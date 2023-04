Arsenal 11/4 for title and desperate for the win

Haaland chasing more records for odds-on City

Martinelli's opportunity to match Firmino

Having been in control of the title race mere weeks ago, Arsenal now go into their top-of-the-table clash with Manchester City knowing they'll likely need all three points to keep their dream alive.

Friday's comeback against Southampton, as spirited as it was, still only brought a point.

That's three draws in a row for Mikel Arteta's team, leaving rivals City with games in hand and a less daunting gap to make up than it might have been.

Arsenal are now out to 11/4 to win the Premier League title, with City as short as 1/5 to lift the crown ahead of this game.

Pep Guardiola's men got a weekend off from league action, beating Sheffield United in their FA Cup semi-final thanks to a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick.

If they can complete a league double over the Gunners, following a 3-1 win in North London in February, the title race may well be done and dusted.

Arsenal's defensive woes

Arsenal's struggles of late have coincided with defensive issues. William Saliba and Takehiro Tomiyasu have been out of action since March, while Oleksandr Zinchenko played no part in the 2-2 draw at West Ham.

The Gunners' defensive strength was key to their early-season form, with only two opponents putting multiple goals past keeper Aaron Ramsdale in the first 21 gameweeks.

In the 11 games since, it has happened six times; a run that began with City's victory at the Emirates Stadium, with Aston Villa and Bournemouth each scoring twice against the league leaders before the recent run of Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton.

City, meanwhile, have conceded multiple goals in just six league games all season.

Only two of those have come since the World Cup: a 2-1 Manchester Derby defeat on January 14 and a 4-2 comeback victory at home to Tottenham in the very next game.

Football... Only Bettor - Watch Here





Man City 17/10 for the Treble

The reigning champions are going for not one but two trebles this season. There's the more conventional one, with an FA Cup final against Manchester United on the horizon and Real Madrid to get past in the Champions League semis, of which Pep's side are as short as 17/10 to land all three trophies.

There also the possibility of completing three victories over Arsenal in the same season.

Nathan Aké's FA Cup winner against the Gunners didn't upset the London side's fans too much, but the first league win stung and another would be even more painful.

History isn't on the visitors' side, either, with Pep Guardiola winning all six of his home league games against the club with an aggregate score of 17-3.

Arsenal's current run of 11 straight league defeats against City is their longest against any one Premier League club.

The last time they avoided defeat against the Manchester side was in Guardiola's first season, when Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi helped them secure a 2-2 draw, though they had been unbeaten in five league meetings before Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Records could fall at the Etihad

Players from both sides need just one goal to set a new record on Wednesday.

In Arsenal's case, it's the record for most goals from a Brazilian in one Premier League season, with Gabriel Martinelli's 15 putting him level with the tally posted by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool in 2017-18

Erling Haaland is also looking to move past a member of Jürgen Klopp's squad.

Mohamed Salah holds the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, scoring 32 times in the 2017-18 campaign, but Haaland has matched that tally in just 26 league outings.

Haaland has another record in his sights, and it's one he can break this very week.

Just two goals against Arsenal will see him break the record for home goals in one Premier League season, currently jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres for their efforts in the 2007-08 season, and he took just 25 minutes to score twice against Leicester in the last home game.

Manchester City v Arsenal prediction

It might be a must-win for Arsenal, but it looks like there's no stopping City when they're in this kind of form. Their best hope is that Guardiola overthinks things with half an eye on May's Champions League semi, but it's not looking likely.

With Arsenal still missing Saliba, it looks as though they'll have a tough time containing City's top scorer. We have our eye on Manchester City to win, both teams to score and Erling Haaland scoring two or more - it can be backed at 7.73.