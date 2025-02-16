Liverpool v Wolves: Focus on Cunha in Anfield battle

Wolves capable of scoring at Anfield

Cunha posting high shots and fouls numbers

Bet Builder double worth considering at 7/1 8.00

Liverpool v Wolves

Sunday 16 February, 14:00

Live on Sky Sports Premier League & Main Event

The Quadruple bid is over and there's been a slight stutter in the Premier League title race but are Liverpool really in danger of blowing their considerable lead?

For me, the answer is no but there's also little doubt that the Reds' level has dipped in recent weeks, certainly when compared to their autumn flowing best.

They've actually only won six of their 12 games in all competitions in 2025, conceding in eight of them, and they look set to be without Joe Gomez and Cody Gakpo for this one.

Wednesday's draw with Everton ended amid acrimony and some pretty bitter comments, although few of them focused on their own performance which, frankly, was disappointing in the main. On the overall balance of the game, it was hard to deny the hosts deserved their point.

Reds have tamed Wolves of late

The good news is they now have a great chance to return to winning ways - at home to a side battling relegation.

Wolves come into this one just two points above the relegation zone and will doubtless be aware of their awful record against the Reds.

Since their return to the Premier League in 2018, Wolves have lost 12 of 13 in the competition against Liverpool (the other was drawn). At Anfield, they've lost all six by a combined score of 14-1.

For this edition, we have the league's best attack (58 goals in 24 games) up against the third-worst defence (52 conceded).

Wolves have at least won their last two, beating Aston Villa in their last league game before easing past Blackburn in the FA Cup, but it's still hard to be confident about their chances of winning at 15.014/1 given they've managed to take just two points from a possible 36 against members of the current top eight.

On the flip side, the hunt for value is a hard one with the hosts just 1.211/5 for victory.

BTTS has some merit

What I would say is that a Liverpool win with both teams scoring has some merit.

Wolves have scored in eight of those 12 games against the top eight, while Liverpool have conceded in their last four at Anfield, where four of their eight league wins have seen opponents find the net.

Wolves' tally of 34 goals is the best among the bottom six and I've written on these pages several times this season about their ability with the ball.

Odds of 2.6813/8 here are worth considering.

Cunha shots and fouls appeal

However, better opportunities lie in the sub-markets.

The main reason for Wolves' goalscoring numbers has been Matheus Cunha - he now has 12 goals and four assists for the season.

Unsurprisingly, his shot numbers have also been high and this is the angle I like here given the price.

Cunha is 8/52.60 for 3+ shots, something he's managed in eight of his last nine appearances, including against Liverpool's title rivals Arsenal.

Since returning to the starting XI after injury last month, he's had exactly 50% of his team's shots (21 of 42), which helps show how pivotal he is to Wolves' attack.

English Premier League - Top 10 Shots

Player Team Apps Shots Shots/90* Mohamed Salah Liverpool 38 130 3.5 Cole Palmer Chelsea 37 126 3.5 Antoine Semenyo Bournemouth 37 125 3.5 Matheus Cunha Wolves 33 110 3.8 Erling Haaland Man City 31 109 3.6 Eberechi Eze Crystal Palace 34 102 3.5 Alexander Isak Newcastle 34 99 3.2 Raúl Jiménez Fulham 38 96 3.4 Bruno Fernandes Man Utd 36 96 2.9 Yoane Wissa Brentford 35 90 2.8 Jarrod Bowen West Ham 34 87 2.6 Bryan Mbeumo Brentford 38 85 2.2 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa 38 84 2.9 Alejandro Garnacho Man Utd 36 84 3.4 Noni Madueke Chelsea 32 80 3.5 Nicolas Jackson Chelsea 30 76 3.1 Mohammed Kudus West Ham 32 75 2.6 Evanilson Bournemouth 31 73 2.8 Leandro Trossard Arsenal 38 72 2.5 Luis Díaz Liverpool 36 71 2.7 Jean-Philippe Mateta Crystal Palace 37 70 2.4 Alex Iwobi Fulham 38 68 2 Liam Delap Ipswich 37 68 2.3 Chris Wood Nottm Forest 36 68 2.1 Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 36 67 2.4 Bukayo Saka Arsenal 25 67 3.5 Justin Kluivert Bournemouth 34 63 2.4 Harvey Barnes Newcastle 33 63 3.2 Dango Ouattara Bournemouth 32 62 2.8 Morgan Gibbs-White Nottm Forest 34 61 1.9 Danny Welbeck Brighton 30 60 2.5 Dominic Solanke Tottenham 27 60 2.4 Ismaïla Sarr Crystal Palace 38 59 2 Pedro Neto Chelsea 35 59 2.3 Anthony Gordon Newcastle 34 59 2.2 Jamie Vardy Leicester 35 58 1.8 Kaoru Mitoma Brighton 36 57 2 Cody Gakpo Liverpool 35 57 2.6 Son Heung-Min Tottenham 30 57 2.4 Marcus Tavernier Bournemouth 29 57 2.6 Kevin De Bruyne Man City 28 57 3 Kevin Schade Brentford 38 55 2.2 Morgan Rogers Aston Villa 37 55 1.6 Tomás Soucek West Ham 35 55 1.9 Gabriel Martinelli Arsenal 33 55 2.2 Savinho Man City 29 55 2.8 Jørgen Strand Larsen Wolves 35 54 1.9 Brennan Johnson Tottenham 33 54 2.2 Phil Foden Man City 28 54 2.7 Enzo Fernández Chelsea 36 53 1.6 Kai Havertz Arsenal 23 53 2.5 Julio Enciso Brighton 25 52 4 Diogo Jota Liverpool 26 51 3.8 Georginio Rutter Brighton 28 50 2.7 Dominic Calvert-Lewin Everton 26 50 2.8 Beto Everton 30 49 2.9 Martin Ødegaard Arsenal 30 49 1.9 Omar Marmoush Man City 16 49 3.7 Declan Rice Arsenal 35 48 1.5 Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham 32 47 1.8 João Pedro Brighton 27 47 2.2 Amad Diallo Man Utd 26 47 2.2 Bruno Guimarães Newcastle 38 45 1.2 Trent Alexander-Arnold Liverpool 33 45 1.7 Omari Hutchinson Ipswich 31 45 1.6 Mateo Kovacic Man City 31 45 1.8 Joelinton Newcastle 29 45 1.7 Anthony Elanga Nottm Forest 38 44 1.6 Carlos Baleba Brighton 34 44 1.5 Jacob Murphy Newcastle 35 43 1.6 Eddie Nketiah Arsenal 29 43 3.8 Harry Wilson Fulham 25 43 3.3 Mateus Fernandes Southampton 36 42 1.3 Youri Tielemans Aston Villa 36 41 1.2 Lucas Paquetá West Ham 33 41 1.5 Elliot Anderson Nottm Forest 37 40 1.3 Josko Gvardiol Man City 37 40 1.1 Fabian Schär Newcastle 34 40 1.2 Adama Traoré Fulham 36 39 2 Christian Nørgaard Brentford 34 39 1.2 Andreas Pereira Fulham 33 39 1.7 Pedro Porro Tottenham 33 39 1.3 Rodrigo Muniz Fulham 31 39 3.7 James Maddison Tottenham 31 39 1.9 Alexis Mac Allister Liverpool 35 38 1.3 Mikel Merino Arsenal 28 38 2.2 Daniel Muñoz Crystal Palace 37 37 1 Neco Williams Nottm Forest 35 37 1.3 Emile Smith Rowe Fulham 34 37 1.6 Iliman Ndiaye Everton 33 37 1.4 Callum Hudson-Odoi Nottm Forest 31 37 1.5 Rayan Aït-Nouri Wolves 37 36 1 Facundo Buonanotte Leicester 31 36 2.1 Mikkel Damsgaard Brentford 38 35 1.1 João Gomes Wolves 36 35 1.1 Sandro Tonali Newcastle 36 35 1.2 Marcus Rashford Man Utd 25 35 2.2 Pape Sarr Tottenham 36 34 1.6 Curtis Jones Liverpool 33 34 1.8 Yankuba Minteh Brighton 32 34 1.7 Darwin Núñez Liverpool 30 34 2.7 Paul Onuachu Southampton 25 34 2.9 Ryan Yates Nottm Forest 35 33 1.6 Jordan Ayew Crystal Palace 31 33 1.8 Simon Adingra Brighton 29 33 2.7 Ryan Christie Bournemouth 29 33 1.4 Bernardo Silva Man City 33 32 1.1 Rasmus Højlund Man Utd 32 32 1.4 Casemiro Man Utd 24 32 1.9 John McGinn Aston Villa 34 31 1.3 Abdoulaye Doucouré Everton 33 31 1.1 Jhon Durán Aston Villa 20 31 4.5 Maxence Lacroix Crystal Palace 35 30 0.9 Bilal El Khannouss Leicester 32 30 1.2 Nikola Milenkovic Nottm Forest 37 29 0.8 Cameron Archer Southampton 35 29 1.8 Jack Harrison Everton 34 29 1.3 Jérémy Doku Man City 29 29 1.7 Kamaldeen Sulemana Southampton 26 29 1.9 Keane Lewis-Potter Brentford 38 28 0.8 Yasin Ayari Brighton 34 28 1.3 Tyler Dibling Southampton 33 28 1.3 Joshua Zirkzee Man Utd 32 28 1.8 Pervis Estupiñán Brighton 30 28 1 Jesper Lindstrøm Everton 25 28 2 Leon Bailey Aston Villa 24 28 2.2 Virgil van Dijk Liverpool 37 27 0.7 Idrissa Gueye Everton 37 27 0.8 Ilkay Gündogan Man City 33 27 1.1 Gonçalo Guedes Wolves 29 27 2.5 Carlos Alcaraz Southampton 16 27 3.2 Thomas Partey Arsenal 35 26 0.8 Jefferson Lerma Crystal Palace 33 26 1 Stephy Mavididi Leicester 30 26 1.5 Adam Armstrong Southampton 20 26 1.9 Murillo Nottm Forest 36 25 0.7 James Justin Leicester 36 25 0.8 Diogo Dalot Man Utd 33 25 0.8 Carlos Soler West Ham 31 25 1.6 David Brooks Bournemouth 29 25 2.4 Christopher Nkunku Chelsea 27 25 2.5 Dwight McNeil Everton 21 25 1.6 Marc Cucurella Chelsea 36 24 0.7 Jadon Sancho Chelsea 31 24 1.2 Ethan Nwaneri Arsenal 26 24 2.4 Kenny Tete Fulham 22 24 1.2 Marco Asensio Aston Villa 13 24 2.9 Dan Burn Newcastle 37 23 0.6 Jota Silva Nottm Forest 31 23 2.5 Mathys Tel Tottenham 13 23 2.3 Jean-Ricner Bellegarde Wolves 35 22 1.2 Dara O'Shea Ipswich 35 22 0.6 Will Hughes Crystal Palace 33 22 0.9 Malo Gusto Chelsea 32 22 1.1 Gabriel Magalhães Arsenal 28 22 0.8 Wilfred Ndidi Leicester 28 22 0.8 Rodrigo Bentancur Tottenham 26 22 1.2 Matt O'Riley Brighton 21 22 2.1 Marshall Munetsi Wolves 14 22 1.8 Nicolás Domínguez Nottm Forest 34 21 1 Rúben Dias Man City 27 21 0.8 Sam Szmodics Ipswich 20 21 1.9 Moisés Caicedo Chelsea 38 20 0.5 Ryan Gravenberch Liverpool 37 20 0.6 Taylor Harwood-Bellis Southampton 34 20 0.6 Daichi Kamada Crystal Palace 34 20 1.2 Kyle Walker-Peters Southampton 33 20 0.6 Sepp van den Berg Brentford 31 20 0.7 Joachim Andersen Crystal Palace 30 20 0.7 Mason Mount Man Utd 17 20 2.9 Gabriel Jesus Arsenal 17 20 3 Enes Ünal Bournemouth 17 20 5.4 João Félix Chelsea 12 20 4.9 Milos Kerkez Bournemouth 38 19 0.5 Jack Taylor Ipswich 32 19 2 Ibrahima Konaté Liverpool 31 19 0.7 Ian Maatsen Aston Villa 29 19 1.5 Jacob Ramsey Aston Villa 29 19 1.1 Manuel Ugarte Man Utd 29 19 1 Jaden Philogene Aston Villa 21 19 2.1 Michail Antonio West Ham 14 19 2 Nathan Collins Brentford 38 18 0.5 Nélson Semedo Wolves 34 18 0.6 Konstantinos Mavropanos West Ham 33 18 0.8 Joe Willock Newcastle 32 18 1.5 Dean Huijsen Bournemouth 32 18 0.7 Sasa Lukic Fulham 30 18 0.7 Matthijs de Ligt Man Utd 29 18 0.8 Jack Hinshelwood Brighton 26 18 0.9 Trevoh Chalobah Crystal Palace 25 18 0.8 Mario Lemina Wolves 17 18 1.2 Levi Colwill Chelsea 35 17 0.5 Jan Paul van Hecke Brighton 34 17 0.5 Joe Aribo Southampton 32 17 0.8 Jack Clarke Ipswich 32 17 1.3 Amadou Onana Aston Villa 26 17 0.9 Pablo Sarabia Wolves 23 17 1.9 Lisandro Martínez Man Utd 20 17 0.9 Harvey Elliott Liverpool 18 17 4.3 Richarlison Tottenham 15 17 3.1 Antonee Robinson Fulham 36 16 0.5 Aaron Wan-Bissaka West Ham 36 16 0.5 Leif Davis Ipswich 33 16 0.5 Emerson West Ham 31 16 0.7 Patson Daka Leicester 23 16 2 Conor Chaplin Ipswich 22 16 1.7 Ross Barkley Aston Villa 20 16 2.5 Orel Mangala Everton 19 16 1.1 Niclas Füllkrug West Ham 18 16 1.8 Cristian Romero Tottenham 18 16 1 Marc Guéhi Crystal Palace 34 15 0.4 Andy Robertson Liverpool 33 15 0.5 James Tarkowski Everton 33 15 0.5 Harry Maguire Man Utd 27 15 0.8 Manuel Akanji Man City 26 15 0.7 Kobbie Mainoo Man Utd 25 15 0.8 James Ward-Prowse West Ham 24 15 0.9 Christian Eriksen Man Utd 23 15 1.3 Alex Scott Bournemouth 20 15 1.8 Jack Grealish Man City 20 15 1.9 Donyell Malen Aston Villa 14 15 4.5 Lewis Cook Bournemouth 36 14 0.4 Calvin Bassey Fulham 35 14 0.4 Vitalii Mykolenko Everton 35 14 0.4 Vitaly Janelt Brentford 32 14 0.6 Yukinari Sugawara Southampton 30 14 0.8 Jurriën Timber Arsenal 30 14 0.5 George Hirst Ipswich 26 14 1.9 Crysencio Summerville West Ham 19 14 1.6 Ryan Sessegnon Fulham 16 14 2.2 Danny Ings West Ham 15 14 4.7 Maximilian Kilman West Ham 38 13 0.3 Noussair Mazraoui Man Utd 37 13 0.4 Sam Morsy Ipswich 33 13 0.4 Lucas Digne Aston Villa 32 13 0.5 Matty Cash Aston Villa 27 13 0.6 Tosin Adarabioyo Chelsea 22 13 0.8 Adam Wharton Crystal Palace 20 13 0.9 Kasey McAteer Leicester 18 13 1.4 Nathan Broadhead Ipswich 18 13 1.7 Wilson Odobert Tottenham 16 13 1.4 Luis Sinisterra Bournemouth 12 13 5.1 Abdul Fatawu Leicester 11 13 2 Tyrick Mitchell Crystal Palace 37 12 0.3 Illia Zabarnyi Bournemouth 36 12 0.3 Wout Faes Leicester 34 12 0.4 Jens Cajuste Ipswich 30 12 0.5 Edson Álvarez West Ham 28 12 0.6 Lucas Bergvall Tottenham 27 12 0.9 Lewis Dunk Brighton 25 12 0.5 Chris Richards Crystal Palace 24 12 0.6 James Garner Everton 21 12 0.7 Evan Ferguson Brighton 21 12 2.8 Fábio Carvalho Brentford 19 12 2.4 James McAtee Man City 15 12 3.2 Reiss Nelson Arsenal 12 12 2.2 Ola Aina Nottm Forest 35 11 0.3 Ezri Konsa Aston Villa 34 11 0.3 Yves Bissouma Tottenham 28 11 0.7 Lewis Hall Newcastle 27 11 0.5 Tom Cairney Fulham 25 11 1.6 Brajan Gruda Brighton 21 11 1.5 Kalvin Phillips Ipswich 19 11 0.8 Ramón Sosa Nottm Forest 19 11 3.5 Reece James Chelsea 19 11 0.9 Raheem Sterling Arsenal 17 11 2 Ben Brereton Southampton 10 11 2.2 André Wolves 33 10 0.4 Matt Doherty Wolves 30 10 0.4 Jarrad Branthwaite Everton 30 10 0.4 Rico Lewis Man City 28 10 0.5 Flynn Downes Southampton 27 10 0.4 Taiwo Awoniyi Nottm Forest 26 10 2.3 Lesley Ugochukwu Southampton 26 10 0.5 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 26 10 0.5 Jacob Greaves Ipswich 25 10 0.4 Djed Spence Tottenham 25 10 0.5 Justin Devenny Crystal Palace 23 10 1.8 Ethan Pinnock Brentford 22 10 0.5 Harry Winks Leicester 22 10 0.6 Conor Bradley Liverpool 19 10 1.2 Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal 19 10 0.9 Cameron Burgess Ipswich 18 10 0.6 Oleksandr Zinchenko Arsenal 15 10 1.7 Michael Keane Everton 14 10 0.9 Patrick Dorgu Man Utd 12 10 1.1 Yehor Yarmoliuk Brentford 31 9 0.6 Tyler Adams Bournemouth 28 9 0.4 Matheus Nunes Man City 26 9 0.5 Mats Wieffer Brighton 25 9 0.8 Tommy Doyle Wolves 24 9 1.7 Kristoffer Ajer Brentford 24 9 0.6 Ben White Arsenal 17 9 0.7 Diego Gómez Brighton 16 9 1.6 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 14 9 0.7 Ross Stewart Southampton 12 9 2.1 Nico González Man City 11 9 1.1 Timothy Castagne Fulham 24 8 0.4 Pau Torres Aston Villa 24 8 0.4 Ryan Manning Southampton 24 8 0.5 Guido Rodríguez West Ham 23 8 0.6 Timo Werner Tottenham 18 8 1.4 Nico O'Reilly Man City 9 8 1.4 Toti Gomes Wolves 31 7 0.2 Boubakary Soumaré Leicester 31 7 0.3 Rodrigo Gomes Wolves 25 7 0.8 Ben Johnson Ipswich 23 7 0.5 Bobby De Cordova-Reid Leicester 23 7 0.8 Vladimír Coufal West Ham 22 7 0.6 Wes Burns Ipswich 18 7 0.7 Will Smallbone Southampton 18 7 0.9 Emmanuel Agbadou Wolves 16 7 0.4 Cheick Doucouré Crystal Palace 13 7 1.4 Willian Fulham 10 7 2.5 Kevin Danso Tottenham 10 7 0.7 Tino Livramento Newcastle 37 6 0.2 William Saliba Arsenal 35 6 0.2 Ashley Young Everton 32 6 0.3 Santiago Bueno Wolves 29 6 0.3 Sean Longstaff Newcastle 25 6 0.7 Mathias Jensen Brentford 24 6 0.6 Joël Veltman Brighton 21 6 0.3 Jake O'Brien Everton 20 6 0.3 Callum Wilson Newcastle 18 6 1.5 Tariq Lamptey Brighton 15 6 0.6 Álex Moreno Nottm Forest 15 6 0.6 Micky van de Ven Tottenham 13 6 0.5 James Hill Bournemouth 10 6 1.2 Miguel Almirón Newcastle 9 6 3.6 Antony Man Utd 8 6 4 Matheus França Crystal Palace 4 6 10.4 Jan Bednarek Southampton 30 5 0.2 Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham 27 5 0.2 Destiny Udogie Tottenham 25 5 0.2 Oliver Skipp Leicester 24 5 0.4 Issa Diop Fulham 21 5 0.3 Hwang Hee-Chan Wolves 21 5 0.7 Leny Yoro Man Utd 21 5 0.4 Mads Roerslev Brentford 19 5 0.4 Tim Iroegbunam Everton 18 5 0.8 Aaron Cresswell West Ham 18 5 0.5 Ben Davies Tottenham 17 5 0.3 Daniel Jebbison Bournemouth 16 5 4.3 Radu Dragusin Tottenham 16 5 0.4 Craig Dawson Wolves 15 5 0.5 Kyle Walker Man City 15 5 0.5 Adam Webster Brighton 14 5 0.5 Luke Thomas Leicester 14 5 0.4 Emiliano Buendía Aston Villa 12 5 5.1 Philip Billing Bournemouth 10 5 2.6 Sven Botman Newcastle 8 5 1.1 Ben Chilwell Crystal Palace 8 5 1.8 Chido Obi Man Utd 7 5 2.8 Odsonne Édouard Crystal Palace 6 5 3.2 Federico Chiesa Liverpool 6 5 4.3 Kieran Trippier Newcastle 25 4 0.3 Axel Tuanzebe Ipswich 22 4 0.2 Jack Stephens Southampton 19 4 0.3 Caleb Okoli Leicester 19 4 0.3 Kostas Tsimikas Liverpool 18 4 0.4 James Bree Southampton 17 4 0.3 William Osula Newcastle 14 4 2.9 Axel Disasi Chelsea 13 4 0.4 Jeffrey Schlupp Crystal Palace 12 4 3.8 Luis Guilherme West Ham 12 4 2.6 Ali Al-Hamadi Ipswich 11 4 2.9 Diego Carlos Aston Villa 10 4 0.4 Andy Irving West Ham 10 4 2.2 Armando Broja Everton 10 4 1.1 Ferdi Kadioglu Brighton 6 4 0.9 Sander Berge Fulham 31 3 0.1 Victor Kristiansen Leicester 30 3 0.1 Adam Smith Bournemouth 25 3 0.2 Myles Lewis-Skelly Arsenal 23 3 0.2 Jannik Vestergaard Leicester 18 3 0.2 Jakub Kiwior Arsenal 17 3 0.2 Marcos Senesi Bournemouth 17 3 0.2 Ollie Scarles West Ham 15 3 0.4 Wesley Fofana Chelsea 14 3 0.2 Adam Lallana Southampton 14 3 0.8 Lewis Miley Newcastle 14 3 0.9 Harrison Reed Fulham 12 3 2.9 Lloyd Kelly Newcastle 10 3 0.9 Nathan Aké Man City 10 3 0.4 Mikey Moore Tottenham 10 3 0.7 Welington Southampton 10 3 0.6 Joe Gomez Liverpool 9 3 0.5 Josh King Fulham 8 3 2.1 Tyrique George Chelsea 8 3 1.5 Renato Veiga Chelsea 7 3 1.5 Jeremy Monga Leicester 7 3 2.6 Harry Amass Man Utd 5 3 0.8 Youssef Chermiti Everton 4 3 6.4 Morato Nottm Forest 26 2 0.2 Conor Coady Leicester 22 2 0.1 Roméo Lavia Chelsea 16 2 0.2 Jorginho Arsenal 15 2 0.3 Nathaniel Clyne Crystal Palace 13 2 0.4 Kieran Tierney Arsenal 13 2 0.7 Michael Kayode Brentford 12 2 0.3 Nathan Wood Southampton 11 2 0.2 John Stones Man City 11 2 0.3 Ricardo Pereira Leicester 10 2 0.5 Carlos Forbs Wolves 10 2 0.8 Igor Thiago Brentford 8 2 1.1 Solly March Brighton 8 2 1.1 Jonny Evans Man Utd 7 2 0.6 Andrés García Aston Villa 7 2 0.6 Yerson Mosquera Wolves 5 2 0.4 James Milner Brighton 4 2 1 Ayden Heaven Arsenal 4 2 1.1 Sergio Reguilón Tottenham 4 2 0.9 Josh Acheampong Chelsea 4 2 1.1 Woyo Coulibaly Leicester 4 2 1.7 Albert Grønbæk Southampton 4 2 1.3 Dean Henderson Crystal Palace 38 1 0 Kepa Bournemouth 31 1 0 Archie Gray Tottenham 28 1 0.1 Luke Woolfenden Ipswich 15 1 0.1 Jarell Quansah Liverpool 13 1 0.2 Ibrahim Sangaré Nottm Forest 13 1 0.2 Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Chelsea 13 1 0.3 Igor Julio Brighton 13 1 0.1 Emil Krafth Newcastle 12 1 0.3 Yunus Konak Brentford 10 1 2.5 Nathan Patterson Everton 10 1 0.3 Jorge Cuenca Fulham 8 1 0.3 Lamare Bogarde Aston Villa 8 1 0.2 Ryan Fraser Southampton 8 1 0.3 Paris Maghoma Brentford 8 1 0.8 Mykhailo Mudryk Chelsea 7 1 0.6 Harry Clarke Ipswich 7 1 0.2 Luke Shaw Man Utd 7 1 0.3 Romain Esse Crystal Palace 7 1 0.7 Toby Collyer Man Utd 6 1 0.5 Conor Townsend Ipswich 6 1 0.3 Willy-Arnaud Boly Nottm Forest 6 1 0.6 Abdukodir Khusanov Man City 6 1 0.2 Séamus Coleman Everton 5 1 0.4 Harry Toffolo Nottm Forest 4 1 0.7 Armel Bella-Kotchap Southampton 4 1 0.3 Jay Robinson Southampton 4 1 0.7 Harrison Armstrong Everton 3 1 1.9 Pedro Lima Wolves 3 1 1.3 Carlos Vinícius Fulham 3 1 6.9 Dane Scarlett Tottenham 3 1 2.9 Scott McTominay Man Utd 2 1 5.3 Sam Amo-Ameyaw Southampton 2 1 3.5 Daniel Podence Wolves 2 1 2 Billy Gilmour Brighton 2 1 0.9 Maxwel Cornet Southampton 2 1 1.3 Lewis Orford West Ham 2 1 1.9 Divin Mubama Man City 1 1 3.3 Bernd Leno Fulham 38 0 0 Matz Sels Nottm Forest 38 0 0 David Raya Arsenal 38 0 0 Jordan Pickford Everton 38 0 0 Emiliano Martínez Aston Villa 37 0 0 Mark Flekken Brentford 37 0 0 Bart Verbruggen Brighton 36 0 0 André Onana Man Utd 34 0 0 Robert Sánchez Chelsea 32 0 0 Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal 30 0 0 José Sá Wolves 29 0 0 Alisson Becker Liverpool 28 0 0 Nick Pope Newcastle 28 0 0 Mads Hermansen Leicester 27 0 0 Alphonse Areola West Ham 26 0 0 Ederson Man City 26 0 0 Guglielmo Vicario Tottenham 24 0 0 Wataru Endo Liverpool 20 0 0 Arijanet Muric Ipswich 18 0 0 Victor Lindelöf Man Utd 16 0 0 Lukasz Fabianski West Ham 14 0 0 Stefan Ortega Man City 13 0 0 Alex Palmer Ipswich 13 0 0 Julián Araujo Bournemouth 12 0 0 Massimo Luongo Ipswich 11 0 0 Caoimhín Kelleher Liverpool 10 0 0 Martin Dúbravka Newcastle 10 0 0 Jakub Stolarczyk Leicester 10 0 0 Charlie Taylor Southampton 8 0 0 Danilo Nottm Forest 8 0 0 Christian Walton Ipswich 7 0 0 Sam Johnstone Crystal Palace 7 0 0 Ben Mee Brentford 7 0 0 Fraser Forster Tottenham 7 0 0 Filip Jørgensen Chelsea 6 0 0 Antonín Kinsky Tottenham 6 0 0 Mark Travers Bournemouth 5 0 0 Alex McCarthy Southampton 5 0 0 Kosta Nedeljkovic Aston Villa 5 0 0 Benoît Badiashile Chelsea 5 0 0 Chiedozie Ogbene Ipswich 5 0 0 Rico Henry Brentford 5 0 0 Nasser Djiga Wolves 5 0 0 Altay Bayindir Man Utd 4 0 0 Hamza Choudhury Leicester 4 0 0 Robin Olsen Aston Villa 4 0 0 Ben Winterburn Bournemouth 4 0 0 Jake Evans Leicester 4 0 0 Joe Lumley Southampton 3 0 0 Marc Guiu Chelsea 3 0 0 Max Aarons Bournemouth 3 0 0 Rodri Man City 3 0 0 Kim Ji-Soo Brentford 3 0 0 Tyrell Malacia Man Utd 3 0 0 Ben Godfrey Ipswich 3 0 0 Oscar Bobb Man City 3 0 0 Gustavo Nunes Brentford 3 0 0 Marcus Harness Ipswich 2 0 0 Neto Bournemouth 2 0 0 Jason Steele Brighton 2 0 0 Dan Bentley Wolves 2 0 0 Samuel Edozie Southampton 2 0 0 Matt Targett Newcastle 2 0 0 Eric da Silva Moreira Nottm Forest 2 0 0 Frank Onyeka Brentford 2 0 0 Hákon Valdimarsson Brentford 2 0 0 Danny Ward Leicester 2 0 0 Joel Ward Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Caleb Kporha Crystal Palace 2 0 0 Jahmai Simpson-Pusey Man City 2 0 0 Martial Godo Fulham 2 0 0 Eiran Cashin Brighton 2 0 0 Tyler Fredricson Man Utd 2 0 0 Joachim Kayi-Sanda Southampton 2 0 0 Chadi Riad Crystal Palace 1 0 0 Brandon Austin Tottenham 1 0 0 Roman Dixon Everton 1 0 0 Vítezslav Jaros Liverpool 1 0 0 Ronnie Edwards Southampton 1 0 0 Alfie Dorrington Tottenham 1 0 0

I accept there's a chance that Liverpool click back into top gear and Wolves are rolled over here but they do seem likely to have a go rather than sink into their shell.

Cunha has had at least two shots in all bar two games this season so you should get a run for your money the odds are good enough to give this a try.

Recommended Bet Back Cunha 3+ shots SBK 8/5

I also like Cunha in the fouls market.

He's committed 13 of them in his last three games with only Bournemouth having made more fouls in the top flight this season than Wolves.

They've hit the 20 mark in their last two league games (the league average is just over 22 per match - not per team!).

As for Cunha himself, the forward has landed the 2+ fouls bet in nine of his last 12 games and so I'm struggling to see why he's available to back at 3.02/1, or 9/52.80 on the Sportsbook.

OK, Liverpool aren't the most-fouled team and the referee could be better - Simon Hooper's fouls-per-game figure is just below that league average - but Wolves are fighting for their lives and Everton showed them that roughing up the Reds can reap dividends.

Recommended Bet Cunha to commit 2+ fouls EXC 3.0

Bet Builder options

The Cunha double pays north of 6/17.00 via the Sportsbook's Bet Builder tool, while you could also add Rayan Ait-Nouri for a shot to takes it above 11/112.00.

The Algerian wing-back has managed that in 17 of 25 starts this season and should be able to get beyond the attack-minded full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold on occasions.