Rashford can benefit from Ronaldo release

Forest have a terrible away record

United usually dominate against promoted sides

Last Sunday's World Cup final saw Raphael Varane's France face off against Lisandro Martinez and Argentina, and while Martinez did not feature the two of them have certainly had a busy World Cup.

Fortunately for boss Erik ten Hag the 11 other players that Manchester United sent out to Qatar were all sent home by the quarter final stage, meaning his attacking options are incredibly well rested.

In fact, the expected front four on Tuesday night will likely only have one player, Bruno Fernandes, who started regularly in the tournament. Facing a Nottingham Forest side who have the second worst defensive record in the division Ten Hag will be expecting to see his frontline firing.

Fernandes, along with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Anthony, will be looking to continue their fine form this season. The four men account for 56% of United's goals this season and will fancy their chances of getting back up and running against Forest.

United have lost just six of their 89 home games against newly promoted sides so I'm backing a Bet Builder of Manchester United to win & Over 3.5 Goals @ 21/10 in what should be an entertaining game.

Just about the only Premier League story that got any coverage during the World Cup was Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview and Manchester United's subsequent sacking of the Portuguese superstar.

The end of Ronaldo's tumultuous time at Old Trafford provides a number of opportunities. The precocious Alejandro Garnacho has started to work his way into the team, scoring the winner in United's last league game, and Anthony Martial will undoubtedly get more game time too. However, the main beneficiary is likely to be Manchester's own Marcus Rashford.

The 25-year-old scored three times in Qatar, building on an already impressive domestic season. With eight goals in all competitions Rashford has thrived in a leadership role and facing up against Wales international Neco Williams he'll want to build on his strong performance in the World Cup.

Only Anthony Martial (7/2) is a shorter price than Rashford in the first goalscorer market (9/2) and I wouldn't be surprised to see that happen.

Forest have conceded 15 goals in their four games against the current top six, so in a what should be a high scoring game I'll simply be backing Rashford to score anytime @ 7/5 which looks a decent price.

Back Rashford to score anytime @ 7/5

Nottingham Forest's long awaited return to the Premier League has seen Steve Cooper's men be remarkably consistent in their inconsistency. Wins over Crystal Palace, West Ham and Liverpool have had the City Ground jumping but any Forest fan travelling with the team this season has usually returned to Nottingham disappointed.

11 of Forest's 13 points this term have been picked up at home and Cooper's side have been on the end of a couple of hammerings as well. Table toppers Arsenal beat them 5-0 while Forest's last trip to Manchester saw them ship six to Erling Haaland and his City teammates.

Brennan Johnson is the main worry for United and is priced accordingly (9/2 to score anytime) but I'm expecting David De Gea to have a relatively quiet day.

No in the Both Teams to score market is priced @ 20/23 and I see it as a good bet for a single or a handy addition to a Bet Builder.