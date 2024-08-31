Man United v Liverpool: Back Reds and Salah in 46/1 Bet Builder say Opta

Odds-on Liverpool the team to beat at Old Trafford

Organised Reds can prevent United from scoring

Salah to net again and a Gravenberch card complete 46/1 wager

On just the third matchday of the 2024-25 season, we have a big one in store.

The Manchester United v Liverpool rivalry is one of the fiercest in the country, arguably creating the most hotly anticipated fixture in the Premier League calendar. Let's get stuck in.

Consistent Liverpool should be favoured

First thing's first, let's forget the unhelpful cliche that form and data should go out of the window when it comes to derby matches.

While it's not an overwhelming body of evidence, it can't be ignored that Liverpool have enjoyed a more comfortable start to the season than Manchester United, having won two from two.

The Reds have also maintained a high level of consistency both in the Premier League and against their Old Trafford rivals in recent years. They have lost just one of the last 12 top-flight meetings and finished above United in four of the last six seasons.

As testament to that consistency, this fixture will be Virgil Van Dijk's 200th in the league for Liverpool, having won 139 of his previous 199 - already more than any other Premier League player in their first 200 appearances.

United's 2-1 defeat at Brighton last time out exposed frailties that we'll get onto later, while they needed an 87th-minute Joshua Zirkzee goal in an underwhelming performance to get past Fulham on opening day.

They also finished bottom of the 2023-24 Big Six mini-league, with a 2-1 home win over Chelsea in December their only victory in 10 attempts against other Big Six teams.

As a result, it makes sense to favour Liverpool to win at 8/111.73.

United lack Liverpool's organisation

Liverpool posted a passing accuracy of 92% in their 2-0 victory over Brentford last weekend, which is the highest figure of any team in a Premier League game since 2003-04.

That suggests Arne Slot already has his team highly organised, with his players understanding how the others will play and where they will be on the pitch.

They can use that to hurt Manchester United, who showed against Brighton that they lack defensive organisation in the way they conceded to lose in the 95th minute. Joao Pedro was one of three unmarked Brighton players in the United box as he scored the winner.

That was the sixth time that United have lost a match due to a goal in the 90th minute or beyond under Erik ten Hag - more than any other team during that period. In the 30 seasons prior to 2022-23, they did so just twice.

Coupled with the fact that we can expect Liverpool to win the possession battle, as they have done in 15 of the last 16 editions of this fixture, it would be no surprise to see them take advantage of tiring United defenders.

There have been 41 goals in the last nine meetings between these teams, with United conceding three or more on five of those occasions. Over 2.5 goals is available at 2/51.40, while over 3.5 is 1/12.00.

But despite scoring in both of their matches so far, United haven't set the world alight with their attacking prowess and have started both without a recognised centre forward.

Against Brighton, 67% of their touches were in their own half, with just 4% coming in the opposition box.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are yet to concede a goal and haven't given away more than two shots on target in either match.

If one team is to put on a show, the visitors look the most likely and BTTS: No could be of interest at 15/82.88.

Reds' wing play could kill United

Throughout the previous season and this one, the majority of Liverpool's attacking threat has come down their flanks.

We should expect that to continue at Old Trafford and it is down their right-hand side where the most obvious tip comes from.

Mohamed Salah's goal against Brentford last weekend was the 128th strike that he has had a direct involvement with at Anfield in 128 matches, but he's not bad on the road either.

Salah is the highest-scoring visiting player at Old Trafford in Premier League history, scoring six goals. He has also scored nine goals in each of his last six away to Manchester United in all competitions. At 11/102.11 to score anytime, he is a must in any bet builder.

Additionally, Liverpool have another threat down the right in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

In a show of what he is capable of, the right-back played one of his trademark defence-splitting passes against Brentford last weekend, only for the recipient to be called offside.

Alexander-Arnold created 64 chances and 17 big chances in the Premier League throughout 2023-24 and, while he only registered four assists in that time, had an expected assists figure that was higher (6.1).

Having averaged at least one shot per game in each of the last four seasons, Alexander-Arnold is of interest to score or assist at 13/82.63.

Expect plenty of cards

This is typically a fiery fixture and recent history shows no signs of that letting up.

There were 14 bookings and one red card across both league fixtures last season, while the last nine Premier League meetings have averaged 4.9 cards per game.

Anthony Taylor will be the referee for Sunday's match, having given out an average of 4.8 cards per game over his last 29 Premier League matches. So, over 3.5 (4/91.44) cards looks appealing.

Kobbie Mainoo is a player who will likely be in the thick of the action and is priced at 4/15.00 to be carded. He was booked against Brighton and averages 2.5 fouls per 90 minutes this season.

Mainoo is also Manchester United's most-fouled player so far in the campaign, which suggests his opposite number Ryan Gravenberch could also be in danger of picking up a card.

Gravenberch was booked for a late tackle against Brentford and averages 3.5 fouls per 90 minutes - equal-first in the league. He is 7/24.50 to pick up a card.

