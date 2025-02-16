Liverpool v Wolves: Focus on Cunha in Anfield battle
The visitors' star man, Matheus Cunha, is the centre of attention in Andy Schooler's preview of Liverpool v Wolves on Sunday...
-
Wolves capable of scoring at Anfield
-
Cunha posting high shots and fouls numbers
-
Bet Builder double worth considering at 7/18.00
-
Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival
Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.
Liverpool v Wolves
Sunday 16 February, 14:00
Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event
The Quadruple bid is over and there's been a slight stutter in the Premier League title race but are Liverpool really in danger of blowing their considerable lead?
For me, the answer is no but there's also little doubt that the Reds' level has dipped in recent weeks, certainly when compared to their autumn flowing best.
They've actually only won six of their 12 games in all competitions in 2025, conceding in eight of them, and they look set to be without Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo for this one.
Wednesday's draw with Everton ended amid acrimony and some pretty bitter comments, although few of them focused on their own performance which, frankly, was disappointing in the main. On the overall balance of the game, it was hard to deny the hosts deserved their point.
Reds have tamed Wolves of late
The good news is they now have a great chance to return to winning ways - at home to a side battling relegation.
Wolves come into this one just two points above the relegation zone and will doubtless be aware of their awful record against the Reds.
Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have lost 12 of 13 in the competition against Liverpool (the other was drawn). At Anfield, they've lost all six by a combined score of 14-1.
For this edition, we have the league's best attack (58 goals in 24 games) up against the third-worst defence (52 conceded).
Wolves have at least won their last two, beating Aston Villa in their last league game before easing past Blackburn in the FA Cup, but it's still hard to be confident about their chances of winning at 15.014/1 given they've managed to take just two points from a possible 36 against members of the current top eight.
On the flip side, the hunt for value is a hard one with the hosts just 1.211/5 for victory.
BTTS has some merit
What I would say is that a Liverpool win with both teams scoring has some merit.
Wolves have scored in eight of those 12 games against the top eight, while Liverpool have conceded in their last four at Anfield, where four of their eight league wins have seen opponents find the net.
Wolves' tally of 34 goals is the best among the bottom six and I've written on these pages several times this season about their ability with the ball.
Odds of 2.6813/8 here are worth considering.
Cunha shots and fouls appeal
However, better opportunities lie in the sub-markets.
The main reason for Wolves' goalscoring numbers has been Matheus Cunha - he now has 12 goals and four assists for the season.
Unsurprisingly, his shot numbers have also been high and this is the angle I like here given the price.
Cunha is 8/52.60 for 3+ shots, something he's managed in eight of his last nine appearances, including against Liverpool's title rivals Arsenal.
Since returning to the starting XI after injury last month, he's had exactly 50% of his team's shots (21 of 42), which helps show how pivotal he is to Wolves' attack.
English Premier League - Top 10 Shots
|Player
|Team
|Apps
|Shots
|Shots/90*
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|38
|130
|3.5
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|37
|126
|3.5
|Antoine Semenyo
|Bournemouth
|37
|125
|3.5
|Matheus Cunha
|Wolves
|33
|110
|3.8
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|31
|109
|3.6
|Eberechi Eze
|Crystal Palace
|34
|102
|3.5
|Alexander Isak
|Newcastle
|34
|99
|3.2
|Raúl Jiménez
|Fulham
|38
|96
|3.4
|Bruno Fernandes
|Man Utd
|36
|96
|2.9
|Yoane Wissa
|Brentford
|35
|90
|2.8
|Jarrod Bowen
|West Ham
|34
|87
|2.6
|Bryan Mbeumo
|Brentford
|38
|85
|2.2
|Ollie Watkins
|Aston Villa
|38
|84
|2.9
|Alejandro Garnacho
|Man Utd
|36
|84
|3.4
|Noni Madueke
|Chelsea
|32
|80
|3.5
|Nicolas Jackson
|Chelsea
|30
|76
|3.1
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|32
|75
|2.6
|Evanilson
|Bournemouth
|31
|73
|2.8
|Leandro Trossard
|Arsenal
|38
|72
|2.5
|Luis Díaz
|Liverpool
|36
|71
|2.7
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|Crystal Palace
|37
|70
|2.4
|Alex Iwobi
|Fulham
|38
|68
|2
|Liam Delap
|Ipswich
|37
|68
|2.3
|Chris Wood
|Nottm Forest
|36
|68
|2.1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|36
|67
|2.4
|Bukayo Saka
|Arsenal
|25
|67
|3.5
|Justin Kluivert
|Bournemouth
|34
|63
|2.4
|Harvey Barnes
|Newcastle
|33
|63
|3.2
|Dango Ouattara
|Bournemouth
|32
|62
|2.8
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|Nottm Forest
|34
|61
|1.9
|Danny Welbeck
|Brighton
|30
|60
|2.5
|Dominic Solanke
|Tottenham
|27
|60
|2.4
|Ismaïla Sarr
|Crystal Palace
|38
|59
|2
|Pedro Neto
|Chelsea
|35
|59
|2.3
|Anthony Gordon
|Newcastle
|34
|59
|2.2
|Jamie Vardy
|Leicester
|35
|58
|1.8
|Kaoru Mitoma
|Brighton
|36
|57
|2
|Cody Gakpo
|Liverpool
|35
|57
|2.6
|Son Heung-Min
|Tottenham
|30
|57
|2.4
|Marcus Tavernier
|Bournemouth
|29
|57
|2.6
|Kevin De Bruyne
|Man City
|28
|57
|3
|Kevin Schade
|Brentford
|38
|55
|2.2
|Morgan Rogers
|Aston Villa
|37
|55
|1.6
|Tomás Soucek
|West Ham
|35
|55
|1.9
|Gabriel Martinelli
|Arsenal
|33
|55
|2.2
|Savinho
|Man City
|29
|55
|2.8
|Jørgen Strand Larsen
|Wolves
|35
|54
|1.9
|Brennan Johnson
|Tottenham
|33
|54
|2.2
|Phil Foden
|Man City
|28
|54
|2.7
|Enzo Fernández
|Chelsea
|36
|53
|1.6
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|23
|53
|2.5
|Julio Enciso
|Brighton
|25
|52
|4
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool
|26
|51
|3.8
|Georginio Rutter
|Brighton
|28
|50
|2.7
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|Everton
|26
|50
|2.8
|Beto
|Everton
|30
|49
|2.9
|Martin Ødegaard
|Arsenal
|30
|49
|1.9
|Omar Marmoush
|Man City
|16
|49
|3.7
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|35
|48
|1.5
|Dejan Kulusevski
|Tottenham
|32
|47
|1.8
|João Pedro
|Brighton
|27
|47
|2.2
|Amad Diallo
|Man Utd
|26
|47
|2.2
|Bruno Guimarães
|Newcastle
|38
|45
|1.2
|Trent Alexander-Arnold
|Liverpool
|33
|45
|1.7
|Omari Hutchinson
|Ipswich
|31
|45
|1.6
|Mateo Kovacic
|Man City
|31
|45
|1.8
|Joelinton
|Newcastle
|29
|45
|1.7
|Anthony Elanga
|Nottm Forest
|38
|44
|1.6
|Carlos Baleba
|Brighton
|34
|44
|1.5
|Jacob Murphy
|Newcastle
|35
|43
|1.6
|Eddie Nketiah
|Arsenal
|29
|43
|3.8
|Harry Wilson
|Fulham
|25
|43
|3.3
|Mateus Fernandes
|Southampton
|36
|42
|1.3
|Youri Tielemans
|Aston Villa
|36
|41
|1.2
|Lucas Paquetá
|West Ham
|33
|41
|1.5
|Elliot Anderson
|Nottm Forest
|37
|40
|1.3
|Josko Gvardiol
|Man City
|37
|40
|1.1
|Fabian Schär
|Newcastle
|34
|40
|1.2
|Adama Traoré
|Fulham
|36
|39
|2
|Christian Nørgaard
|Brentford
|34
|39
|1.2
|Andreas Pereira
|Fulham
|33
|39
|1.7
|Pedro Porro
|Tottenham
|33
|39
|1.3
|Rodrigo Muniz
|Fulham
|31
|39
|3.7
|James Maddison
|Tottenham
|31
|39
|1.9
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|35
|38
|1.3
|Mikel Merino
|Arsenal
|28
|38
|2.2
|Daniel Muñoz
|Crystal Palace
|37
|37
|1
|Neco Williams
|Nottm Forest
|35
|37
|1.3
|Emile Smith Rowe
|Fulham
|34
|37
|1.6
|Iliman Ndiaye
|Everton
|33
|37
|1.4
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|Nottm Forest
|31
|37
|1.5
|Rayan Aït-Nouri
|Wolves
|37
|36
|1
|Facundo Buonanotte
|Leicester
|31
|36
|2.1
|Mikkel Damsgaard
|Brentford
|38
|35
|1.1
|João Gomes
|Wolves
|36
|35
|1.1
|Sandro Tonali
|Newcastle
|36
|35
|1.2
|Marcus Rashford
|Man Utd
|25
|35
|2.2
|Pape Sarr
|Tottenham
|36
|34
|1.6
|Curtis Jones
|Liverpool
|33
|34
|1.8
|Yankuba Minteh
|Brighton
|32
|34
|1.7
|Darwin Núñez
|Liverpool
|30
|34
|2.7
|Paul Onuachu
|Southampton
|25
|34
|2.9
|Ryan Yates
|Nottm Forest
|35
|33
|1.6
|Jordan Ayew
|Crystal Palace
|31
|33
|1.8
|Simon Adingra
|Brighton
|29
|33
|2.7
|Ryan Christie
|Bournemouth
|29
|33
|1.4
|Bernardo Silva
|Man City
|33
|32
|1.1
|Rasmus Højlund
|Man Utd
|32
|32
|1.4
|Casemiro
|Man Utd
|24
|32
|1.9
|John McGinn
|Aston Villa
|34
|31
|1.3
|Abdoulaye Doucouré
|Everton
|33
|31
|1.1
|Jhon Durán
|Aston Villa
|20
|31
|4.5
|Maxence Lacroix
|Crystal Palace
|35
|30
|0.9
|Bilal El Khannouss
|Leicester
|32
|30
|1.2
|Nikola Milenkovic
|Nottm Forest
|37
|29
|0.8
|Cameron Archer
|Southampton
|35
|29
|1.8
|Jack Harrison
|Everton
|34
|29
|1.3
|Jérémy Doku
|Man City
|29
|29
|1.7
|Kamaldeen Sulemana
|Southampton
|26
|29
|1.9
|Keane Lewis-Potter
|Brentford
|38
|28
|0.8
|Yasin Ayari
|Brighton
|34
|28
|1.3
|Tyler Dibling
|Southampton
|33
|28
|1.3
|Joshua Zirkzee
|Man Utd
|32
|28
|1.8
|Pervis Estupiñán
|Brighton
|30
|28
|1
|Jesper Lindstrøm
|Everton
|25
|28
|2
|Leon Bailey
|Aston Villa
|24
|28
|2.2
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|37
|27
|0.7
|Idrissa Gueye
|Everton
|37
|27
|0.8
|Ilkay Gündogan
|Man City
|33
|27
|1.1
|Gonçalo Guedes
|Wolves
|29
|27
|2.5
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Southampton
|16
|27
|3.2
|Thomas Partey
|Arsenal
|35
|26
|0.8
|Jefferson Lerma
|Crystal Palace
|33
|26
|1
|Stephy Mavididi
|Leicester
|30
|26
|1.5
|Adam Armstrong
|Southampton
|20
|26
|1.9
|Murillo
|Nottm Forest
|36
|25
|0.7
|James Justin
|Leicester
|36
|25
|0.8
|Diogo Dalot
|Man Utd
|33
|25
|0.8
|Carlos Soler
|West Ham
|31
|25
|1.6
|David Brooks
|Bournemouth
|29
|25
|2.4
|Christopher Nkunku
|Chelsea
|27
|25
|2.5
|Dwight McNeil
|Everton
|21
|25
|1.6
|Marc Cucurella
|Chelsea
|36
|24
|0.7
|Jadon Sancho
|Chelsea
|31
|24
|1.2
|Ethan Nwaneri
|Arsenal
|26
|24
|2.4
|Kenny Tete
|Fulham
|22
|24
|1.2
|Marco Asensio
|Aston Villa
|13
|24
|2.9
|Dan Burn
|Newcastle
|37
|23
|0.6
|Jota Silva
|Nottm Forest
|31
|23
|2.5
|Mathys Tel
|Tottenham
|13
|23
|2.3
|Jean-Ricner Bellegarde
|Wolves
|35
|22
|1.2
|Dara O'Shea
|Ipswich
|35
|22
|0.6
|Will Hughes
|Crystal Palace
|33
|22
|0.9
|Malo Gusto
|Chelsea
|32
|22
|1.1
|Gabriel Magalhães
|Arsenal
|28
|22
|0.8
|Wilfred Ndidi
|Leicester
|28
|22
|0.8
|Rodrigo Bentancur
|Tottenham
|26
|22
|1.2
|Matt O'Riley
|Brighton
|21
|22
|2.1
|Marshall Munetsi
|Wolves
|14
|22
|1.8
|Nicolás Domínguez
|Nottm Forest
|34
|21
|1
|Rúben Dias
|Man City
|27
|21
|0.8
|Sam Szmodics
|Ipswich
|20
|21
|1.9
|Moisés Caicedo
|Chelsea
|38
|20
|0.5
|Ryan Gravenberch
|Liverpool
|37
|20
|0.6
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|Southampton
|34
|20
|0.6
|Daichi Kamada
|Crystal Palace
|34
|20
|1.2
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|Southampton
|33
|20
|0.6
|Sepp van den Berg
|Brentford
|31
|20
|0.7
|Joachim Andersen
|Crystal Palace
|30
|20
|0.7
|Mason Mount
|Man Utd
|17
|20
|2.9
|Gabriel Jesus
|Arsenal
|17
|20
|3
|Enes Ünal
|Bournemouth
|17
|20
|5.4
|João Félix
|Chelsea
|12
|20
|4.9
|Milos Kerkez
|Bournemouth
|38
|19
|0.5
|Jack Taylor
|Ipswich
|32
|19
|2
|Ibrahima Konaté
|Liverpool
|31
|19
|0.7
|Ian Maatsen
|Aston Villa
|29
|19
|1.5
|Jacob Ramsey
|Aston Villa
|29
|19
|1.1
|Manuel Ugarte
|Man Utd
|29
|19
|1
|Jaden Philogene
|Aston Villa
|21
|19
|2.1
|Michail Antonio
|West Ham
|14
|19
|2
|Nathan Collins
|Brentford
|38
|18
|0.5
|Nélson Semedo
|Wolves
|34
|18
|0.6
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|West Ham
|33
|18
|0.8
|Joe Willock
|Newcastle
|32
|18
|1.5
|Dean Huijsen
|Bournemouth
|32
|18
|0.7
|Sasa Lukic
|Fulham
|30
|18
|0.7
|Matthijs de Ligt
|Man Utd
|29
|18
|0.8
|Jack Hinshelwood
|Brighton
|26
|18
|0.9
|Trevoh Chalobah
|Crystal Palace
|25
|18
|0.8
|Mario Lemina
|Wolves
|17
|18
|1.2
|Levi Colwill
|Chelsea
|35
|17
|0.5
|Jan Paul van Hecke
|Brighton
|34
|17
|0.5
|Joe Aribo
|Southampton
|32
|17
|0.8
|Jack Clarke
|Ipswich
|32
|17
|1.3
|Amadou Onana
|Aston Villa
|26
|17
|0.9
|Pablo Sarabia
|Wolves
|23
|17
|1.9
|Lisandro Martínez
|Man Utd
|20
|17
|0.9
|Harvey Elliott
|Liverpool
|18
|17
|4.3
|Richarlison
|Tottenham
|15
|17
|3.1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|36
|16
|0.5
|Aaron Wan-Bissaka
|West Ham
|36
|16
|0.5
|Leif Davis
|Ipswich
|33
|16
|0.5
|Emerson
|West Ham
|31
|16
|0.7
|Patson Daka
|Leicester
|23
|16
|2
|Conor Chaplin
|Ipswich
|22
|16
|1.7
|Ross Barkley
|Aston Villa
|20
|16
|2.5
|Orel Mangala
|Everton
|19
|16
|1.1
|Niclas Füllkrug
|West Ham
|18
|16
|1.8
|Cristian Romero
|Tottenham
|18
|16
|1
|Marc Guéhi
|Crystal Palace
|34
|15
|0.4
|Andy Robertson
|Liverpool
|33
|15
|0.5
|James Tarkowski
|Everton
|33
|15
|0.5
|Harry Maguire
|Man Utd
|27
|15
|0.8
|Manuel Akanji
|Man City
|26
|15
|0.7
|Kobbie Mainoo
|Man Utd
|25
|15
|0.8
|James Ward-Prowse
|West Ham
|24
|15
|0.9
|Christian Eriksen
|Man Utd
|23
|15
|1.3
|Alex Scott
|Bournemouth
|20
|15
|1.8
|Jack Grealish
|Man City
|20
|15
|1.9
|Donyell Malen
|Aston Villa
|14
|15
|4.5
|Lewis Cook
|Bournemouth
|36
|14
|0.4
|Calvin Bassey
|Fulham
|35
|14
|0.4
|Vitalii Mykolenko
|Everton
|35
|14
|0.4
|Vitaly Janelt
|Brentford
|32
|14
|0.6
|Yukinari Sugawara
|Southampton
|30
|14
|0.8
|Jurriën Timber
|Arsenal
|30
|14
|0.5
|George Hirst
|Ipswich
|26
|14
|1.9
|Crysencio Summerville
|West Ham
|19
|14
|1.6
|Ryan Sessegnon
|Fulham
|16
|14
|2.2
|Danny Ings
|West Ham
|15
|14
|4.7
|Maximilian Kilman
|West Ham
|38
|13
|0.3
|Noussair Mazraoui
|Man Utd
|37
|13
|0.4
|Sam Morsy
|Ipswich
|33
|13
|0.4
|Lucas Digne
|Aston Villa
|32
|13
|0.5
|Matty Cash
|Aston Villa
|27
|13
|0.6
|Tosin Adarabioyo
|Chelsea
|22
|13
|0.8
|Adam Wharton
|Crystal Palace
|20
|13
|0.9
|Kasey McAteer
|Leicester
|18
|13
|1.4
|Nathan Broadhead
|Ipswich
|18
|13
|1.7
|Wilson Odobert
|Tottenham
|16
|13
|1.4
|Luis Sinisterra
|Bournemouth
|12
|13
|5.1
|Abdul Fatawu
|Leicester
|11
|13
|2
|Tyrick Mitchell
|Crystal Palace
|37
|12
|0.3
|Illia Zabarnyi
|Bournemouth
|36
|12
|0.3
|Wout Faes
|Leicester
|34
|12
|0.4
|Jens Cajuste
|Ipswich
|30
|12
|0.5
|Edson Álvarez
|West Ham
|28
|12
|0.6
|Lucas Bergvall
|Tottenham
|27
|12
|0.9
|Lewis Dunk
|Brighton
|25
|12
|0.5
|Chris Richards
|Crystal Palace
|24
|12
|0.6
|James Garner
|Everton
|21
|12
|0.7
|Evan Ferguson
|Brighton
|21
|12
|2.8
|Fábio Carvalho
|Brentford
|19
|12
|2.4
|James McAtee
|Man City
|15
|12
|3.2
|Reiss Nelson
|Arsenal
|12
|12
|2.2
|Ola Aina
|Nottm Forest
|35
|11
|0.3
|Ezri Konsa
|Aston Villa
|34
|11
|0.3
|Yves Bissouma
|Tottenham
|28
|11
|0.7
|Lewis Hall
|Newcastle
|27
|11
|0.5
|Tom Cairney
|Fulham
|25
|11
|1.6
|Brajan Gruda
|Brighton
|21
|11
|1.5
|Kalvin Phillips
|Ipswich
|19
|11
|0.8
|Ramón Sosa
|Nottm Forest
|19
|11
|3.5
|Reece James
|Chelsea
|19
|11
|0.9
|Raheem Sterling
|Arsenal
|17
|11
|2
|Ben Brereton
|Southampton
|10
|11
|2.2
|André
|Wolves
|33
|10
|0.4
|Matt Doherty
|Wolves
|30
|10
|0.4
|Jarrad Branthwaite
|Everton
|30
|10
|0.4
|Rico Lewis
|Man City
|28
|10
|0.5
|Flynn Downes
|Southampton
|27
|10
|0.4
|Taiwo Awoniyi
|Nottm Forest
|26
|10
|2.3
|Lesley Ugochukwu
|Southampton
|26
|10
|0.5
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa
|26
|10
|0.5
|Jacob Greaves
|Ipswich
|25
|10
|0.4
|Djed Spence
|Tottenham
|25
|10
|0.5
|Justin Devenny
|Crystal Palace
|23
|10
|1.8
|Ethan Pinnock
|Brentford
|22
|10
|0.5
|Harry Winks
|Leicester
|22
|10
|0.6
|Conor Bradley
|Liverpool
|19
|10
|1.2
|Riccardo Calafiori
|Arsenal
|19
|10
|0.9
|Cameron Burgess
|Ipswich
|18
|10
|0.6
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|Arsenal
|15
|10
|1.7
|Michael Keane
|Everton
|14
|10
|0.9
|Patrick Dorgu
|Man Utd
|12
|10
|1.1
|Yehor Yarmoliuk
|Brentford
|31
|9
|0.6
|Tyler Adams
|Bournemouth
|28
|9
|0.4
|Matheus Nunes
|Man City
|26
|9
|0.5
|Mats Wieffer
|Brighton
|25
|9
|0.8
|Tommy Doyle
|Wolves
|24
|9
|1.7
|Kristoffer Ajer
|Brentford
|24
|9
|0.6
|Ben White
|Arsenal
|17
|9
|0.7
|Diego Gómez
|Brighton
|16
|9
|1.6
|Tyrone Mings
|Aston Villa
|14
|9
|0.7
|Ross Stewart
|Southampton
|12
|9
|2.1
|Nico González
|Man City
|11
|9
|1.1
|Timothy Castagne
|Fulham
|24
|8
|0.4
|Pau Torres
|Aston Villa
|24
|8
|0.4
|Ryan Manning
|Southampton
|24
|8
|0.5
|Guido Rodríguez
|West Ham
|23
|8
|0.6
|Timo Werner
|Tottenham
|18
|8
|1.4
|Nico O'Reilly
|Man City
|9
|8
|1.4
|Toti Gomes
|Wolves
|31
|7
|0.2
|Boubakary Soumaré
|Leicester
|31
|7
|0.3
|Rodrigo Gomes
|Wolves
|25
|7
|0.8
|Ben Johnson
|Ipswich
|23
|7
|0.5
|Bobby De Cordova-Reid
|Leicester
|23
|7
|0.8
|Vladimír Coufal
|West Ham
|22
|7
|0.6
|Wes Burns
|Ipswich
|18
|7
|0.7
|Will Smallbone
|Southampton
|18
|7
|0.9
|Emmanuel Agbadou
|Wolves
|16
|7
|0.4
|Cheick Doucouré
|Crystal Palace
|13
|7
|1.4
|Willian
|Fulham
|10
|7
|2.5
|Kevin Danso
|Tottenham
|10
|7
|0.7
|Tino Livramento
|Newcastle
|37
|6
|0.2
|William Saliba
|Arsenal
|35
|6
|0.2
|Ashley Young
|Everton
|32
|6
|0.3
|Santiago Bueno
|Wolves
|29
|6
|0.3
|Sean Longstaff
|Newcastle
|25
|6
|0.7
|Mathias Jensen
|Brentford
|24
|6
|0.6
|Joël Veltman
|Brighton
|21
|6
|0.3
|Jake O'Brien
|Everton
|20
|6
|0.3
|Callum Wilson
|Newcastle
|18
|6
|1.5
|Tariq Lamptey
|Brighton
|15
|6
|0.6
|Álex Moreno
|Nottm Forest
|15
|6
|0.6
|Micky van de Ven
|Tottenham
|13
|6
|0.5
|James Hill
|Bournemouth
|10
|6
|1.2
|Miguel Almirón
|Newcastle
|9
|6
|3.6
|Antony
|Man Utd
|8
|6
|4
|Matheus França
|Crystal Palace
|4
|6
|10.4
|Jan Bednarek
|Southampton
|30
|5
|0.2
|Jean-Clair Todibo
|West Ham
|27
|5
|0.2
|Destiny Udogie
|Tottenham
|25
|5
|0.2
|Oliver Skipp
|Leicester
|24
|5
|0.4
|Issa Diop
|Fulham
|21
|5
|0.3
|Hwang Hee-Chan
|Wolves
|21
|5
|0.7
|Leny Yoro
|Man Utd
|21
|5
|0.4
|Mads Roerslev
|Brentford
|19
|5
|0.4
|Tim Iroegbunam
|Everton
|18
|5
|0.8
|Aaron Cresswell
|West Ham
|18
|5
|0.5
|Ben Davies
|Tottenham
|17
|5
|0.3
|Daniel Jebbison
|Bournemouth
|16
|5
|4.3
|Radu Dragusin
|Tottenham
|16
|5
|0.4
|Craig Dawson
|Wolves
|15
|5
|0.5
|Kyle Walker
|Man City
|15
|5
|0.5
|Adam Webster
|Brighton
|14
|5
|0.5
|Luke Thomas
|Leicester
|14
|5
|0.4
|Emiliano Buendía
|Aston Villa
|12
|5
|5.1
|Philip Billing
|Bournemouth
|10
|5
|2.6
|Sven Botman
|Newcastle
|8
|5
|1.1
|Ben Chilwell
|Crystal Palace
|8
|5
|1.8
|Chido Obi
|Man Utd
|7
|5
|2.8
|Odsonne Édouard
|Crystal Palace
|6
|5
|3.2
|Federico Chiesa
|Liverpool
|6
|5
|4.3
|Kieran Trippier
|Newcastle
|25
|4
|0.3
|Axel Tuanzebe
|Ipswich
|22
|4
|0.2
|Jack Stephens
|Southampton
|19
|4
|0.3
|Caleb Okoli
|Leicester
|19
|4
|0.3
|Kostas Tsimikas
|Liverpool
|18
|4
|0.4
|James Bree
|Southampton
|17
|4
|0.3
|William Osula
|Newcastle
|14
|4
|2.9
|Axel Disasi
|Chelsea
|13
|4
|0.4
|Jeffrey Schlupp
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3.8
|Luis Guilherme
|West Ham
|12
|4
|2.6
|Ali Al-Hamadi
|Ipswich
|11
|4
|2.9
|Diego Carlos
|Aston Villa
|10
|4
|0.4
|Andy Irving
|West Ham
|10
|4
|2.2
|Armando Broja
|Everton
|10
|4
|1.1
|Ferdi Kadioglu
|Brighton
|6
|4
|0.9
|Sander Berge
|Fulham
|31
|3
|0.1
|Victor Kristiansen
|Leicester
|30
|3
|0.1
|Adam Smith
|Bournemouth
|25
|3
|0.2
|Myles Lewis-Skelly
|Arsenal
|23
|3
|0.2
|Jannik Vestergaard
|Leicester
|18
|3
|0.2
|Jakub Kiwior
|Arsenal
|17
|3
|0.2
|Marcos Senesi
|Bournemouth
|17
|3
|0.2
|Ollie Scarles
|West Ham
|15
|3
|0.4
|Wesley Fofana
|Chelsea
|14
|3
|0.2
|Adam Lallana
|Southampton
|14
|3
|0.8
|Lewis Miley
|Newcastle
|14
|3
|0.9
|Harrison Reed
|Fulham
|12
|3
|2.9
|Lloyd Kelly
|Newcastle
|10
|3
|0.9
|Nathan Aké
|Man City
|10
|3
|0.4
|Mikey Moore
|Tottenham
|10
|3
|0.7
|Welington
|Southampton
|10
|3
|0.6
|Joe Gomez
|Liverpool
|9
|3
|0.5
|Josh King
|Fulham
|8
|3
|2.1
|Tyrique George
|Chelsea
|8
|3
|1.5
|Renato Veiga
|Chelsea
|7
|3
|1.5
|Jeremy Monga
|Leicester
|7
|3
|2.6
|Harry Amass
|Man Utd
|5
|3
|0.8
|Youssef Chermiti
|Everton
|4
|3
|6.4
|Morato
|Nottm Forest
|26
|2
|0.2
|Conor Coady
|Leicester
|22
|2
|0.1
|Roméo Lavia
|Chelsea
|16
|2
|0.2
|Jorginho
|Arsenal
|15
|2
|0.3
|Nathaniel Clyne
|Crystal Palace
|13
|2
|0.4
|Kieran Tierney
|Arsenal
|13
|2
|0.7
|Michael Kayode
|Brentford
|12
|2
|0.3
|Nathan Wood
|Southampton
|11
|2
|0.2
|John Stones
|Man City
|11
|2
|0.3
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester
|10
|2
|0.5
|Carlos Forbs
|Wolves
|10
|2
|0.8
|Igor Thiago
|Brentford
|8
|2
|1.1
|Solly March
|Brighton
|8
|2
|1.1
|Jonny Evans
|Man Utd
|7
|2
|0.6
|Andrés García
|Aston Villa
|7
|2
|0.6
|Yerson Mosquera
|Wolves
|5
|2
|0.4
|James Milner
|Brighton
|4
|2
|1
|Ayden Heaven
|Arsenal
|4
|2
|1.1
|Sergio Reguilón
|Tottenham
|4
|2
|0.9
|Josh Acheampong
|Chelsea
|4
|2
|1.1
|Woyo Coulibaly
|Leicester
|4
|2
|1.7
|Albert Grønbæk
|Southampton
|4
|2
|1.3
|Dean Henderson
|Crystal Palace
|38
|1
|0
|Kepa
|Bournemouth
|31
|1
|0
|Archie Gray
|Tottenham
|28
|1
|0.1
|Luke Woolfenden
|Ipswich
|15
|1
|0.1
|Jarell Quansah
|Liverpool
|13
|1
|0.2
|Ibrahim Sangaré
|Nottm Forest
|13
|1
|0.2
|Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall
|Chelsea
|13
|1
|0.3
|Igor Julio
|Brighton
|13
|1
|0.1
|Emil Krafth
|Newcastle
|12
|1
|0.3
|Yunus Konak
|Brentford
|10
|1
|2.5
|Nathan Patterson
|Everton
|10
|1
|0.3
|Jorge Cuenca
|Fulham
|8
|1
|0.3
|Lamare Bogarde
|Aston Villa
|8
|1
|0.2
|Ryan Fraser
|Southampton
|8
|1
|0.3
|Paris Maghoma
|Brentford
|8
|1
|0.8
|Mykhailo Mudryk
|Chelsea
|7
|1
|0.6
|Harry Clarke
|Ipswich
|7
|1
|0.2
|Luke Shaw
|Man Utd
|7
|1
|0.3
|Romain Esse
|Crystal Palace
|7
|1
|0.7
|Toby Collyer
|Man Utd
|6
|1
|0.5
|Conor Townsend
|Ipswich
|6
|1
|0.3
|Willy-Arnaud Boly
|Nottm Forest
|6
|1
|0.6
|Abdukodir Khusanov
|Man City
|6
|1
|0.2
|Séamus Coleman
|Everton
|5
|1
|0.4
|Harry Toffolo
|Nottm Forest
|4
|1
|0.7
|Armel Bella-Kotchap
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.3
|Jay Robinson
|Southampton
|4
|1
|0.7
|Harrison Armstrong
|Everton
|3
|1
|1.9
|Pedro Lima
|Wolves
|3
|1
|1.3
|Carlos Vinícius
|Fulham
|3
|1
|6.9
|Dane Scarlett
|Tottenham
|3
|1
|2.9
|Scott McTominay
|Man Utd
|2
|1
|5.3
|Sam Amo-Ameyaw
|Southampton
|2
|1
|3.5
|Daniel Podence
|Wolves
|2
|1
|2
|Billy Gilmour
|Brighton
|2
|1
|0.9
|Maxwel Cornet
|Southampton
|2
|1
|1.3
|Lewis Orford
|West Ham
|2
|1
|1.9
|Divin Mubama
|Man City
|1
|1
|3.3
|Bernd Leno
|Fulham
|38
|0
|0
|Matz Sels
|Nottm Forest
|38
|0
|0
|David Raya
|Arsenal
|38
|0
|0
|Jordan Pickford
|Everton
|38
|0
|0
|Emiliano Martínez
|Aston Villa
|37
|0
|0
|Mark Flekken
|Brentford
|37
|0
|0
|Bart Verbruggen
|Brighton
|36
|0
|0
|André Onana
|Man Utd
|34
|0
|0
|Robert Sánchez
|Chelsea
|32
|0
|0
|Aaron Ramsdale
|Arsenal
|30
|0
|0
|José Sá
|Wolves
|29
|0
|0
|Alisson Becker
|Liverpool
|28
|0
|0
|Nick Pope
|Newcastle
|28
|0
|0
|Mads Hermansen
|Leicester
|27
|0
|0
|Alphonse Areola
|West Ham
|26
|0
|0
|Ederson
|Man City
|26
|0
|0
|Guglielmo Vicario
|Tottenham
|24
|0
|0
|Wataru Endo
|Liverpool
|20
|0
|0
|Arijanet Muric
|Ipswich
|18
|0
|0
|Victor Lindelöf
|Man Utd
|16
|0
|0
|Lukasz Fabianski
|West Ham
|14
|0
|0
|Stefan Ortega
|Man City
|13
|0
|0
|Alex Palmer
|Ipswich
|13
|0
|0
|Julián Araujo
|Bournemouth
|12
|0
|0
|Massimo Luongo
|Ipswich
|11
|0
|0
|Caoimhín Kelleher
|Liverpool
|10
|0
|0
|Martin Dúbravka
|Newcastle
|10
|0
|0
|Jakub Stolarczyk
|Leicester
|10
|0
|0
|Charlie Taylor
|Southampton
|8
|0
|0
|Danilo
|Nottm Forest
|8
|0
|0
|Christian Walton
|Ipswich
|7
|0
|0
|Sam Johnstone
|Crystal Palace
|7
|0
|0
|Ben Mee
|Brentford
|7
|0
|0
|Fraser Forster
|Tottenham
|7
|0
|0
|Filip Jørgensen
|Chelsea
|6
|0
|0
|Antonín Kinsky
|Tottenham
|6
|0
|0
|Mark Travers
|Bournemouth
|5
|0
|0
|Alex McCarthy
|Southampton
|5
|0
|0
|Kosta Nedeljkovic
|Aston Villa
|5
|0
|0
|Benoît Badiashile
|Chelsea
|5
|0
|0
|Chiedozie Ogbene
|Ipswich
|5
|0
|0
|Rico Henry
|Brentford
|5
|0
|0
|Nasser Djiga
|Wolves
|5
|0
|0
|Altay Bayindir
|Man Utd
|4
|0
|0
|Hamza Choudhury
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Robin Olsen
|Aston Villa
|4
|0
|0
|Ben Winterburn
|Bournemouth
|4
|0
|0
|Jake Evans
|Leicester
|4
|0
|0
|Joe Lumley
|Southampton
|3
|0
|0
|Marc Guiu
|Chelsea
|3
|0
|0
|Max Aarons
|Bournemouth
|3
|0
|0
|Rodri
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Kim Ji-Soo
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Tyrell Malacia
|Man Utd
|3
|0
|0
|Ben Godfrey
|Ipswich
|3
|0
|0
|Oscar Bobb
|Man City
|3
|0
|0
|Gustavo Nunes
|Brentford
|3
|0
|0
|Marcus Harness
|Ipswich
|2
|0
|0
|Neto
|Bournemouth
|2
|0
|0
|Jason Steele
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Dan Bentley
|Wolves
|2
|0
|0
|Samuel Edozie
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Matt Targett
|Newcastle
|2
|0
|0
|Eric da Silva Moreira
|Nottm Forest
|2
|0
|0
|Frank Onyeka
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Hákon Valdimarsson
|Brentford
|2
|0
|0
|Danny Ward
|Leicester
|2
|0
|0
|Joel Ward
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Caleb Kporha
|Crystal Palace
|2
|0
|0
|Jahmai Simpson-Pusey
|Man City
|2
|0
|0
|Martial Godo
|Fulham
|2
|0
|0
|Eiran Cashin
|Brighton
|2
|0
|0
|Tyler Fredricson
|Man Utd
|2
|0
|0
|Joachim Kayi-Sanda
|Southampton
|2
|0
|0
|Chadi Riad
|Crystal Palace
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Austin
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
|Roman Dixon
|Everton
|1
|0
|0
|Vítezslav Jaros
|Liverpool
|1
|0
|0
|Ronnie Edwards
|Southampton
|1
|0
|0
|Alfie Dorrington
|Tottenham
|1
|0
|0
I accept there's a chance that Liverpool click back into top gear and Wolves are rolled over here but they do seem likely to have a go rather than sink into their shell.
Cunha has had at least two shots in all bar two games this season so you should get a run for your money the odds are good enough to give this a try.
I also like Cunha in the fouls market.
He's committed 13 of them in his last three games with only Bournemouth having made more fouls in the top flight this season than Wolves.
They've hit the 20 mark in their last two league games (the league average is just over 22 per match - not per team!).
As for Cunha himself, the forward has landed the 2+ fouls bet in nine of his last 12 games and so I'm struggling to see why he's available to back at 3.02/1, or 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook.
OK, Liverpool aren't the most-fouled team and the referee could be better - Simon Hooper's fouls-per-game figure is just below that league average - but Wolves are fighting for their lives and Everton showed them that roughing up the Reds can reap dividends.
Bet Builder options
The Cunha double pays north of 6/17.00 via the Sportsbook's Bet Builder tool, while you could also add Rayan Ait-Nouri for a shot to takes it above 11/112.00.
The Algerian wing-back has managed that in 17 of 25 starts this season and should be able to get beyond the attack-minded full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on occasions.
Alan Shearer on title race: Arsenal won't catch Liverpool
Recommended bets
Andy Schooler's P/L 2024/25
Staked: 20.5pts
Returned: 19.39pts
P/L: -1.11pts
2023/24: +4.54pts
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League: Black Cats odds-on at 3/10 to make an immediate return to Championship
-
Football Betting Tips
Conference League Final Tips: Back this 16/5 shots treble in Wroclaw showpiece
-
Football Betting Tips
Real Betis v Chelsea Tips: 88/1 Bet Builder and Opta stats for Conference League final
-
Football Betting Tips
Tuesday Football Tips: Expect cards and shots for visitors in Copa battle
-
Football Betting Tips
Wimbledon v Walsall Playoff Final Tips: Back Dons defence to rule again on Monday