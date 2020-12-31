Manchester United v Aston Villa: Smith's visitors well worth backing

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Friday January 1, kick-off 20:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event

Talk again of Reds' title push

Manchester United moved into second in the table following their most recent 1-0 victory against Wolves, and if you fancy them to win the title in what seems an open season, you can take 8.207/1 on in the Premier League winner market.

But whenever there is talk of making a push the Red Devils cannot be trusted - especially when odds-on for a game - which is what we are presented with on Friday.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solksjaer made six changes on Tuesday so there will be an element of freshness to the squad, and his side have won seven of their last nine Premier League matches.

Another great away performance from Villa

Villa continue to resemble nothing like the relegation-haunted team of last season. So much so, a recent point against Chelsea moved Dean Smith's side to fifth in the table. Heady days.

The 1-1 at Stamford Bridge saw Villa start aggressively with Jack Grealish and John McGinn once again teaming up to deliver some inspired performances.

It was also their first point from a losing position, with Smith's opposite number Frank Lampard calling them a tough opponent.

Villa drew this game 2-2 last season and have now won 26 points from 14 games this term.

Villa the match odds value

The last time I tipped up Villa, I went pretty close with the Same Game Multi bet for them to beat Wolves and go Under 2.5. As is often the case, the late goal for the 0-3 was a bit of agony, but hopefully lots of time to cash out.

And this is another interesting market. United are best away, and so are Villa - yet the 1.814/5 compared to 4.47/2 makes this a no-brainer in backing the visitors.

Indeed, those that have stuck with the Midlands club on the road this term have enjoyed great success with five wins. If we compare that to Manchester United winning three at home and six away, the 4.47/2 also gives lots of scope to play on the Double Chance.

Take the value on the Under bet

The Under and Overs short prices this term seemed to be getting chinned on a regular basis. Only the other day Leeds were just 1.608/13 to go over, yet the game finished 1-0.

We've got a similar scenario once again with the Under 2.5 price at a massive 2.68/5. Considering Villa have conceded just three goals on the road and have the best away defence, that looks a reasonable price.

Backing Anwar El Ghazi will also be popular considering he has netted five goals in as many games and has really put some consistency to his games. As always, Bruno Fernandes in the To Score market at 2.3811/8 is understandable with his record of scoring 18 goals in 29 games.