0 win against Sheriff in the Europa League.

It's 5.24/1 the West Ham win and 4.216/5 the draw.

Over on the Sportsbook, they're offering 21/10 that the hosts win without conceding.

Looks a better value bet than the straight win but remember there's no Varane for the hosts.

United could be good for three cards

One aspect of United's game that hasn't been discussed so much of late is their indiscpline.

Not necessarily from a tactical point of view but more just in terms of their players picking up lots of cards.

Opta point out that they've been shown more yellow cards than any other side in the Premier League, a massive 32. That's an average of 2.9 per game, the highest ever for a side in a Premier League season, although of course it remains to be seen whether that stat holds up come May.

Among the worst offenders are Scott McTominay (five) and Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes, who each have four.

So, it's somewhat surprising you can get odds of 23/10 on United getting three cards or more.

Which for the purposes of this bet would be Over 2.5 cards on the 'Home Team Total Cards market'.

Stats alone suggest United cards could be on the cards whereas the fact this could be a tricky, competitive game may increase our chances of landing the bet.

Make the most of the 'Bet 5, Get 5' Bet Builder promo

This match is a 'Bet 5, Get 5' match, meaning that if you place a £5 Bet Builder on it, you'll get a free £5 bet to place as a Bet Builder on another match.

So, what could be a good one here?

Antony has started pretty well since arriving in the summer and has scored three goals in six appearances in the league, although they did admittedly come in his first three matches. So, in that sense, he may be due. Odds of 21/10 are decent enough.

Given both Dalot and Fernande have four cards each in the league and it's not a tough choice to go with Fernandes at 10/3 rather than Dalot at 21/10.

The double comes to a big 13.83 and is worth a small wager, as well.