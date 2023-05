Man City score 3+ goals in last seven home games

Leeds lost by 3+ goals four times in April

Allardyce has lost all four games v Guardiola

Back a 7/2 Jack Harrison double against former side

City looking unstoppable again

The juggernaut is rolling again at the end of the season as they overcame a stubborn first-half display from West Ham with a 3-0 win as Erling Haaland bagged a record 35th Premier League goal of the season.

Pep Guardiola's side can stretch their lead over Arsenal to four points with a 10th league win on the trot and 15th victory at the Etihad on the spin.

City beat Leeds 7-0 here last season to make it a 14-1 aggregate in their last three wins over the Whites so it looks, on paper at least, like yet another home banker even with a new man in the visiting dugout.

Big Sam boasts he's 'just as good as Pep'

It was quite a claim from Sam Allardyce wasn't it, that he was just as good as the likes of Pep and Klopp, and now he gets to prove his point in his first outing as Leeds' third boss of the season.

Even for Fireman Big Sam, this is quite an inferno he has to extinguish, with Leeds conceding a record 23 goals in April thanks to losing four games by 3+ goals.

And for all his talk, Allardyce has lost all four games he's managed against Guardiola, with his teams conceding at least three goals in every game. It'd truly be one of the most remarkable results if he could get something here.

Goals come in threes for City

As huge 1/7 favourites, City are priced as home bankers, with a Leeds win almost unthinkable at 16/1 and even a draw a fanciful 15/2.

Along with Big Sam conceding three against Pep and Leeds losing by three in April, Man City also have the number three in their form book as they've scored at least that in their last seven home games.

It means that even a City win and over 3.5 goals is only 10/11 while City are 4/7 to keep their run going and score over 2.5 goals themselves at the Etihad against the league's worst defence.

Man City to win both halves & most corners both halves v Leeds & Haaland to score 4/1

Perhaps the pick in the outrights is City -2 on the handicap at 6/5 - as even the new manager bounce of Allardyce is surely unlikely to be able to patch-up this defence.

So for some added value will look at a stats-based outright and going on City winning both halves in seven of their last nine home games, will add that with the most corners in each half too.

Throw in the inevitable goal for Haaland and it's a nice Bet Builder treble.

Which City slickers to back?

Player props are always tough with City as Guardiola mixes it up so well, and everything and anything to do with Haaland scoring is always priced prohibitively.

Rodi should be good for 2+ fouls at 10/11 but City get away with so much at home, especially in games they dominate that even that comes with a worry.

So what about Leeds players? Well, Patrick Bamford could have an impact but a price that stands out is the 12/5 on Jack Harrison to have 1+ shot on target.

Back Jack Harrison 1+ foul & 1+ shot on target 7/2

The former Man City man has had at least one effort on goal in 22 of his past 23 games and although he's not hit the target in four, he had in five games in a row before that.

And why not put it all on Harrison and add him in for 1+ foul as well at 4/9 - which he's managed in eight out of nine and is bound to be chasing City down hard.

