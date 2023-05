Liverpool keep racking up the wins at home

Reds enjoying best run of the season

In all likelihood, Liverpool have left it too late to qualify for next season's Champions League. The market agrees, making them 4.77/2 compared to 1.222/9 Man Utd and 1.081/12 Newcastle.

But they're certainly winning the race for Europa League football now after extending their streak of Premier League wins to five with two in the last week.

First, there was the dramatic Newcastle 1996/1997-style 4-3 win over Spurs when they roared into a 3-0 lead, somehow got pegged back to 3-3 before pulling out a last-minute winner via the left boot of Diogo Jota.

They added to that with a rather more pedestrian 1-0 victory over Fulham in midweek, Mo Salah netting from the spot to make it 15 points out of 15 and extend their unbeaten run to seven since the humbling 4-1 loss at Manchester City.

With other European hopefuls stumbling, Liverpool ended Wednesday night four points clear of fourth-placed Brighton and five in front of Tottenham in fifth.

It's away form that will likely cost them a Champions League spot this season. Liverpool have played 17 Premier League games at home and 17 away, earning 68% of their points at Anfield - 40 v 19.

Zooming closer in, of the last seven visitors in the Premier League, only Arsenal have emerged with anything after a 2-2 draw just under a month ago. In other words the Reds remain a dominant force at Anfield.

Brentford set for top-half finish

With Chelsea seemingly refusing to earn any more points and Fulham suffering honourable defeats, Brentford are virtually certain to finish in the top half of the table.

With 50 points from their 34 games, they're 10 clear of Crystal Palace in 11th so this has been an excellent campaign for Thomas Frank's men.

For comparison, they managed 46 points from their full 38 games when finishing 13th last term so when anyone mentions "difficult second seasons", Brentford fans have every right to dismiss it as nonsense.

Whereas in the previous campaign their home and away tallies were very similar - 24 points at home and 22 away - they've accrued them differently this time.

Brentford have racked up 31 of their 50 points at the Community Stadium and secured an eighth home win when fighting back to beat Nottingham Forest last weekend.

Although four away wins is mildly disappointing, Frank's side have won at both Manchester City (the only Premier League team to do so) and Chelsea so they've shown an ability to rise to the occasion at the glamour clubs.

Those determined to diminish those two results would say that the win at the Etihad came in the final match before the World Cup so perhaps they caught City off guard while, let's be honest, anyone (i.e. Southampton) can win at Chelsea!

Reds stung by Bees away but not at home

Liverpool are just 1.51/2 to bank three more points at Anfield while The Draw is 5.39/2. Brentford trade at 6.86/1.

The idea that Brentford are far more dangerous at home than away applies to their games with Liverpool too.

They've caused Jurgen Klopp some big headaches in West London since being promoted, drawing 3-3 in their first season back and overpowering them 3-1 in early January.

But last season's game at Anfield was a cruise for Liverpool as goals from Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Takumi Minamino secured a 3-0 win.

The pattern of both teams' results this season suggests a repeat but obviously we want to land something bigger than a basic Liverpool win.

Salah and Toney worth a Bet Builder play

Brentford (26) have let in far fewer away goals than Spurs (35) and Manchester United (32) so they aren't exactly flakey on the road.

But no-one can stop Mo Salah scoring at Anfield right now and the hosts' 'Egyptian King' has netted in eight straight home games since late January.

With seven goals in his last eight Premier League games, Salah is finishing the season strongly so looks a good bet at Even money to score anytime.

I'm going to combine Salah with Brentford's Ivan Toney. The bet here, also at Evens, is for Toney to score or be booked. Such an outcome has landed in 21 of Toney's 32 Premier League games so the price is easily justified.

Toney has 20 top-flight goals to his name this term while he's picked up nine bookings so the England striker is always good for a mention at some point in a live minute-by-minute blog.

Salah to score anytime and Toney to score or be shown a card pays 4.216/5 on the Bet Builder.

Adding in a Liverpool win takes it to 5.79/2 but let's try something more ambitious.

Mo Salah to score anytime and Ivan Toney to score or be shown a card on Bet Builder @ 4.2

Trent and Mbeumo to fuel big-priced Bet Builder

And if the 5.30pm kick-off turns into a really wild encounter, as it did against Spurs, how about this at 5049/1 on the Bet Builder.

Liverpool win the game, Salah scores, Toney scores or is booked while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Bryan Mbeumo both chip in with an assist.

Alexander-Arnold has six assists in his last six games while Mbeumo has three in the last five matches he's started.

A fair bit needs to happen but it's all very feasible! Let's have a small stakes play.

Liverpool win, Mo Salah to score, Ivan Toney to score or be shown a card, TAA to assist and Mbeumo to assist @ 50.0

Opta stat

Of Ivan Toney's 20 Premier League goals for Brentford this season, 11 have come at home, and nine away. With Erling Haaland and Harry Kane both already doing so, this could be the second ever Premier League campaign to see three players score 10+ home and away goals after 1993-94 (5 players - Andy Cole, Alan Shearer, Matt Le Tissier, Chris Sutton and Ian Wright).

