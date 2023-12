Shaw in for a tricky evening

Deeper role for Luiz could lead to a card

Old Trafford bookings double boosted to 12/1 13.00

Leg 1 - Back Luke Shaw to be booked

Manchester United and England full-back Luke Shaw looks set to keep his place in the left side of a United back four. Since returning from Injury in November, Shaw has started every game.



Shaw has picked up four bookings in his last eight United appearances in all competitions, and four this season in just eight Premier League games meaning he is one card away from a suspension, which would see him miss the away trip to Nottingham Forest this weekend.



With Shaw averaging just 1.17 fouls per game and 0.26 fouls against him, the stats show us that Shaw is committing more cynical fouls, usually in order to prevent counter attacks against them. This could play into Aston Villa's hands.

The pressure is on Erik ten Hag's United side to get something here and they must attack Villa. With Villa's style of play and how they like to retain the ball at the back and suck opposition out of position, Shaw could find himself in trouble chasing either Diaby, Bailey or Watkins coming in from the right-hand side.



Shaw was shown the yellow card last season at Villa Park when Aston Villa ran out 3-1 winners.

Leg 2 - Back Douglas Luiz to be booked

Aston Villa and Brazil centre midfielder Douglas Luiz has arguably been Villa's best player this season and inevitably, there are now plenty of transfer rumours linking him with a return to Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Tottenham or Manchester United.



Luiz has scored six goals for Villa this season and picked up seven cards in all competitions, though is yet to receive a red card. Luiz recently served a one game suspension in Villa's away win at Brentford for receiving five yellow cards in the Premier League.

Luiz will likely be playing deeper here than he likes, covering the defensive midfielder duties for the suspended Boubacar Kamara, allowing John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey more freedom and to push higher up the pitch.



Luiz is averaging 1.46 fouls committed, and 1.4 fouls received per game. He is picking up 0.31 cards per 90 minutes, putting him in the 71st percentile for cards per 90 minutes.



Luiz was carded when the sides met last season at Old Trafford in the League Cup.

The match official - Craig Pawson

The man in officiating Saturday Evening's big game is Craig Pawson. Pawson is averaging five cards per game shown this season in the Premier League and awarding 22.44 fouls per game. This is the first game that Pawson will be refereeing either side so far this season.



Games involving these sides have an above average amount of cards shown, of 5.11 per game.

This is a big game for both sides. Ten Hag may be under a bit of pressure as United boss and they must show some intent here and that the dressing room is not lost. Villa need to pick something up after their recent home draw with Sheffield United. With so much at stake here we anticipate an above average amount of fouls and cards shown.

This Booking Double has had a boost from 10/111.00 to 12/113.00 and can be found below:

Back the Booking Double at a boosted 12/113.00 Bet now

This Booking Double tip has been provided by Tipman Tips. Tipmantips are the UK's Largest subscription-based tipping service with over 2,000 subscribers across their services. Tipman provide their members with daily tips on Racing & Football. The Premium Tipsters boast an impressive record averaging 63 points profit per month and all the tips are tracked live on their website. You can claim a completely free month trial here.

Read more Premier League tips and previews here.