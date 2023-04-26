The reigning champions are going for not one but two trebles this season. There's the more conventional one, with an FA Cup final against Manchester United on the horizon and Real Madrid to get past in the Champions League semis, of which Pep's side are as short as 17/10 to land all three trophies.
There also the possibility of completing three victories over Arsenal in the same season.
Nathan Aké's FA Cup winner against the Gunners didn't upset the London side's fans too much, but the first league win stung and another would be even more painful.
History isn't on the visitors' side, either, with Pep Guardiola winning all six of his home league games against the club with an aggregate score of 17-3.
Arsenal's current run of 11 straight league defeats against City is their longest against any one Premier League club.
The last time they avoided defeat against the Manchester side was in Guardiola's first season, when Theo Walcott and Shkodran Mustafi helped them secure a 2-2 draw, though they had been unbeaten in five league meetings before Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad Stadium.
Players from both sides need just one goal to set a new record on Wednesday.
In Arsenal's case, it's the record for most goals from a Brazilian in one Premier League season, with Gabriel Martinelli's 15 putting him level with the tally posted by Roberto Firmino for Liverpool in 2017-18
Erling Haaland is also looking to move past a member of Jürgen Klopp's squad.
Mohamed Salah holds the record for the most goals in a 38-game Premier League season, scoring 32 times in the 2017-18 campaign, but Haaland has matched that tally in just 26 league outings.
Haaland has another record in his sights, and it's one he can break this very week.
Just two goals against Arsenal will see him break the record for home goals in one Premier League season, currently jointly held by Cristiano Ronaldo and Fernando Torres for their efforts in the 2007-08 season, and he took just 25 minutes to score twice against Leicester in the last home game.
It might be a must-win for Arsenal, but it looks like there's no stopping City when they're in this kind of form. Their best hope is that Guardiola overthinks things with half an eye on May's Champions League semi, but it's not looking likely.
With Arsenal still missing Saliba, it looks as though they'll have a tough time containing City's top scorer. We have our eye on Manchester City to win, both teams to score and Erling Haaland scoring two or more - it can be backed at 7.73.
Man City win, BTTS, Haaland to score two or more @
7.73
Man City win, BTTS, Haaland to score two or more @
