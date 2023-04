City have won the last 11 league games against Arsenal

Gunners conceded 2+ goals in 6 of 11, scored 2+ in last eight league games

Title on the line at the Etihad

It's a huge game at the Etihad on Wednesday, with the Premier League title seemingly on the line as Arsenal visit Man City.

The Gunners have a five-point lead but are having a big wobble after three straight draws, while City have two games in hand and have won six on the spin in a familiar-looking march to the finish line.

It's billed as winner-takes-all, and while there could yet be more twists and it does seem liks this could be a decisive blow either way, but which way will it go?

As usual, let's look at some of the best Bet Builder options using all the stats and how different results may play out.

City march on Bet Builder

One thing Arsenal haven't struggled with recently is scoring, but at the Etihad they've lost the last four without finding the net - so it'll be interesting to see if form trumps the stats.

City have won 11 league games on the bounce against Arsenal, beaten them twice this season and won all six home head-to-heads 17-3 on aggregate under Pep Guardiola.

The Gunners have failed to score in seven of their last 10 league games against City, and they're not used to playing in these big games like the hosts are, so there's every chance they freeze on the big stage.

City's home games average 2.2 goals in the first half, and a fast start from that man Erling Haaland could see the hosts go up early and then use their experience to kill the game - and possibly the title race.

Man City to beat Arsenal to nil, over 1.5 first-half goals & Haaland to score anytime 12/1

Gunners hit back Bet Builder

But what if though? What if the Arsenal of the first half at West Ham, first half an hour at Anfield and stoppage time against Southampton show up?

Yes, Mikel Arteta's men are wobbling, conceding at least twice in six of their last 11 and seven goals in three games, but they've also scored at least twice in their last eight league games.

Like some horses they've may have just thought about it too much when getting ahead, but they do look irresistable at times going forward, and maybe in a game where they're not expected to win that can loosen the tension.

If they defend like they have been, there's no way they'll stop City scoring, but if City defend like they did in the closing stages against Leicester then Bukayo Saka will make them pay and old boy Gabriel Jesus will come back to haunt them.

Arsenal to win, both teams to score, Saka & Jesus goal or assist 18/1

The entertaining draw Bet Builder

Nobody goes into a game like this looking for a draw, and it is being billed as a must-win for both sides, but would a draw actually be that bad for Arsenal? And would City still fancy their chances from five points back with two games in hand?

After all, City have won their a couple of titles by just a point recently and Arsenal have the tougher fixtures, although the Gunners would hope that the Champions League gets in the way for City.

So if the two teams do trade blows, score goals in the first half, but find themselves level in the last 10 minutes say, in a game where the loser looks doomed, will they really go all-out for the win?

I'm not so sure they will, so a score draw might not be the worst play in the world - and especially since Arsenal's last few games have gone 2-2, 2-2, 3-3.

Man City & Arsenal to draw, both teams to score in the first half & over 3.5 goals 20/1

Getting fiesty with cards & fouls Bet Builder

There's always the chance of these big games boiling over, with the reverse fixture at the Emirates seeing six bookings - four of those for City.

They don't get too many though, especially at home, so we'll just back Arsenal to get two cards here before adding four players to all have 2+ fouls.

For City, Haaland and Rodri top their charts for fouls, and with the Norwegian bounding about up front and the Spaniard having to deal with an Arsenal breaks it sets up nicely for them.

Gabriel Jesus is back at the Etihad for the first time and missed the first two games against his former employers this season, so he'll be fired up, while Saka is the standout at 17/10 for 2+ fouls.

The England forward tops his team for fouls this season, has had 2+ in two of his last three and five of nine, and crucially here will spend much more time chasing and pressing without the ball than with it.

Back Arsenal over 1.5 cards & Saka, Jesus, Rodri & Haaland all 2+ fouls 22/1

Gunners duo on target Bet Builder

We've not mentioned Kevin De Bruyne as yet so let's get him in for an assist after grabbing one in four of his last five games.

Joining him is Martin Odegaard, with the second-most shots on target on the team yet still a healthy 13/10 for just 1+ shot on target here.

And just to make this final Bet Builder something a bit different, we're including Arsenal defender Gabriel in the shot on target club at a big price of 7/2.

The Brazilian defender has had eight shots in his last nine games with four on target, and I still think this City defence can be troubled by decent set piece delivery.