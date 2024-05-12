Man United v Arsenal Tips: Back first half fouls treble at 12/1

Gabriel's foul stats are on the up

Havertz likely to be involved in a physical battle

Dalot will have his hands full against Saka

We're looking forward to a huge clash this Sunday, especially for Arsenal who just have to keep winning to put the pressure on Manchester City.

Meanwhile it's still a massive game for United and Erik ten Hag who is under enormous pressure and Old Trafford will demand a high level of performance for the visit of one of their arch rivals.

The first half foul markets have been very generous this season and we have a lovely 12/113.00 boosted treble lined up.

Gabriel Magalhaes, Diogo Dalot & Kai Havertz all to commit a foul in the first half, was 9/110.00 but the Betfair Sportsbook have kindly boosted it to 12/113.00!

Leg #1: Gabriel to commit 1+ first half foul

Gabriel has averaged 1.4 tackles per game this season and 1 foul per game in the Premier League however recently those averages have started to increase as he has committed 15 fouls in his last 10 games.

With Arsenal likely to dominate the ball and therefore be playing very high in United's half, the quick turnovers and counter attacks that will leave Magalhaes in exposed positions is what catches the eye for this selection as well as his stats.

Leg #2: Havertz to commit 1+ first half foul

Havertz leads the way for Arsenal with fouls committed per game at 1.5. He has been a very important player for the Gunners recently with his link play and his ability to hold the ball up, which has resulted in more and more fouls.

In Havertz's last 10 matches he has made 18 fouls and with the emphasis on Arsenal winning the ball back high plus his ability to hold the ball up, we expect him to be getting involved in the physical battle once again.

Leg #3: Dalot to commit 1+ first half foul

Dalot has been one of United's best performers this season although that doesn't set the bar that high. He averages 1.2 fouls per game in the Premier League and due to United's clear problems he's been under pressure and been averaging 2.2 tackles per game.

It doesn't get any harder than facing what's likely to be Bukayo Saka this Sunday and he's sure to have his hands full. We can expect Arsenal to make a fast start and Dalot could be under pressure from the first whistle.

