Arsenal face crucial title test

This is huge for Arsenal in their title challenge and the general feeling is that if they can win at Anfield of all places then they'll have one hand on the Premier League trophy.

Man City still have a game in hand but emerging from this weekend with an eight-point lead still gives the Gunners wiggle room with trips to the Etihad and Newcastle to come.

And perhaps more than just the points, winning at a ground where recently they've been bullied would be huge for their confidence and should really see them convert from this stage with that lead.

Even better for us here though as we dig out another five big Bet Builders, is that there's a free £2 Bet Builder on offer from the Betfair Sportsbook on any Premier League game - and there should be plenty of action at Anfield to gte stuck into.

Gunners go marching on Bet Builder

It's not quite 1989 Michael Thomas stuff (for those old enough to get the reference) but a win at Anfield would still feel bigger than just three points to Arsenal.

As they're used to getting routinely smashed, but this year they don't look like the same side that usually just crumbles mentally in the Anfield atmosphere.

They have lost at Man Utd and Everton, two similarly tough trips, but dealt with Spurs well enough and if you ignore recent stats and just look at performances then Arsenal are a much better side.

They've won seven in a row, scoring three goals six times and the way Chelsea walked through Liverpool's defence will give them great confidence - as they won't squander chances like the struggling Blues did.

So if Arsenal win they'll score a few - with Gabriel Jesus back fit to join Gabriel Martinelli, Leonadro Trossard and Bukayo Saka as scoring options. Saka had a rest at Leeds and has been flying while Martinelli would be a nightmare for Trent Alexander-Arnold down the left.

Arsenal win, over 2.5 goals, Saka & Martinelli goal or assist 6/1

Anfield inspires Reds again Bet Builder

Liverpool will have to rely on the power of Anfield here, hoping that Arsenal are shaken agains as they have been so often recently - losing six league games in a row at this ground and conceding at least three each time.

Those defeat at Old Trafford and in particular Goodison will be a slight worry, as will just 12 clean sheets in 61 outings against Liverpool - and their last league clean sheet at Anfield coming 10 games ago.

It's hard to see this Liverpool defence keeping Arsenal out even if they do win, so both teams will score in a home win scenario but the Gunners will still get blown away.

And if Liverpool are to win and score a few, chances are Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah will be involved.

Liverpool to win, both teams to score, Salah & Nunez to score 12/1

A Saka & Salah shots special Bet Builder

Bukayo Saka is very much shaping up in the Mohamed Salah mold as a danerous right-sided forward more than a winger, with 17 goals and 12 assists this season.

Saka's only 21 as well, but if he continues he could go some way to match the output of Salah - who has 105 league goal involvements in 105 appearances at Anfield for the Reds (74 goals, 31 assists).

They'll both be heavily involved here, and they both could well score which would be around an 8/1 double, but for a bit of extra value we'll back them for 2+ shots on target each.

Saka should get plenty of joy in behind Liverpool's wide-open defence while Salah will be having a go from everywhere and anywhere as he looks to add to his five goals in five games against Arsenal at Anfield.

Salah & Saka both 2+ shots on target 10/1

The other guys Bet Builder

Roberto Firmino has an outstanding record against Arsenal, and after missing out on goals for a few games has come off the bench to score in last two games against the Gunners.

At Anfield he's not scored in the last two against them but still has seven goals & two assists in six home league games against the north Londoners - even from the bench he can still get involved.

Trossard was mentioned above as he's already scored a hat-trick at Anfield this season, for Brighton, so even if he doesn't start he's another one well capable of having a say.

We've not mentioned Martin Odegaard yet either who is second on the team in shots on target so 8/11 on him for one here is worth including.

These two teams are third and fourth in the league for set piece goals and headed goals, so our big ticket item here is a Gabriel shot on target at 12/5.

The Brazilian defender has had 10 shots on target this season, but three of those have come in the last six games from six efforts on goal so he's get in amongst it and could easily do so again here.

Firmino & Trossard goal or assist, Odegaard & Gabriel 1+ shot on target 25/1

The fouls multiple Bet Builder

We've gone through the match results, goals and star players to get in on the goals, so let's mix it up a bit with the best of the rest from the player props market. I always find these ones entertaining and a new way to watch the games cheering on fouls!

And Liverpool's January signing Cody Gakpo loves a foul, giving at least one away in six of his last seven, while Trent Alexander-Arnold has given away six in his last four games and I don't fancy Andy Robertson to get through a game against Saka without fouling him a couple of times..

Thomas Partey, meanwhile, has had multiple fouls in four games since the World Cup and in the heat of battle here then two more looks a sound investment.