Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/1 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Everton
Tom Victor
12 February 2023
3:00 min read "2023-02-12T12:00:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-12T15:26:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280 (2).320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "In this week's Big Match Focus, Tom Victor previews the Merseyside derby as Liverpool chase their first league win of 2023... Everton hope Dyche effect continues Liverpool clinging to home form Núñez looking to end nightmare run The second Merseyside derby of the season comes at a critical time forth Liverpool and Everton, who go into the meeting in differing moods. Everton enjoyed a new manager bounce last weekend, stunning league leaders Arsenal with a 1-0 victory at Goodison Park. James Tarkowski's second-half goal was enough to secure the three points, though it wasn't enough to lift Sean Dyche's team out of the relegation zone. It was a different story for Monday's opponents, who go into the game off the back of a third successive away league defeat. Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Wolves means they still haven't won in the Premier League in 2023, though they remain better at home than on the road. Jekyll and Hyde Reds [matchPredictionsHeadToHead url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-everton/954322/"] The contrast between Liverpool's home and away form couldn't be much more stark. More than halfway through the season, Jürgen Klopp's men are averaging 2.1 points at home and just 0.8 on their travels. Everton's return is a little more balanced, with 1.0 at home and 0.7 away after playing one more game than their neighbours. That home tally for the Toffees includes a goalless draw with Liverpool back in September. If the home side want something to cling onto after their recent poor form, it's their home record in derbies. Just one of the last 22 at Anfield went the way of the visitors, though it was a relatively recent one - in February 2021, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton secured a 2-0 win which at the time brought them level on points with their opponents. Goals at a premium The Merseyside derby has ended goalless more than any other Premier League match-up. As well as the aforementioned clash earlier this season, there were stalemates at Goodison Park in 2018, 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, just three of the last 11 meetings in all competitions have seen both teams find the net. Only one of the three was at Anfield, with a flurry of first-half goals setting up a 5-2 Liverpool win in December 2019. Both teams have suffered runs of three games without scoring this season, with Everton's coming just before the break for the World Cup and Liverpool's coming, well, now. 3-0 losses at Brighton and Wolves came either side of a goalless draw with Chelsea, and fans may want to look away when it comes to finding the lat time they went four without scoring. Between December 2020 and January 2021, Klopp's team were kept at bay by Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester United. The fourth game in the stretch saw them face a Sean Dyche team at Anfield, and an Ashley Barnes penalty was enough to settle the game in favour of Dyche's Burnley. Liverpool's attacking woes Last season, Mohamed Salah top-scored for Liverpool with 23 goals in the league, but the Egyptian international has just seven this term. Klopp has accepted the team's struggles have been reflected in Salah's struggles - a Boxing Day opener at Aston Villa is his only league goal since the World Cup - but there are also concerns over fellow forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez. January signing Gakpo impressed for the Netherlands in Qatar but has yet to get off the mark for his new club after joining from PSV Eindhoven. Núñez, meanwhile, will feel he is surely due a goal after his efforts over the last six weeks. The Uruguay international has registered 22 shots and 10 shots on target since the World Cup, more than any other player without a Premier League goal in the period The former Benfica man did find the target against Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup against Wolves, but his last league goals came in a November victory over Southampton. Liverpool v Everton prediction [matchPredictions url="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-everton/954322/"] Under 2.5 goals, Salah goal or assist and Núñez 2+ shots on target @ 11.77 If Salah gets a goal or an assist at Anfield on Monday, he will become just the 13th player in Premier League history to register 100 goals or assists at a single stadium. Only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry will have hit the milestone quicker, and Salah's return of five goal involvements in eight games against Everton isn't bad at all considering how low-scoring these affairs tend to be. We're looking at bet builders for this game, and the under 2.5 goals market looks tempting based on past form. Under 2.5 goals, Salah to score and assist and Núñez to register two or more shots on target (matching his average since the World Cup) can be backed at 11.77.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280%20%282%29.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tom Victor" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280 (2).728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280 (2).450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280 (2).600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/football/salah-liverpool-1280 (2).728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Mohamed Salah Liverpool"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Mohamed Salah has scored just one Premier League goal since Christmas</figcaption> </div> <div id="fixture_meta"> <ul class="fixture_meta"> <li class="fixture_meta__name"> Liverpool vs Everton </li> <li class="fixture_meta__date">Mon 13 Feb, 20:00</li> </ul> </div> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "SportsEvent", "name": "Liverpool vs Everton", "description" : "Liverpool vs Everton prediction and betting tips. Mon 13 Feb, 20:00 James Tarkowski's second-half goal was enough to secure the three points, though it wasn't enough to lift Sean Dyche's team out of the relegation zone.</p><p>It was a different story for Monday's opponents, who go into the game off the back of <strong>a third successive away league defeat</strong>. Liverpool's 3-0 loss at Wolves means they still haven't won in the Premier League in 2023, though they remain better at home than on the road.</p><h2>Jekyll and Hyde Reds</h2><p></p><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions__head_to_head"> <h3>Head to Head History</h3> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">16</div> <div style="background-color: #1f3986;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 88.888888888889%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">2</div> </div> <h4>Wins</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">14</div> <div style="background-color: #1f3986;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width:50%;"></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">14</div> </div> <h4>Draws</h4> <div class="comparison_chart"> <div class="comparison_chart__label">50</div> <div style="background-color: #1f3986;" class="comparison_chart__bar"> <span style="background-color: #ab2422; width: 68.493150684932%; "></span> </div> <div class="comparison_chart__label">23</div> </div> <h4>Goals</h4> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs Everton</strong> Monday 13 February, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-everton/954322/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><blockquote> <p>The contrast between Liverpool's home and away form couldn't be much more stark. More than halfway through the season, Jürgen Klopp's men are averaging <strong>2.1 points at home</strong> and <strong>just 0.8 on their travels</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Everton's return is a little more balanced, with 1.0 at home and 0.7 away after playing one more game than their neighbours. That home tally for the Toffees includes <strong>a goalless draw with Liverpool </strong>back in September.</p><p>If the home side want something to cling onto after their recent poor form, it's their home record in derbies. Just <strong>one of the last 22 at Anfield</strong> went the way of the visitors, though it was a relatively recent one - in February 2021, Carlo Ancelotti's Everton secured a 2-0 win which at the time brought them level on points with their opponents.</p><h2>Goals at a premium</h2><p></p><blockquote> <p>The Merseyside derby <strong>has ended goalless more than any other Premier League match-up</strong>. As well as the aforementioned clash earlier this season, there were stalemates at Goodison Park in 2018, 2019 and 2020.</p> </blockquote><p>Furthermore, just three of the last 11 meetings in all competitions have seen both teams find the net. Only one of the three was at Anfield, with a flurry of first-half goals setting up <strong>a 5-2 Liverpool win</strong> in December 2019.</p><p>Both teams have suffered <strong>runs of three games without scoring</strong> this season, with Everton's coming just before the break for the World Cup and Liverpool's coming, well, now. 3-0 losses at Brighton and Wolves came either side of a goalless draw with Chelsea, and fans may want to look away when it comes to finding the lat time they went four without scoring.</p><p><img alt="tarkowski-everton.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/football/tarkowski-everton.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Between December 2020 and January 2021, Klopp's team were kept at bay by Newcastle, Southampton and Manchester United. The fourth game in the stretch <strong>saw them face a Sean Dyche team at Anfield</strong>, and an Ashley Barnes penalty was enough to settle the game in favour of Dyche's Burnley.</p><h2>Liverpool's attacking woes</h2><p></p><p>Last season, Mohamed Salah top-scored for Liverpool with 23 goals in the league, but the Egyptian international has <strong>just seven this term</strong>. Klopp has accepted the team's struggles have been reflected in Salah's struggles - a Boxing Day opener at Aston Villa is his only league goal since the World Cup - but there are also concerns over fellow forwards Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez.</p><p>January signing Gakpo impressed for the Netherlands in Qatar but <strong>has yet to get off the mark</strong> for his new club after joining from PSV Eindhoven. Núñez, meanwhile, will feel he is surely due a goal after his efforts over the last six weeks.</p><p>The Uruguay international has registered <strong>22 shots and 10 shots on target</strong> since the World Cup, more than any other player without a Premier League goal in the period The former Benfica man did find the target against Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup against Wolves, but his last league goals came in a November victory over Southampton.</p><h2>Liverpool v Everton prediction</h2><p> </p><div class="football_predictions_widget"> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--home"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#8E1F28;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <g> <path d="M140.1,8.2l5.1,6l0.1,0.1l0.1,0l41,17.7l34.3,70.3l-36.9,18l-11.2-23.1l-1-2.1l0.1,2.3l3.8,124.2H54.7l3.8-124.2l0.1-2.3 l-1,2.1l-11.2,23.1l-36.9-18l34.2-70.2l0,0l0-0.1l41-17.7l0.1,0l0.1-0.1l5.1-6H140.1 M140.2,7.8H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1 l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1 c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 c0.1-0.1,0.2-0.2,0.1-0.3l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1C140.4,7.8,140.3,7.8,140.2,7.8L140.2,7.8z"></path> </g> <g> <path d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-30.3-13.1v0.5L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1 c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3l3.8,125.3H54.7l3.8-125.3c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l27.6-12v-0.5 L43.4,31.7c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0 c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2 L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3 c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z"></path> </g> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M88.4,12 C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1H88.4z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow_1_" style="display:none;fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d=" M88.4,12C86.6,23.1,103,41.1,115,41.1c12,0,33.1-23.8,23.4-29.1h-25H88.4z"></path> <path id="Adidas" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M145.6,13.9 l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.2,6.1l0,0.4c0.4,2.9,1.1,5.9,2.2,8.8c2.6,7.1,21.8,20.1,21.8,20.1 h6.6h6.6c0,0,19.2-13,21.8-20.1c1.1-3,1.8-6.1,2.2-9L145.6,13.9z M138.2,18.6c-3.5,8.7-23.2,20.2-23.2,20.2v0l0,0l0,0v0 c0,0-19.7-11.5-23.2-20.2C90,14.2,90,14.2,90,14.2h50C140,14.2,140,14.2,138.2,18.6z"></path> <path style="fill-opacity:0.3;stroke:#000000;stroke-width:0.5;stroke-miterlimit:10;" d="M141.5,12h-26.3h-0.5H88.5 c0,0,1.6,24.2,26.3,24.5v0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0c0.1,0,0.2,0,0.2,0v0C139.9,36.2,141.5,12,141.5,12z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Liverpool</h3> <ul> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__versus"> <span>vs</span> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__team football_predictions_widget__team--away"> <svg version="1.1" id="COLOURS_1_" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" xmlns:xlink="http://www.w3.org/1999/xlink" x="0px" y="0px" viewbox="0 0 230 230" style="enable-background:new 0 0 230 230;" xml:space="preserve"> <polygon id="Shirt_Colour_4_" style="fill:#29459C;" points="221.1,102.3 186.5,31.9 145.4,14.2 140.3,8 115,8 89.8,8 84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 8.9,102.3 46.5,120.6 58.2,96.5 54.4,222 84.2,222 145.8,222 175.6,222 171.8,96.5 183.5,120.6 "></polygon> <g id="Sleeves_Colour_1_"> <g> <path id="Right_Sleeve_00000020400871474097795520000011887620275696670087_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M171.7,96.4 c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Left_Sleeve_00000090996311995840590260000010515240927101878675_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M58.3,96.4 c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> </g> </g> <path id="Collar_Colour_1_" style="fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24 L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <g id="Colour_Group_103_"> <path id="Right_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M168.9,69.5c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.2-0.1l0,0c0-9.2,1.2-18.5,5.2-24.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3s-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,5.5-2.4,10.6-6.3,14.6C141.1,29.6,166.7,39.7,168.9,69.5z"></path> <path id="Left_21_" style="fill:#2754B7;" d="M90.8,28.9c-4-4-6.3-9.1-6.3-14.6l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c4,5.6,5.2,15,5.2,24.2c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2,0C63.3,39.7,88.9,29.6,90.8,28.9z"></path> </g> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="146,23.1 152.5,25.9 162.9,22 156,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="84,23.1 77.5,25.9 67.1,22 74,19 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="72.7,28 66.3,30.8 55.9,26.8 62.8,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="60.9,33 54.5,35.8 44.1,31.9 51,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="49.2,38 46.2,44.3 38,42.6 41.2,35.8 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="157.2,28 163.7,30.8 174.1,26.8 167.2,23.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="169,33 175.5,35.8 185.9,31.9 179,28.9 "></polygon> <polygon style="fill:#FFFFFF;" points="180.8,38 183.8,44.3 192,42.6 188.7,35.8 "></polygon> <path id="Back_Shirt_Colour" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Lighter_Shadow" style="display:none;fill:#FFFFFF;fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32 c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Darker_Shadow" style="fill-opacity:0.3;" d="M90,14.2C92.9,24.4,103,32,115,32c12,0,22.1-7.6,25-17.8H90z"></path> <path id="Shirt_Outline" d="M221.2,102.4l-34.4-70.6c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.1l-41-17.8l-5.1-6.1c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H89.8 c-0.1,0-0.1,0-0.2,0.1l-5.1,6.1l-41,17.8c-0.1,0-0.1,0.1-0.1,0.1c0,0,0,0,0,0L8.8,102.4c-0.1,0.1,0,0.3,0.1,0.3l37.3,18.2 c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0.1,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.1L58,97.5L54.2,222c0,0.1,0,0.1,0.1,0.2c0,0,0.1,0.1,0.2,0.1h121.1 c0.1,0,0.1,0,0.2-0.1c0,0,0.1-0.1,0.1-0.2L172,97.5l11.4,23.3c0,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1,0.1c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0c0,0,0.1,0,0.1,0l37.3-18.2 C221.2,102.7,221.2,102.5,221.2,102.4z M140.1,8.3l5.1,6.1C145.2,27.4,131.6,38,115,38S84.8,27.4,84.8,14.3l0,0l0,0l5.1-6.1H140.1z M46.3,120.4l-36.9-18l34.2-70c1.4,1.4,8.8,8.5,12.1,13C65.3,59,58.3,95,58,96.3L46.3,120.4z M175.3,221.8H54.7l3.8-125.3 c0.1-0.7,7.4-37.4-2.5-51.3C52.8,40.6,45.4,33.4,43.9,32l40.3-17.5c0.2,13.2,13.9,23.9,30.7,23.9c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.7-23.9 L186.1,32c-1.5,1.4-8.8,8.5-12.1,13.1c-9.8,13.8-2.6,50.6-2.5,51.3L175.3,221.8z M183.7,120.4L172,96.3c-0.2-1.3-7.2-37.3,2.4-50.9 c3.2-4.5,10.6-11.7,12.1-13.1l34.2,70L183.7,120.4z M115,32.3c11.8,0,22.2-7.4,25.3-18c0-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2c0-0.1-0.1-0.1-0.2-0.1H90 c-0.1,0-0.2,0-0.2,0.1c0,0.1-0.1,0.1,0,0.2C92.8,24.8,103.2,32.3,115,32.3z M139.7,14.4c-3.1,10.2-13.2,17.3-24.7,17.3 s-21.6-7.1-24.7-17.3H139.7z"></path> <polygon id="Delete_-_Full_Outline_Mask" style="fill:none;" points="115,222 54.4,222 58.3,96.4 46.4,120.7 9.1,102.5 43.5,31.9 84.6,14.2 89.8,8 115,8 140.2,8 145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 220.9,102.5 183.6,120.7 171.7,96.4 175.6,222 "></polygon> <g id="Delete_-_Full_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M220.9,102.5l-34.4-70.6l-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24l0.1-0.1 c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2l11.9-24.3L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6l11.9,24.3L220.9,102.5z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Outline_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9l-41.1-17.8L140.2,8H115H89.8l-5.2,6.2L43.5,31.9c0,0,8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3 c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shirt_Mask"> <path style="fill:none;" d="M186.5,31.9c0,0-41.1-17.8-41.1-17.8l0.1,0.1c0,13.3-13.7,24-30.5,24c-16.8,0-30.5-10.7-30.5-24 l0.1-0.1c0,0-41.1,17.8-41.1,17.8s8.7,8.2,12.3,13.3c9.9,14,2.4,51.1,2.4,51.1L54.4,222H115h60.6l-3.8-125.6c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 C177.8,40.2,186.5,31.9,186.5,31.9z"></path> </g> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Outline_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Collar_Mask_2_" style="fill:none;" d="M140.3,8H115H89.8l-5.3,6.3c0,13.3,13.7,24,30.5,24 c16.8,0,30.5-10.7,30.5-24L140.3,8z M115,32c-12,0-22.1-7.6-25-17.8h50C137.1,24.4,127,32,115,32z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Right_Sleeve_Mask___x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M171.7,96.4c0,0-7.5-37.1,2.4-51.1 c3.6-5.1,12.3-13.3,12.3-13.3l34.4,70.6l-37.3,18.2L171.7,96.4z"></path> <path id="Delete_-_Left_Sleeve_Mask__x28_26Deg_x29_" style="fill:none;" d="M58.3,96.4c0,0,7.5-37.1-2.4-51.1 c-3.6-5.1-12.3-13.3-12.3-13.3L9.1,102.5l37.3,18.2L58.3,96.4z"></path> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_3_x2F_4"> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_4_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 "></polyline> <polyline id="Delete_-_Full_Mask_6_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 "></polyline> </g> <g id="Delete_-_Shoulders_Full_1_"> <polyline id="Right_7_" style="fill:none;" points="145.4,14.2 186.5,31.9 207.1,74.2 220.9,102.5 "></polyline> <polyline id="Left_7_" style="fill:none;" points="84.6,14.2 43.5,31.9 22.9,74.2 9.1,102.5 "></polyline> </g> </svg> <h3>Everton</h3> <ul> <li class="win">W</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="loss">L</li> <li class="draw">D</li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--home"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Chelsea</span></li> <li><span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Liverpool</span></li> <li><span class="team">Liverpool</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Wolverhampton Wanderers</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail football_predictions_widget__fixture_detail--away"> <div class="close"><span>Close</span></div> <ul> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Arsenal</span></li> <li><span class="team">West Ham United</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="score">0</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">2</span> <span class="team">Southampton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester United</span> <span class="score">3</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> <li><span class="team">Everton</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">4</span> <span class="team">Brighton and Hove Albion</span></li> <li><span class="team">Manchester City</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="score">1</span> <span class="team">Everton</span></li> </ul> </div> <div class="football_predictions_widget__meta"> <p><strong>Liverpool vs Everton</strong> Monday 13 February, 20:00</p> <a class="button button--outline-dark" href="https://betting.betfair.com/predictions/match/liverpool-vs-everton/954322/">Full stats</a> </div> </div><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Under 2.5 goals, Salah goal or assist and Núñez 2+ shots on target @</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-everton/32048380" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">11.77</a></div><p>If Salah gets a goal or an assist at Anfield on Monday, he will become just the 13th player in Premier League history to register <strong>100 goals or assists at a single stadium</strong>. Only Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry will have hit the milestone quicker, and Salah's return of five goal involvements in eight games against Everton isn't bad at all considering how low-scoring these affairs tend to be.</p><p>We're looking at bet builders for this game, and the under 2.5 goals market looks tempting based on past form. <strong>Under 2.5 goals, Salah to score and assist and Núñez to register two or more shots on target</strong> (matching his average since the World Cup) can be backed at 11.77.</p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Get a FREE £5 Bet Builder when you place a £5 Bet Builder on Manchester City v Aston Villa</h2> <p>Simply place a £5 Bet Builder on <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/man-city-v-aston-villa/32048385">Man City v Aston Villa</a> and get a £5 Bet Builder on football. Liverpool v Everton: Back less than 2.5 goals, Salah goal or assist and Núñez 2+ shots on target @ 11.77 Betting Tips","category_label":"English Premier League","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/football\/english-premier-league\/liverpool-v-everton\/32048380","entry_title":"Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11\/1 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Everton"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/football/english-premier-league/liverpool-v-everton/32048380">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Premier%20League%20Big%20Match%20Focus%3A%20How%20to%20back%20an%2011%2F1%20Bet%20Builder%20in%20Liverpool%20v%20Everton&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-everton-tips-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-liverpool-v-everton-100223-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-everton-tips-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-liverpool-v-everton-100223-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-everton-tips-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-liverpool-v-everton-100223-1015.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Ffootball%2Fpremier-league%2Fliverpool-v-everton-tips-how-to-back-an-11-1-bet-builder-in-liverpool-v-everton-100223-1015.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon Man City v Aston Villa: Hosts to win but without clean sheet 
Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter
Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/1 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Everton
Liverpool v Everton: Odds-on Reds have to be opposed
Super Bowl 2023 Odds: Eagles favoured over Chiefs Home
Football
English Premier League
Premier League Big Match Focus: How to back an 11/1 Bet Builder in Liverpool v Everton 