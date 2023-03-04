While defeat for United might end their slim hopes of lifting the title, a reverse for Liverpool could be even more of an issue. Failure to qualify for the Champions League would be a real blow - and a heavy home defeat to Real Madrid suggests they won't qualify by winning this year's edition - ahead of a summer in which they will want to invest in a lopsided squad.
United have done the double over Liverpool more frequently than any other side, but the last time that happened was 2015-16. Relatedly, this was also the last time Liverpool missed out on the top four, so they'll hope history does not repeat itself.
In order for United to get something from the game, though, they may need to avoid their recent struggles in front of goal at Anfield. They haven't found the net in any of their last three trips, including a 4-0 defeat last season, last scoring through Jesse Lingard in a 3-1 defeat back in December 2018.
Liverpool vs Manchester United Sunday 05 March, 16:30
Despite those struggles at Anfield before Ten Hag's appointment, Man Utd's current boss has made them a far more dangerous proposition going forward.
Their current run of 15 straight games with one goal or more is the longest in the entire Premier League, with Newcastle and Brentford the only sides to shut them out in the competition since the Dutch manager's appointment.
Liverpool v Man Utd draw and Salah and Rashford to score or assist
While Liverpool drew a blank at Crystal Palace on Saturday, they have scored in all but one of their home league games this season, while Salah's record against United can't be ignored. We are looking at a draw, with Salah and Rashford to each score or assist, at 13.70.
