Liverpool v Everton: Blues value to frustrate Reds again with 4/1 Draw

The two played out a fiery 2-2 draw at Goodison recently

Both teams have been struggling to keep clean sheets

Liverpool v Everton

Wednesday 02 April, 20:00

Reds ready to focus on title again

It hasn't exactly been a great few weeks for Liverpool. Knocked out of the Champions League by PSG and beaten in the Carabao Cup final by Newcastle after a limp display at Wembley, news then broke that Trent Alexander-Arnold is off to Real Madrid in the summer.

But a look at the Premier League table offers some perspective and comfort. The Reds are 12 points clear at the summit with just nine games to play. They've suffered just a single defeat in the top-flight all season and, potentially, they could end with 97 points.

The main target though is 86 as if they hit that, Liverpool are champions regardless of what anyone else does. That means 16 more points from here. No wonder they're 1/331.03 on the Sportsbook to be champions.

Their run-in: Everton (h), Fulham (a), West Ham (h), Leicester (a), Tottenham (h), Chelsea (a), Arsenal (h), Brighton (a), Crystal Palace (h).

Blues on a roll under Moyes

You could argue that it's been more fun to be a blue than a red in recent times as while Liverpool have suffered some hiccups in the cups, Everton have gone on a nine-match unbeaten run in the Premier League under returning boss David Moyes.

The last four have all been draws while the stalemate count rises to five in the latest six if adding in the 2-2 draw against Liverpool at Goodison on February 12. What a game that was! Beto gave the Toffees an early lead, Alexis Mac Allister and Mo Salah put Liverpool ahead before the hosts scored a dramatic equaliser deep into injury-time via Abdoulaye Doucoure, his celebration sparking chaos.

Although sitting 15th in the Premier League isn't exactly where Everton want to be, they're 17 points clear of the bottom three now. Let's not forget that at one stage under Sean Dyche, everyone at the club was getting twitchy that they'd be embroiled in yet another relegation battle over the final few weeks.

History against Everton but Draw looks value

Sometimes in derby fixtures like these, it emerges that the underdogs often punch above their weight. That's not the case here! Liverpool have lost just one of their last 24 Premier League home games against Everton, winning 14, while Moyes has never won at Anfield in 19 attempts.

The odds reflect both the current gap in the table and that history with Liverpool 4/111.36, Everton 17/29.50 and The Draw 4/15.00.

If Arsenal beat Fulham the night before, the gap will be nine. Add in those cup defeats and there could be some tension inside Anfield that doesn't seem to tally with a team being so far clear.

And with Everton enjoying their longest unbeaten run in the top-flight since 2013, this could be a tougher night for Liverpool than the prices suggest.

Filtering out Moyes' record at Anfield as manager of Everton and he managed six draws out of 11. True, he lost the other five but in over half he returned across Stanley Park unbeaten.

Throw in the international break to disrupt and perhaps further tire Liverpool's players (Salah played 180 minutes for Egypt, for example) and that Draw at 4/15.00 is worth a go. After all, it's Everton's go-to result right now.

Stats support pro BTTS bet

While Liverpool have won five and drawn two of their last seven Premier League games at Anfield, they've kept just one clean sheet in that run. Even Southampton and Ipswich managed a goal there.

And while Moyes will have been delighted by his side's unbeaten run, he'll have felt seriously niggled by failing to keep the opposition out in each of their last six top-flight matches.

It suggests Both teams to Score at 21/202.05 is an underdog worth backing - especially as they shared four goals so recently.

Scope to back Everton players on Bet Builder

Liverpool's lack of clean sheets at Anfield suggests we can take a look at some Everton players to score.

Having netted against them at Goodison - part of a run of six goals in eight games - Beto certainly has some appeal at 7/24.50.

Or how about defender Jake O'Brien after he's popped up with goals against Brentford and West Ham in two of his last three matches. The Irishman is a chunky 18/119.00 anytime.

For Liverpool, it's slightly surprising to see Salah as big as [Evs]. Not only is he six clear in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot (27 goals), the Egyptian has netted six times in his last seven Merseyside derbies.

