Man Utd scored in last 15 league games, but only one in last seven at Anfield

Salah has nine goals in last five against Man Utd

It's the biggest rivalry in the country with a touch of role reversal about it this year with Man Utd the ones chasing a quadruple as they visit their huge rivals Liverpool.

Erik tan Hag's side are still some way off in the title race, but more importantly for them they're 10 points above Liverpool heading to Anfield, and have already pocketed the Caraboa Cup and made the FA Cup quarter-finals in their last two games.

Jurgen Klopp's side have had a nightmare season so far but are just showing some slight signs of recovery and they'd like nothing more than to stick a dagger into United's faint title hopes while also bolstering their top four chances. So it's a huge game all round.

Scoring streak boosts United Bet Builder

Man Utd have done more Premier League doubles over Liverpool than anyone else (8) but this would be their first in seven years - and it'll be their scoring power that does the trick.

Ten Hag's side have scored in their last 15 Premier League games and bagged at least twice in their last 11 games in all competitions, while there's been over 2.5 goals in six of their last eight.

It wouldn't surprise me if Liverpool scored first here with a fast start, but much like Real Madrid, Man Utd will always fancy scoring, and a feature of Ten Hag recently has been how he's managed games and used his subs wisely.

Back HT draw, Man Utd win, over 2.5 goals & both teams to score 12/1

Reds rely on unlikely defence Bet Builder

Liverpool's defence is a head-scratcher to say the least - as they've kept four league clean sheets in a row and six in the last nine in all competitions, yet that run was punctuated by shipping five at Anfield against Real Madrid.

They also let in three at goal-shy Wolves while their clean sheets have come against that same Wolves outfit and other low scorers Everton, Newcastle and Palace - so maybe it's just a false dawn.

Another clean sheet here would be massive, and a massive surprise, but they have kept United quiet here recently, with the Red Devils scoring just once in seven visits and even red-hot Marcus Rashford failing to score at Anfield - so far.

So it'd be a low-scoring win similar to that against Man City at Anfield, with the corner stats also pointing in the home side's favour as they've won over 50 more this season.

Back Liverpool to win, under 2.5 goals & Liverpool most corners 12/1

Hot heads collide Bet Builder

So we've got Liverpool v Man Utd, on Super Sunday, at Anfield, with both sides desperate for three points? That spells fouls and a few cards to me..

Plus we've got the likes of Darwin Nunez, Lisandro Martinez, Casemiro, Fabinho and Bruno Fernandes all in action, who are no strangers to referees notebooks.

Casemiro has nine yellows and a red this season, Fernandes nine yellows and Martinez eight and they'd be your top choices in the cards market here.

Fabinho's a walking yellow even coming off the bench, and while Nunez only has one yellow (and one red) this season, coming up against the volatile Martinez is a dangerous mix.

Over 4.5 cards, Casemiro 2+ fouls & Fabinho, Martinez, Nunez & Fernandes 1+ fouls 15/1

Deadly duos combine Bet Builder

Despite bizarrely being labelled a flop early on this season, dangerous Darwin Nunez is a nuisance and Liverpool so much better with him in the side - while Mohamed Salah has hit 20 goals again despite his side struggling most of the season.

Nunez has three goals involvements in four games, with six shots on target, while Salah has hit the target in his last five games and had three goals and two assists.

Salah is Liverpool's all-time top scorer against their rivals with 10 - including nine goals in his last five games against Man Utd.

For the Red Devils, Marcus Rashford is the form striker in the country with 10 goals in his last 10 league games including scoring in his last five in a row.

He's also scored six goals against Liverpool, although none so far at Anfield, while Bruno Fernandes has weighed in with three assists in four. Fernandes also has eight shots on target in his last six games - and will shoot on sight here.

Back Salah & Rashford goal or assist - Salah, Nunez, Rashford & Fernandes 1+ shots on target 9/1

The other guys Bet Builder

Away from the usual suspects above, Antony has had a shot on target in his last five games and looks in the kind of form to have an impact here, as does Alejandro Garnacho who could be a serious threat down the left whether starting or from the bench.

Virgil van Dijk scored against Wolves on Wednesday and scored in this fixture a couple of season ago and is always dangerous from set pieces.

Cody Gakpo may not start this game with Diogo Jota back to fitness, but it didn't stop him giving a foul away against Wolves and he is a nice bet to do so again here.

Harvey Elliott is another player who may not get the start but should see some action at some point and the way he plays he's another solid bet for a foul.