Norwegian star is on the hunt for Premier League records

Maddison looking to bag Etihad trio

Manchester City dominance tough to overlook

With Manchester City facing a hectic end to the season, competing on three fronts, there is bound to be some rotation but with the title race hanging in the balance and a 3-0 aggregate lead in up their sleeve, Erling Haaland, will likely be allowed to continue his charge towards the Premier League single season goals record.

The Norwegian goal machine is just two goals behind Mohamed Salah's record of 32 goals in a 38 game season and will have his sights set on the 34 goal mark that is shared by Andy Cole and Alan Shearer in 42 games.

Haaland missed the reverse fixture through injury so this will be his first time facing Leicester and with the second leg of a Champions League Quarter final coming up he'll be hoping for a repeat of last weekend's outing against Southampton.

Facing the third worst defence in the division I'm backing Haaland to score 2 or more goals @ 13/8 and then get subbed off for Julian Alvarez to give him time to rest for the trip to Munich.

Back Erling Haaland to score two or more goals @ 13/8

Last weekend saw Leicester City lose 1-0 at home to Bournemouth in the first of a few games against teams around them over the next few weeks. James Maddison was, unfortunately, a key factor in the goal - passing straight to goalscorer Philip Billing and ending the game booed off by the home support.

While the Etihad is unlikely to provide much joy for the visiting strugglers it may offer a chance for Maddison to redeem himself.

The 26-year-old has scored in this fixture in each of the last two seasons and will need to be at his best if the Foxes are to have any chance in this game, and in the relegation battle. Maddison is 11/2 to score anytime and well worth a look, although I expect that goal to be a consolation.

With Leicester sitting at 8/11 to be relegated I imagine that new boss Dean Smith sees Saturday as a free hit before a run of games against relegation rivals Wolves, Leeds and Everton.

Scoring an astonishing 24 goals in their last 5 games while only conceding two themselves Pep Guardiola's side are flying, with goals coming from a number of different sources. There should be more of the same on Saturday evening. I'm already backing Haaland to bag a couple of goals but I also think his deputy, Julian Alvarez could be on the scoresheet.

The Argentine has scored three times in his last four league appearances, including two in two against Southampton and Liverpool and will surely get a decent run out again this week. Alvarez can link up with another goalscoring threat, Ilkay Gundogan. The German also notched against Liverpool and is a constant threat in the penalty area.

I'm backing a 30/1 Bet Builder of Alvarez and Gundogan to score, Over 3.5 goals and, with Leicester spending much of the day chasing shadows I'm adding a booking for Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall who is only just back from suspension.