Man Utd need just a point from their last two home games with Chelsea and Fulham to make absolutely sure of a Champions League spot, and they should get it at the first time of asking given they're unbeaten in 10 against the Blues and unbeaten at Old Trafford since September.

Chelsea are also winless in nine trips to Old Trafford and Frank Lampard's side are arguably the worst to visit in the last decade with just two wins in 16 away from home and set to finish in the bottom half for the first time this century.

Draws have been prevalent with the last five meetings ending level, while with 26 stalemates in the Premier League it's the most drawn fixture in the competition's history.

And for Erik ten Hag, a point here would do nicely to add Champions League qualification to the Carabao Cup and still with an FA Cup final to come - that's a hugely successful season especially after the start he made.

We've got Man Utd pegged as 8/13 favourites and with their home record and Chelsea's away performances then that's more than fair.

Chelsea will be friendless even as 4/1 shots while the 10/3 on the draw could be of some value with recent history steering you that way and a point being all the hosts need to fulfil their Champions League dreams.

An early home goal could lead to a few going in, but it's just as easy to see the Red Devils grinding out a 1-0 win as it is to see them winning 3-0 or 4-0.

The one thing it's hard to see though is Chelsea scoring a goal. United have kept a clean sheet in their last six Premier League home games and have 16 in total at home this campaign.

Toothless is an understatement for Chelsea too, failing to score in 14 league games this term and managing just 36 league goals this season.

Fouls the way forward

There's still plenty of niggle when Chelsea play Man Utd, and of all the scenarios that could play out - all of them involve a few cards and plenty of fouls.

And one to target is Lewis Hall, who has started the last two games in place of Ben Chilwell and if he starts on the left again will be up against Antony - who is the third-most fouled player in United's squad.

And then there's Bruno Fernandes, who has given away a foul in five of his last six, so even at home usually gets whistled at least once.

But nobody can match Kai Havertz, who with 58 Premier League fouls this season leads Chelsea, and gave away three at Man City.

Fouls are pretty much a constant that you can rely on even if you'ur unsure how the game will go - and offer us a good route to profit here.